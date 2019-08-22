Brazil Government Looks To Fully Privatize Petrobras By 2022

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 55.71 +0.03 +0.05%
Brent Crude 10 mins 60.25 -0.05 -0.08%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.170 -0.007 -0.32%
Mars US 18 hours 56.28 -0.40 -0.71%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.66 +0.72 +1.20%
Urals 2 days 56.80 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.90 -0.53 -0.89%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.90 -0.53 -0.89%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.05 +1.31 +2.19%
Mexican Basket 2 days 50.06 +0.65 +1.32%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.170 -0.007 -0.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 60.08 +0.90 +1.52%
Murban 2 days 61.88 +0.90 +1.48%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.31 +1.37 +2.59%
Basra Light 2 days 63.45 +0.39 +0.62%
Saharan Blend 2 days 60.49 +1.60 +2.72%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.05 +1.31 +2.19%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.05 +1.31 +2.19%
Girassol 2 days 61.08 -0.41 -0.67%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.66 +0.72 +1.20%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.94 -0.01 -0.02%
Western Canadian Select 19 hours 42.83 -0.30 -0.70%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 49.68 -0.45 -0.90%
Premium Synthetic 19 hours 56.08 -0.50 -0.88%
Sweet Crude 19 hours 51.83 -0.45 -0.86%
Peace Sour 19 hours 50.18 -0.45 -0.89%
Peace Sour 19 hours 50.18 -0.45 -0.89%
Light Sour Blend 19 hours 51.18 -0.45 -0.87%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 57.68 -0.45 -0.77%
Central Alberta 19 hours 50.68 -0.45 -0.88%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 58.90 -0.53 -0.89%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.25 -0.75 -1.42%
Giddings 2 days 46.00 -0.75 -1.60%
ANS West Coast 3 days 61.80 +0.17 +0.28%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.63 -0.66 -1.31%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.58 -0.66 -1.22%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.58 -0.66 -1.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.25 -0.75 -1.42%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.00 -0.50 -1.08%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.06 -0.66 -1.02%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 8 minutes China has *Already* Lost the Trade War. Meantime, the U.S. Might Sanction China’s Largest Oil Company
  • 12 minutes Will Uncle Sam Step Up and Cut Production
  • 2 hours Trump cancels Denmark visit amid spat over sale of Greenland
  • 1 hour Iran Is Winning Big In The Middle East
  • 2 hours Nor Chicago, nor Detroit: Killings By Police Divide Rio De Janeiro Weary Of Crime
  • 8 hours Not The Onion: Vivienne Westwood Says Greta Thunberg Should Run the World
  • 21 hours Danish Royal Palace ‘Surprised’ By Trump Canceling Trip
  • 3 hours Strong, the Strongest: Audi To Join Mercedes, BMW Development Alliance
  • 21 hours A legitimate Request: France Wants Progress In Ukraine Before Russia Returns To G7
  • 1 day Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 10 hours OPEC will consider all options. What options do they have ?
  • 34 mins With Global Warming Greenland is Prime Real Estate
  • 20 mins Gretta Thunbergs zero carbon voyage carbon foot print of carbon fibre manufacture
  • 23 hours NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 15 hours What to tell my students

Breaking News:

Greenpeace’s Top Presidential Pick Calls it Quits

Alt Text

Oil Rebounds After Economic Data Dampens Recession Fears

Oil prices rebounded on Friday…

Alt Text

The U.S. Plans To Send Nuclear Reactors To Space

Despite the nuclear industry stumbling…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Steady As EIA Reports Small Crude Draw

Oil prices were mostly unaffected…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Brazil Government Looks To Fully Privatize Petrobras By 2022

By Irina Slav - Aug 22, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Petrobras

Brazil’s government wants to privatize Petrobras by the end of its term, in 2022, Reuters reports, citing information from unnamed sources carried by Brazilian media.

That’s despite President Bolsonaro’s initial opposition to the privatization of the energy giant when its new chief executive Roberto Castello Branco suggested a full privatization. After he was picked to lead the oil firm, Castello Branco ruled out a Petrobras privatization, but still wants to sell non-core assets of the company to reduce its massive net debt of US$72.888 billion as of the end of the third quarter of 2018.

“There are big guys thinking they won’t be privatized, but we will get there,” Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said in a recent speech, as well. The new Brazilian government has ambitious privatization plans. In January, the secretary of privatization, Salim Mattar, said that Petrobras should sell most of its 36 subsidiaries as part of the government’s plan to generate US$20 billion from state companies’ asset sales this year.

The energy major earlier this month reported its highest quarterly net profit in its history helped by asset sale proceeds. At almost US$5 billion (18.87 billion reias), the net result was substantially higher than the analyst consensus, which stood at US$2.1 billion (8.06 billion reias). Stripped of the one-off effect of the asset sales, however, the net result would have been lower than analyst expectations, suggesting Petrobras is still vulnerable to all the uncertainties of its industry.

CEO Castello Branco said as much at the presentation of the results, as he noted most of the company’s performance had been the result of factors outside Petrobras’ control. What is within its control are spending plans and these are now more upbeat than before. By 2023, Petrobras plans to spend US$105 billion, which is up from an earlier investment plan of US$84.1 billion. Divestment plans for the period to 2023 were revised upwards as well, to US$35 billion from US$27 billion.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Russia’s Breakeven Oil Price Falls To Decade Low

Next Post

Subsea Sector Could Lose Big If Oil Prices Plunge
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Corn Industry Battered By Shocking Ethanol Decision

Corn Industry Battered By Shocking Ethanol Decision
U.S. Sanctions Backfire, Lead To Boost In Russian Oil Exports

U.S. Sanctions Backfire, Lead To Boost In Russian Oil Exports

 Saudi Arabia’s Newest Strategy To Send Oil Prices Higher

Saudi Arabia’s Newest Strategy To Send Oil Prices Higher

 Houthi Drone Attack Sets Saudi Oil Field On Fire

Houthi Drone Attack Sets Saudi Oil Field On Fire

 OPEC Turns Bearish On Oil

OPEC Turns Bearish On Oil

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com