BlackRock Is Turning Up The Heat On Oil Companies

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 52.63 +0.02 +0.04%
Graph down Brent Crude 12 mins 55.56 -0.35 -0.63%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 hours 2.715 +0.059 +2.22%
Graph down Mars US 22 hours 53.41 -0.16 -0.30%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 54.87 +0.02 +0.04%
Graph up Urals 36 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 54.71 -0.07 -0.13%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 54.71 -0.07 -0.13%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 55.06 +0.34 +0.62%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 51.58 -0.03 -0.06%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 2.715 +0.059 +2.22%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 55.30 +0.08 +0.14%
Graph down Murban 2 days 55.55 -0.08 -0.14%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 51.68 +0.38 +0.74%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 57.19 -0.04 -0.07%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 55.24 +0.58 +1.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 55.06 +0.34 +0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 55.06 +0.34 +0.62%
Chart Girassol 2 days 56.02 +0.39 +0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 54.87 +0.02 +0.04%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 40.11 +0.13 +0.33%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 39.06 -0.16 -0.41%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 51.61 -0.16 -0.31%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 53.01 -0.16 -0.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 47.61 -0.16 -0.33%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 46.36 -0.16 -0.34%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 46.36 -0.16 -0.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 48.11 -0.16 -0.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 49.71 -0.16 -0.32%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 46.36 -0.16 -0.34%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 54.71 -0.07 -0.13%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.00 -0.25 -0.51%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 42.75 -0.25 -0.58%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 55.81 +0.49 +0.89%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 46.56 -0.16 -0.34%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 50.51 -0.16 -0.32%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 50.51 -0.16 -0.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 49.00 -0.25 -0.51%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 42.75 -0.25 -0.58%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 58.70 -0.16 -0.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 2 hours Biden suspends oil and gas drilling on Federal Lands for 60 days for review.
  • 48 mins Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 17 hours China sends warplanes thru Taiwan airspace. Joe's reponse . . . .
  • 1 hour SUVs are conquering the world
  • 16 hours Jim Rickards: Brace for a Great Escape from the Dollar and a Flood of Money into Gold and Bitcoin
  • 2 hours BIG TECH or BIG BROTHER?? 1984 to Become Reality ??
  • 11 mins 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 20 mins Rejoining Paris Climate Accord is Devestating
  • 3 hours Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 7 hours Aramco in Talks on $2 Bln Loan from Japan
  • 22 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 24 hours GENERAL NORMAN SCHWARZKOPF: The Third Tour
  • 1 day Biden's Green Energy Policy

Breaking News:

Amazon Is Leading The Big Tech Green Energy Push

The 5 Best Utility Stocks In 2021

The 5 Best Utility Stocks In 2021

Energy utilities are great defensive…

The Surprising Rise And Fall Of A Shale Superstar

The Surprising Rise And Fall Of A Shale Superstar

Occidental petroleum was once a…

Oil Prices Jump On Large Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Large Inventory Draw

The Energy Information Administration has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

BlackRock Is Turning Up The Heat On Oil Companies

By Alex Kimani - Jan 27, 2021, 4:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

The more your firms are seen to embrace the climate transition and the opportunities it brings, the more the market will reward your firms with higher valuations.- Larry Fink, CEO BlackRock Inc. Last month, New York City’s Mayor Bill de Blasio and Comptroller Scott M. Stringer sent shockwaves through the oil and gas sector after they announced that the city’s $226B pension fund plans to divest the majority of its fossil fuel investments over the next five years and also cut ties with other companies that have been contributing to global warming.

In the same month, Rockefeller Brothers Fund, a family foundation built on one of the world’s biggest oil fortunes, followed suit by announcing that it would ditch its oil and gas investments and cease making any new investments going forward. The $5-billion foundation was initially carved from oil money in the 19th century by John D. Rockefeller’s son of the Standard Oil fame.

As expected, a cross-section of fossil fuel apologists dismissed the moves as yet another publicity stunt by left-leaning organizations desperate to burnish their green credentials, while clean energy buffs welcomed them as a beacon for the growing divestment movement. 

And now yet another powerful investor has thrown its weight behind the divestment push, BlackRock Inc.(NYSE:BLK), the world’s largest asset manager with  $9 trillion in assets under management (AUM).

