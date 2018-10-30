Can Russia Relieve The Iranian Oil Crisis?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 66.51 +0.33 +0.50%
Brent Crude 2 hours 75.95 -1.42 -1.84%
Natural Gas 12 mins 3.215 +0.028 +0.88%
Mars US 2 hours 71.08 -0.86 -1.20%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.07 +0.36 +0.48%
Urals 19 hours 73.28 -0.68 -0.92%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.75 -0.33 -0.44%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.75 -0.33 -0.44%
Bonny Light 19 hours 75.97 -1.18 -1.53%
Mexican Basket 2 days 71.61 -0.30 -0.42%
Natural Gas 12 mins 3.215 +0.028 +0.88%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 76.23 +0.20 +0.26%
Murban 19 hours 79.18 +0.17 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 71.79 -1.59 -2.17%
Basra Light 19 hours 75.45 -0.79 -1.04%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 76.28 -0.91 -1.18%
Bonny Light 19 hours 75.97 -1.18 -1.53%
Bonny Light 19 hours 75.97 -1.18 -1.53%
Girassol 19 hours 75.13 -1.43 -1.87%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.07 +0.36 +0.48%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 45 mins 27.80 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 18.79 -0.15 -0.79%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 76.04 -0.55 -0.72%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 67.14 -0.55 -0.81%
Sweet Crude 2 days 26.04 -1.30 -4.75%
Peace Sour 2 days 17.04 -7.55 -30.70%
Peace Sour 2 days 17.04 -7.55 -30.70%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 47.04 -4.05 -7.93%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 32.04 -1.65 -4.90%
Central Alberta 2 days 19.04 -7.55 -28.39%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 74.75 -0.33 -0.44%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 63.00 -0.75 -1.18%
Giddings 19 hours 56.75 -0.75 -1.30%
ANS West Coast 5 days 77.24 +0.56 +0.73%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 60.13 -0.86 -1.41%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 64.08 -0.86 -1.32%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 64.08 -0.86 -1.32%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 62.63 -0.86 -1.35%
Kansas Common 2 days 57.25 -0.50 -0.87%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.80 -0.55 -0.71%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Coal remains a major source of power in Europe.
  • 9 minutes Despite pressure about Khashoggi's Murder: Saudi Arabia Reassures On Oil Supply, Says Will Meet Demand
  • 12 minutes WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 29 mins Are there more electric or natural gas vehicles in the world?
  • 2 hours IEA Urges OPEC to 'Think Twice' About Cutting Oil Production
  • 2 hours What Can Bring Oil Down to $20?
  • 12 hours Trump’s Sanctions on Iran Tested By Oil-Thirsty China, India
  • 7 hours The Regime Works: Iranian Intelligence Service Suspected Of Attempted Attack In Denmark
  • 8 hours Elon Musk Goes Full Conspiracy Theorist, Blames Big Oil for Tesla's Negative Media Coverage
  • 2 hours EU without Angela Merkel: Good or Bad for Markets?
  • 2 hours Putin Warns Europe of "Counterstrike" Risk If U.S. Deploys Missiles
  • 11 hours Austrian Government Says EVs Will Be Allowed to Drive at Higher Speed Limits Than Gas Cars
  • 10 hours Why I Think Natural Gas is the Logical Future of Energy
  • 20 hours Oil prices are being maneuvered
  • 6 hours IBM Acquires Red Hat for $34 Billion
  • 15 mins Trump vs. MbS

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Inch Higher Despite Crude Build

Alt Text

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem

Even after more than two…

Alt Text

The IEA’s Warning To Oil Producers

In a special report released…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Struggle To Regain Footing

Fears of a supply glut…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian is an energy and utilities consultant who has worked with several major international energy companies. He has an LL.M. from VU Amsterdam University…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Can Russia Relieve The Iranian Oil Crisis?

By Vanand Meliksetian - Oct 30, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
pipeline

Charles de Gaulle once said: “no nation has friends, only interests.” Cooperation between Russia and Iran has been increasing over the years. The countries are drifting towards each other due to shared interests over topics such as Syria and opposition to a unipolar world led by the U.S. Although Moscow and Tehran are competitors on the global energy market, U.S. sanctions have created room for collaboration.

