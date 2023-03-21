Big Oil Wants In On The EV Boom

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours 69.33 +1.69 +2.50%
Graph up Brent Crude 17 mins 75.07 +1.28 +1.73%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.13 +1.55 +2.08%
Graph up Natural Gas 51 mins 2.348 +0.125 +5.62%
Graph up Gasoline 51 mins 2.539 +0.003 +0.11%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 70.46 +0.95 +1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.46 +0.95 +1.37%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.65 -0.67 -0.91%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.77 -3.34 -4.51%
Chart Mars US 28 mins 69.23 +1.94 +2.88%
Chart Gasoline 51 mins 2.539 +0.003 +0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 69.65 -4.71 -6.33%
Graph down Murban 2 days 71.39 -4.80 -6.30%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 69.76 -0.13 -0.19%
Graph down Basra Light 477 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 72.40 -0.85 -1.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 72.65 -0.67 -0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.65 -0.67 -0.91%
Chart Girassol 2 days 72.86 -0.79 -1.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.77 -3.34 -4.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 52.79 +0.84 +1.62%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 46.57 +0.89 +1.95%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 69.97 +0.89 +1.29%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 68.22 +0.89 +1.32%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 65.37 +0.89 +1.38%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 62.07 +0.89 +1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 62.07 +0.89 +1.45%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 63.37 +0.89 +1.42%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 72.32 +0.89 +1.25%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 61.67 +0.89 +1.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 70.46 +0.95 +1.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.00 +0.75 +1.19%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 57.75 +0.75 +1.32%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 70.84 -1.39 -1.92%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 60.17 +0.90 +1.52%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 64.12 +0.90 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 64.12 +0.90 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.00 +0.75 +1.19%
Chart Kansas Common 21 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 73.95 +0.90 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 23 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 22 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 23 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas

Breaking News:

Crude Oil Inventories Build Again, But Products Draw

How The Building Sector Became A Model For Green Growth

How The Building Sector Became A Model For Green Growth

The U.S. building sector has…

Western Oil Companies To Bolster Presence In China’s Arch Rival

Western Oil Companies To Bolster Presence In China’s Arch Rival

TotalEnergies’ latest offshore deepwater exploration…

China’s Diesel Exports Soared In January and February

China’s Diesel Exports Soared In January and February

China’s diesel exports increased tenfold…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Big Oil Wants In On The EV Boom

By Alex Kimani - Mar 21, 2023, 5:00 PM CDT
  • Big oil is investing heavily in EV charging stations.
  • Today, Shell operates a global network of 140,000 EV charge points, a number that dwarfs its 46,000 gas stations worldwide.
  • TotalEnergies announced that it would sell nearly 2000 gas stations in Europe.
Join Our Community

Last year, the electric vehicle sector crossed a global milestone, with one out of ten vehicles sold being electric for the first time ever. While that slice of the market might not seem like much in the grand scheme of things, another alarming trend for legacy ICE vehicle makers like Ford Motor Co., Mercedes-Benz Group AG and BMW is that their total vehicle sales declined despite EV sales more than doubling. And now Big Oil has read the writing on the wall, and is making the necessary adjustments to face the new reality. To wit, giant oil and gas companies are investing heavily in EV charging stations and ditching their sprawling gas station empires. On Thursday, TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) announced that it was selling nearly 2,000 gas stations in Europe to Canadian convenience-store company Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD:CA) (OTCPK:ANCTF) for €3.1 billion ($3.3 billion). The French mineral oil company revealed that it plans to sell its entire service station network in Germany and the Netherlands to Couche-Tard mainly due to the planned phasing out of internal combustion engines in Europe. Total also said that it will focus on hydrogen and charging stations in countries where the company is not the market leader.

Last month, British multinational BP Plc (NYSE:BP) agreed to acquire the operator of travel centers and truck service facilities, TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA), in a deal valued at ~$1.3B. With 280 locations on U.S. highways, the acquisition will complement BP’s existing convenience and mobility business and also help expand its growing electric vehicle charging, biofuels, renewable natural gas (RNG) and hydrogen businesses.

Related: Vitol Revenue Skyrocketed 80% In 2022

But it’s Europe’s largest energy company that appears to have made the most progress in the EV chargepoint rollout. Two years ago, Shell Plc. (NYSE:SHEL) laid out a grand plan of how it will survive in a zero-emission, climate conscious world. The plan rests on five main pillars that include, among other things, a massive rollout of electric vehicle charging stations and the development of a significantly larger renewable energy generation portfolio. Today, Shell operates a global network of 140,000 EV charge points, a number that dwarfs its 46,000 gas stations worldwide. Shell has a target to have 500,000 charge points by 2025 in locations such as gas stations, homes and grocery store car parks.

Clean Energy Investments

Under mounting pressure from Europe’s no-nonsense climate activists, European oil and gas giants have begun doubling down on their clean energy investments. 

Last month, BP unveiled plans to spend $1B by 2030 on electric vehicle charge points across the U.S.

BP, which considers car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HZE) a "cornerstone" of its EV investment in the U.S., has announced plans to build EV charging infrastructure at Hertz locations in at least a dozen major U.S. cities. BP says that some of the fast-charging installations will include gigahubs locations, essentially large-scale fast charging hubs for car rental customers, rideshare and taxi drivers, and the general public at locations such as airports. BP already has 22K EV charge points worldwide and aims to have more than 100K globally by 2030.

Earlier this month, BP and Spanish electric utility company Iberdrola S.A. (OTCPK:IBDRY) launched a joint venture that will spend ~€1B by 2030 to build a network of fast and ultra-fast EV charging points in Spain and Portugal.

But BP is also investing heavily in other green businesses. Last month, the company announced that it intends to spend as much as €2B (~$2.12B) by 2030 at its Castellón refinery in Spain in a phased development of a green hydrogen plant of up to 2 GW of electrolysis capacity. BP aims to have its first hydrogen electrolyzer unit of 200 MW operational by 2027 with the unit producing 31.2K metric tons/year of green hydrogen.

Although investing in charge points and other clean energy infrastructure eliminates a significant degree of commodity and volatility risk, it comes with a price: margins at the convenience and EV-charging business are lower than in oil and gas exploration at 15% vs. 20%.

But Europe’s oil and gas supermajors are increasingly having little choice in the matter: last week, two of the U.K.'s largest pension funds threatened to vote against the renewal of top directors at BP and Shell unless both companies strengthen their commitments to tackling carbon emissions. The plan by Universities Superannuation Scheme and Borders to Coast is part of efforts to push oil companies and banks to accelerate delivery on their climate pledges. The two funds together oversee £130B (~$156.3B) in assets.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Western Oil Companies To Bolster Presence In China’s Arch Rival
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Price Collapse Continues After Brief Respite

The Oil Price Collapse Continues After Brief Respite
Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues

Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues
Nikola Tesla’s Immaculate Energy Conception Finally Realized?

Nikola Tesla’s Immaculate Energy Conception Finally Realized?
Crude Has Broken Out of Its Range: What’s Next?

Crude Has Broken Out of Its Range: What’s Next?
Goldman Sachs No Longer Sees $100 Oil In 2023

Goldman Sachs No Longer Sees $100 Oil In 2023

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com