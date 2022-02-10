Biden, Saudi King Talk About Oil Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 91.29 +1.63 +1.82%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 92.75 +1.20 +1.31%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.941 -0.068 -1.70%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.860 +0.035 +1.24%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.699 +0.046 +1.72%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 91.87 +0.25 +0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 91.87 +0.25 +0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.30 +1.42 +1.55%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 91.84 -0.33 -0.36%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 86.86 +0.30 +0.35%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.699 +0.046 +1.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 89.33 -0.99 -1.10%
Graph down Murban 1 day 91.57 -1.14 -1.23%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 85.76 +1.53 +1.82%
Graph down Basra Light 72 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 95.43 +1.48 +1.58%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 93.30 +1.42 +1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.30 +1.42 +1.55%
Chart Girassol 1 day 94.12 +1.80 +1.95%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 91.84 -0.33 -0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 75.15 +0.73 +0.98%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 75.56 +0.30 +0.40%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 91.81 +0.30 +0.33%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 90.06 +0.30 +0.33%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 87.96 +0.30 +0.34%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 85.11 +0.30 +0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 85.11 +0.30 +0.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 87.21 +0.30 +0.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 90.76 +0.30 +0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 85.41 +0.30 +0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 91.87 +0.25 +0.27%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 86.25 -1.75 -1.99%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 80.00 -1.75 -2.14%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 91.46 -1.74 -1.87%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 83.61 -1.66 -1.95%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 87.56 -1.66 -1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 87.56 -1.66 -1.86%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 86.25 -1.75 -1.99%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 80.00 +0.50 +0.63%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 91.85 +0.30 +0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 7 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 10 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 15 mins Why did Russia want Crimea ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 5 hours China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 11 mins Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 2 days Putin Wants Farmland in the East and sole control of Azov Sea. . . . . Biden "minor incursion alright"
  • 2 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 2 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days World leaders reach landmark deal on a global corporate tax rate

Breaking News:

Russia Enjoys $65 Billion Windfall As Oil Rallies

Is This The Hottest Commodity Stock Of 2022?

Is This The Hottest Commodity Stock Of 2022?

The metal market had an…

UAE Expands Strategic Oil Hub To Counter Iranian Threat

UAE Expands Strategic Oil Hub To Counter Iranian Threat

The strategically extremely important Fujairah…

Higher Oil Prices Not Likely To Lead To Runaway Inflation

Higher Oil Prices Not Likely To Lead To Runaway Inflation

Cathie Wood of ARK Invest…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Biden, Saudi King Talk About Oil Prices

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 10, 2022, 9:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

President Joe Biden and Saudi Arabia's King Salman spoke this week about energy prices, with both saying their countries were committed to stability on the energy market.

The talks come amid high oil—and fuel—prices in an election year for the American administration.

Earlier this week, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that all options were on the table when it came to oil price control. She added that "With oil-producing countries, we're talking about proposed production increases. With oil-consuming countries, we're talking about releases from strategic reserves," as quoted by Reuters.

Psaki went on to add that "Nobody should hold back supply at the expense of the American consumer, particularly as the recovery from the pandemic continues, and oil producers around the world have the capacity to produce at levels that match demand and reduce the high prices."

As for the talks between President Biden and King Salman, a statement issued by the White House following their call focused on the Yemen situation and the wider Middle Eastern political context, with a sentence towards the end saying, "Both leaders further reiterated the United States' and Saudi Arabia's commitment to ensuring the stability of global energy supplies."

Saudi Arabia is one of few OPEC+ members that have the spare production capacity to make up for shortfalls among other members where underinvestment or other problems are preventing them from pumping to their quotas. In the past, the Kingdom has demonstrated reluctance to do so, prompting Washington to announce a release from the strategic petroleum reserve to rein in prices at the pump.

The move was as unsuccessful as analysts expected it to be: the effect of the news on prices was short-lived and as crude oil continued up, so did retail fuel prices in the U.S. and elsewhere.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Lone Bear Calling For $65 Oil

Next Post

OPEC Gets Further Behind Oil Production Quotas
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution

Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution
Car Giants Are Making Big Bets On Solid State Batteries

Car Giants Are Making Big Bets On Solid State Batteries
Oil Production Vessel Explodes Offshore Nigeria

Oil Production Vessel Explodes Offshore Nigeria
World's Top Oil Trader Sees Higher Prices

World's Top Oil Trader Sees Higher Prices
WTI Crude Surges Above $92 On Permian Freeze

WTI Crude Surges Above $92 On Permian Freeze



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com