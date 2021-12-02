Big Oil Is Fighting For Clean Fossil Fuels

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 67.21 +0.71 +1.07%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 70.28 +0.61 +0.88%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.132 +0.076 +1.87%
Graph up Heating Oil 19 mins 2.104 +0.001 +0.05%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 1.969 +0.001 +0.06%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.04 -0.35 -0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 67.04 -0.35 -0.52%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 69.12 -2.85 -3.96%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.63 +0.62 +0.87%
Chart Mars US 59 mins 64.90 +0.53 +0.82%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 1.969 +0.001 +0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 21 hours 69.09 -2.11 -2.96%
Graph down Murban 21 hours 70.07 -2.04 -2.83%
Graph down Iran Heavy 21 hours 65.81 -1.81 -2.68%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 21 hours 70.21 -1.60 -2.23%
Graph down Bonny Light 21 hours 69.12 -2.85 -3.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 69.12 -2.85 -3.96%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 70.07 -1.50 -2.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.63 +0.62 +0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 48.99 +0.67 +1.39%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 47.02 +1.34 +2.93%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 20 hours 64.57 -0.61 -0.94%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 20 hours 65.97 -0.61 -0.92%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 59.17 +2.99 +5.32%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 56.57 +3.89 +7.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 56.57 +3.89 +7.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 60.07 +0.89 +1.50%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 59.87 +3.19 +5.63%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 57.07 +4.39 +8.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.04 -0.35 -0.52%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 63.00 +1.00 +1.61%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 56.75 +1.00 +1.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 70.93 -3.48 -4.68%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 60.45 +0.93 +1.56%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 64.40 +0.93 +1.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 64.40 +0.93 +1.47%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 63.00 +1.00 +1.61%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 55.75 -0.75 -1.33%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 70.31 -0.61 -0.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 3 days Microbes can provide sustainable hydrocarbons for the petrochemical industry
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 3 hours Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 2 days CO2 Electrolysis to CO (Carbon Monoxide) and then to Graphite
  • 5 hours NordStream2
  • 4 hours OPEC+ Expects Large Oil Glut In Early 2022
  • 6 days Is anything ever sold at break-even ? There is a 100% markup on lipstick but Kuwait can't break-even.
  • 2 days "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 4 hours Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 5 hours Big Bounce: Russian gas amid market tightness - new report by Oxford Institute for Energy Studies
  • 6 days Modest drop in oil price: SPRs vs US crude inventory build

Breaking News:

This Could Mean The End To Cambo Oil Field Development

Nightmare November For Oil As Prices Plunge Again

Nightmare November For Oil As Prices Plunge Again

Oil prices are on course…

Oil Prices Drop As Gasoline Inventories Build

Oil Prices Drop As Gasoline Inventories Build

Oil prices fell slightly on…

How To Spot A Carbon-Free Con

How To Spot A Carbon-Free Con

Plenty of companies are pledging…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Big Oil Is Fighting For Clean Fossil Fuels

By Felicity Bradstock - Dec 02, 2021, 4:00 PM CST
  • It may seem counterintuitive, but a majority of oil majors believe a successful energy transition will require an increase in fossil fuel production 
  • While each oil major differs in its strategy, nearly all majors are attempting to lower the emissions associated with their oil production so they can take advantage of the profit
  • While some banks are supporting oil majors in this goal, environmentalists are pushing for a complete end to oil and gas production
Join Our Community

Several international oil supermajors are planning to boost production while also promising to decrease their greenhouse gas emissions over the next decade and beyond. This seemingly counterintuitive strategy is the result of pressure from international organizations to decarbonize and the continued climb of energy demand around the world.  Royal Dutch Shell, Eni, TotalEnergies, and Repsol are among the supermajors pledging net-zero carbon emissions targets by 2050. However, oil and gas firms have varied approaches to achieving this objective, with some embracing low-carbon oil and others shifting operations towards renewable energy. 

Repsol, for example, has increased its investment allocation for low-carbon projects by around $1.13 billion, aiming for 60 percent renewable electricity generation by 2025. Other companies plan to increase their natural gas production as an ‘obvious bridge’ to the energy transition. To this end, Shell is expanding its LNG and petrochemicals market as well as investing in biofuel and green hydrogen developments. 