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has disclosed plans to pressure companies to do a lot more to lower their carbon emissions by leveraging the massive weight of his firm mammoth asset base.

Net-zero economy

BlackRock and Larry Fink are not strangers to climate activism.

In the past, the CEO has called for corporate climate disclosures while also proclaiming that companies must have a purpose beyond profit.

Back in 2019, BlackRock declared its intention to increase its ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) investments more than tenfold from $90 billion to a trillion dollars in the space of a decade.

Related: The 5 Best Utility Stocks In 2021 But now, Fink is pushing out the goalposts on climate action and wants companies that he invests in to disclose how they plan to achieve a net-zero economy, which he has defined as eliminating net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

And make no mistake about it: With nearly $9 trillion of investments under its watch, BlackRock can certainly throw its weight around. Indeed, last year, the firm voted against 69 companies and 64 company directors for climate-related reasons while placing another 191 companies on watch.

BlackRock plans to put oil and gas companies under the clamps by creating a ‘‘temperature alignment metric’’ for both its public equity and bond funds with explicit temperature alignment goals, including products aligned to a net-zero pathway.

But dedicated as it might be, divesting itself of oil and gas companies is easier said than done for BlackRock.

Not my money

Critics say that BlackRock and Fink have not been moving fast enough to fulfill climate pledges and point at the firm’s $85 billion of assets tied to coal, not to mention big holdings in major oil and gas producers such as Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) BP Plc. (NYSE:BP), and ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM).

“BlackRock remains waist-deep in fossil fuel investments and the world’s top backer of companies that destroy the Amazon rainforest and ignore the rights of indigenous people,” environmental group Extinction Rebellion has carped.

BlackRock’s defense: ‘‘It’s not my money.’’

Turns out that much of BlackRock’s fossil fuel companies are held in passive index funds, meaning it cannot divest.

BlackRock though says it’s working behind the scenes with coal companies and urging them to adopt cleaner technologies. Fink acknowledges that financial markets have been slow to reflect the threat posed by climate change but has promised that:

“In the near future--and sooner than most anticipate--there will be a significant reallocation of capital.”

At least BlackRock appears to have its priorities right.

Some money managers are defending their decision to continue buying oil and gas stocks by claiming that divestitures don’t get these companies to change.

Related: Oil Prices Jump On Large Inventory Draw

According to Mark Regier, vice president of stewardship at Praxis Mutual Funds:

“There’s a fundamental mythology in the divestment movement that when you divest, you’re somehow fundamentally hurting that company, and that’s just not how the markets work. When we sell, someone else buys.’’

Chris Meyer, manager of stewardship investing research and advocacy at Praxis, says that by selling oil and gas stocks, investors are missing the opportunity to advocate for change and also fail to support companies powering a transition to green energy.

Praxis owns shares or green bonds from companies such as The Southern Company (NYSE:SO), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Praxis cites its decision to stick with NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI), an energy holding company that operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility, as a textbook example of what can happen when [large] investors advocate for change. Praxis says that it started engaging with NiSource back in 2017 and managed to convince the utility to commit to a complete coal phaseout by 2028 to be fully replaced with wind and solar power generation. If successful, that scale of renewable investments will cut Indiana’s overall greenhouse gas emissions by 90%, according to Meyer.

But claiming that continuing to invest in oil and gas companies is a great opportunity for climate advocacy is questionable wisdom at best and downright disingenuous at worst.

Investors have usually voted on this with their wallets, and that strategy has so far proven to be effective in forcing change.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The World’s Biggest Oil Firms Face Rating Downgrades

Next Post

Is This The End Of Alberta’s Oil Industry?
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden's Boom: The $30 Trillion ESG Sector Is Set To Explode In 2021

Biden's Boom: The $30 Trillion ESG Sector Is Set To Explode In 2021
Goldman Sachs: Biden’s Federal Land Drilling Ban Is Bullish For Oil

Goldman Sachs: Biden’s Federal Land Drilling Ban Is Bullish For Oil
Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring

Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring
An Oil Boom Hidden Within One Of America’s Biggest Cities

An Oil Boom Hidden Within One Of America’s Biggest Cities
Will Venezuela Go To War Over Oil?

Will Venezuela Go To War Over Oil?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com