Buffett Could Be Inching Closer To Control Over Oxy

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 110.2 +4.05 +3.82%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 111.2 +3.79 +3.53%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.686 -0.053 -0.68%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.990 +0.074 +1.88%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.955 +0.163 +4.30%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 108.2 +2.65 +2.51%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 108.2 +2.65 +2.51%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 111.2 +1.25 +1.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 109.3 +0.28 +0.26%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 103.3 -1.23 -1.18%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.955 +0.163 +4.30%

Graph down Marine 2 days 102.5 -0.08 -0.08%
Graph down Murban 2 days 105.5 -0.30 -0.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 107.5 +0.81 +0.76%
Graph down Basra Light 164 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 111.1 +1.05 +0.95%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 111.2 +1.25 +1.14%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 111.2 +1.25 +1.14%
Chart Girassol 2 days 108.2 +0.80 +0.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 109.3 +0.28 +0.26%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 88.81 -0.07 -0.08%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 92.03 +0.42 +0.46%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 108.3 +0.42 +0.39%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 106.5 +0.42 +0.40%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 104.4 +0.42 +0.40%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 101.6 +0.42 +0.42%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 101.6 +0.42 +0.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 103.7 +0.42 +0.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 107.2 +0.42 +0.39%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 101.9 +0.42 +0.41%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 108.2 +2.65 +2.51%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 102.5 +0.25 +0.24%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 96.25 +0.25 +0.26%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 111.8 +5.44 +5.12%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 100.1 +0.42 +0.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 104.0 +0.42 +0.41%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 104.0 +0.42 +0.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 102.5 +0.25 +0.24%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 96.50 +0.50 +0.52%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 111.1 -0.58 -0.52%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Buffett Could Be Inching Closer To Control Over Oxy

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 13, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Berkshire Hathaway bought this week around 900,000 shares in Oxy.
  • Berkshire Hathaway now has more than 143 million shares in Occidental Petroleum. 
  • The move could be seen as Buffett preparing to lift Berkshire Hathaway’s stake to 20%.
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway bought additional shares in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) this week, bringing its stake to 15.3% in a move that could be seen as Buffett aiming for 20% of Oxy or bidding to buy the oil firm.

Berkshire Hathaway bought this week around 900,000 shares in Oxy, it announced in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday.

Berkshire Hathaway now has more than 143 million shares in Occidental Petroleum, which equals 15.3%, Barron’s notes.

Buffett’s conglomerate started buying shares in Oxy earlier this year, and by early May, it already had 15.2%. As a holder of over 10% in a public company, Berkshire Hathaway now has to report new ownership shares within two business days.

The move could be seen as Buffett preparing to lift Berkshire Hathaway’s stake to 20%, which would give the company a different accounting treatment for Occidental and let it reflect a proportional share of Occidental’s earnings in its own results, Barron’s reports.

As of late, the legendary investor has added new shares in Oxy, as well as Chevron, suggesting that Buffett believes in the potential of those two energy companies.

Shares in Occidental were up by 2.67% in pre-market trade on Friday, while they have gained 90.66% year to date.

At Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting last month, Buffett said, referring to the Occidental investment, that he saw a lot of sense in the oil company’s latest presentation.

“And what [CEO] Vicki Hollub was saying made nothing but sense. And I decided that it was a good place to put Berkshire’s money,” Buffett said.

“She says she doesn’t know the price of oil next year. Nobody does. But we decided it made sense. And two weeks later, we had 14% of the company,” the Omaha investor added.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com