Exxon is extremely optimistic about the changes it’s making, hoping to double its earnings by 2027 while also reducing emissions. The American oil firm outlined a new spending plan this week, increasing annual spending from $16 billion to $19 billion to $20 billion and $25 billion, following more favorable market conditions coming out of the pandemic. Exxon has stated it will be investing $15 billion on emissions-reducing technologies, aimed at cleaning up existing operations through carbon capture and storage technology and other innovations. 

Despite pressure from the heads of state governments, many countries’ oil and gas firms are rebelling as the global energy demand continues to rise. In Canada, companies, such as Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, Suncor Energy, and Imperial Oil, are planning to cut emissions but not production. Several players hope to do this by incorporating innovative new techniques into existing operations, such as the use of geothermal energy in oil sands crude production. 

Supermajors around the globe are embracing low-carbon oil instead of making the outright transition to renewable alternatives. With Big Oil arguing that renewable energy operations cannot meet the growing global demand for energy at present, several are fighting to keep oil operations running in a more environmentally friendly way. Almost all of the world’s supermajors have announced investments in CCS technology, a move that, Brad Page, CEO of the Global CCS Institute, believes could provide the funding needed to scale up operations and “limit the impacts of global warming.”

Other oil companies are improving methods of refining oil into petrochemical products, which are expected to remain in high demand as the need for crude wanes. China’s Sinopec, for example, has developed a steam-cracking technology to convert oil directly into petrochemical products such as ethylene and propylene. This could not only reduce the costs and production times associated with refining but, if successful, would dramatically reduce carbon emissions from the process. 

Norway’s Equinor, alongside several other multinationals, has now moved its oil production away from carbon-intensive areas of operation to spots where it can pump low-carbon oil more easily. Focusing on upstream production, Equinor is partnering with international players, such as Russia’s Rosneft, to develop low-carbon solutions for their joint projects going forward. 

Related: OPEC+ To Add 400,000 Bpd In January Despite Oil Price Plunge

Moves like these could allow oil majors to continue pumping oil at a high rate while keeping their pledges to lower emissions. However, some energy experts are accusing Big Oil, once again, of greenwashing, suggesting they cannot have their cake and eat it. 

Environmental organizations recently accused investment bank JPMorgan of supporting Big Oil in reducing its carbon intensity, but not necessarily its production levels, rather than backing the international communities’ aim to act on climate change. Several banks are backing oil firms’ aims to reduce the ‘carbon intensity’ of their oil, rather than the quantity of crude they produce, which environmentalists say still has a negative impact on the planet.

Some oil companies, particularly in Europe, are trying to strike the balance between transitioning towards renewable alternatives and maintaining their low-carbon oil production while demand remains. BP, in particular, is welcoming the transition with plans to increase its investments in low-emission businesses tenfold, around $5 billion annually.

However, U.S. giants Chevron and Exxon appear to have no intention of moving away from oil, as they continue to expand their oil operations around the world. This is perhaps due to stricter regulations coming into place on oil and gas across Europe, making the outlook for a future in fossil fuel more uncertain.

But if oil supermajors manage to achieve low-carbon production while demand is still high and when renewable operations are not yet ready to provide the world’s power, can this be considered greenwashing? Big Oil will have to convince the world over the next decade, as they continue to pump massive amounts of crude, that low-carbon oil does what it says on the tin, reducing greenhouse gas emissions while not causing excessive harm to the environment, as the rest of the world transitions to green alternatives. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Republican States Could Pull $600B From Anti-Fossil Fuel Banks

Next Post

Omicron Doom And Gloom May Not Be Justified
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden’s Blunder Could Send Oil Prices To $100

Biden’s Blunder Could Send Oil Prices To $100
Oil Prices Crash As Covid Does What Biden Couldn’t

Oil Prices Crash As Covid Does What Biden Couldn’t
U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Oil Prices Crash

U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Oil Prices Crash
Norway’s Oil Boom Is Only Just Beginning 

Norway’s Oil Boom Is Only Just Beginning 
Canada's Ambitious New Plan To Save Its Oil Sands

Canada's Ambitious New Plan To Save Its Oil Sands



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com