Russian – Iranian relations

Since the crisis in Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea, Russia has been facing a united Western front concerning sanctions. Deprived of options and in an effort to assert great power status, Moscow intervened in the Syrian civil war in September 2015. Russian air power together with Iranian support on the ground gave the Syrian army the upper hand on the battlefield, allowing them to retake most of the territories held by the rebels. Strategic alignment on Syria has created the necessary goodwill for further expansion of collaboration.

Despite political, economic, and military cooperation, it would be farfetched to call Russian - Iranian relations an alliance. For starters, Tehran is not pleased with the recent rapprochement of Moscow with archenemy Saudi-Arabia. The Iranian regime has also not forgotten Russia using Iran as a bargaining chip as part of its negotiations with the West during the Medvedev presidency. Moscow and Tehran realize that the current situation is based on shared interests and tactical decisions, not a long-term strategy.

Russia is able to maximize its strategic position in the Middle East using military, economic, and political resources vis-à-vis the major players in the region. Iran, on the other hand, has a limited number of options. Its opportunities in the region are restricted to a number of isolated and relatively small actors such as Hezbollah and the Syrian government. Internationally the situation is far worse due to Trump’s Iran policy and sanctions. Therefore, Tehran’s cooperation with Russia is not so much a choice as it is a necessity.

American sanctions

Iran had its most recent peak of oil exports in April 2018 when it sold 2.4 mb/d to international buyers. According to the International Energy Agency exports have fallen to 1.6 million since then. The new round of sanctions that will be enacted on November 5th could have a significant impact on Iran’s oil industry. Some analysts predict that an additional amount of 1 million barrels will be taken from the global market. Several major buyers of Iranian oil in primarily Asia such as Japan and South-Korea have already stopped importing. A lot depends on the willingness of Tehran’s two biggest customers as to whether sanctions will have the desired effect: India and China. Related: Russia's Latest Geopolitical Power Grab Is Going Unnoticed

Primarily Beijing’s decision to cut back or continue buying oil will determine Washington’s success in coercing Tehran. The trade war between the U.S. and China has been in Iran’s advantage due to two reasons: first, Chinese importers have stopped buying American oil - which needs to be substituted. Iran is more than happy to lure buyers with discounts if they are able to circumvent American sanctions. Second, China could put pressure on trade negotiations with Washington by increasing imports from Iran. An armada of oil tankers carrying up to 20 million barrels is already on its way to Chinese buyers.

While China’s role is clear, Russia’s has gone somewhat unnoticed despite close political relations. Due to American sanctions, most western companies are unable to continue doing business in Iran. A rare opportunity looms for Russian and Chinese companies. “Russia is ready to invest $50 billion in Iran’s oil and gas sector,” said senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Akhbar Velayati after the U.S.’ withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal. Another option of circumventing sanctions is the reintroduction of the oil-for-goods barter system.

Circumventing U.S. sanctions

It is unclear what this barter system will look like. There are several options. For starters, oil could be sent to Russia where it would be resold to European and Asian customers. However, due to geographic reasons, this doesn't make sense. Some traders have also said that they are not willing to buy refurbished Iranian oil. In that case, Russian companies could use the oil for their domestic market which would free up more of their own produce for the international market. Another option would be to use Russian tankers to pick up Iranian oil. This would, however, undermine the business of Iran’s own National Iranian Tanker Company.

With Western companies unable to continue doing business, Iran is in a dire need of Russian financial and technological support. Despite Moscow stating its commitment concerning massive investments in Iran's oil and gas industry, Iranians do not have the highest confidence in their northern neighbor. However, their options are limited due to U.S. sanctions. Relations between the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran are ambiguous and pragmatic, but as the current situation won’t change any time soon, cooperation is likely to continue into the near future.

By Vanand Meliksetian for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

The Biggest Loser From New Fuel Standards

Next Post

Will Iran’s Oil Exports Fall To Zero?
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian is an energy and utilities consultant who has worked with several major international energy companies. He has an LL.M. from VU Amsterdam University…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Iran’s Worst Nightmare Is Coming True

Iran’s Worst Nightmare Is Coming True
Why Oil Prices Could Still Go Lower

Why Oil Prices Could Still Go Lower

 What’s Behind The Latest Oil Price Plunge?

What’s Behind The Latest Oil Price Plunge?

 Is A Diesel Crunch Coming?

Is A Diesel Crunch Coming?

 The IEA’s Warning To Oil Producers

The IEA’s Warning To Oil Producers

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com