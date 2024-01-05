Biden Administration Tightens EV Tax Credit Rules

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 55 mins 73.81 +1.62 +2.24%
Graph up Brent Crude 14 mins 78.90 +1.31 +1.69%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.76 +1.23 +1.59%
Graph up Natural Gas 55 mins 2.893 +0.072 +2.55%
Graph down Gasoline 55 mins 2.106 -0.005 -0.22%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 74.78 -0.59 -0.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.78 -0.59 -0.78%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.37 -1.51 -1.91%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.80 +1.94 +2.52%
Chart Mars US 63 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 55 mins 2.106 -0.005 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 77.58 +3.46 +4.67%
Graph up Murban 2 days 78.83 +3.18 +4.20%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 74.64 -1.54 -2.02%
Graph down Basra Light 767 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 77.07 -1.40 -1.78%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 77.37 -1.51 -1.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.37 -1.51 -1.91%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.02 -1.12 -1.42%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.80 +1.94 +2.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 220 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 51.59 -0.51 -0.98%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 74.34 -0.51 -0.68%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 72.59 -0.51 -0.70%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 62.44 -0.51 -0.81%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 58.69 -0.51 -0.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 58.69 -0.51 -0.86%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 61.44 -0.51 -0.82%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 61.19 -0.51 -0.83%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 58.94 -0.51 -0.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 74.78 -0.59 -0.78%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.67 -0.51 -0.74%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 62.42 -0.51 -0.81%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 79.14 +2.36 +3.07%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 66.97 -0.51 -0.76%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 68.50 -0.75 -1.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.50 -0.75 -1.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.67 -0.51 -0.74%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 63.00 +2.25 +3.70%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 79.16 +2.32 +3.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 23 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 10 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 13 days Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 9 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Russian Fuel Exports Jump To 8-Month High

Surging American Exports Keep Oil and Gas Prices in Check

Surging American Exports Keep Oil and Gas Prices in Check

Despite global conflicts and OPEC+…

The Rise of Tesla: Model 3 and Y Dominate Global EV Sales

The Rise of Tesla: Model 3 and Y Dominate Global EV Sales

Tesla's sales have dramatically increased…

U.S. Sees Minor Uptick in Oil Rigs

U.S. Sees Minor Uptick in Oil Rigs

The total number of active…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Biden Administration Tightens EV Tax Credit Rules

By ZeroHedge - Jan 05, 2024, 4:00 PM CST
  • The new tax credit rules exclude vehicles with battery components made by Chinese companies.
  • Eligibility for the credit now depends on the manufacturing location of battery components and parts.
  • Some popular models like Tesla's Cybertruck and Nissan’s Leaf no longer qualify for the tax credit.
Join Our Community
Evs

Just as EV demand appeared to be nearing super-saturation, incentives for buying electric vehicles are starting to fall by the wayside.

There are now just 13 EV models that are eligible for a consumer tax credit of as much as $7,500 thanks to new Biden administration rules that took effect on January 1, according to Bloomberg

Previously, the number had stood closer to 24 models, but for the new year the tax credit excludes vehicles that use battery components manufactured by Chinese companies, the report says. 

“Automakers are adjusting their supply chains to ensure buyers continue to be eligible for the new clean vehicle credit, partnering with allies and bringing jobs and investment back to the United States,” said Treasury Department spokeswoman Ashley Schapitl.

She also commented that some companies were still in the process of submitted data to see if they qualify for the credit. 

Last month, the Treasury Department announced rules targeting battery components made by companies under Chinese jurisdiction or with at least 25% Chinese government ownership, the report says. 

These regulations, expanding in 2025 to include suppliers of essential battery materials like nickel and lithium, are part of President Joe Biden's climate law, influenced by Senator Joe Manchin.

Manchin, pivotal in passing the Inflation Reduction Act, aimed to address concerns over U.S. taxpayer money subsidizing Chinese-made batteries.

As Bloomberg notes, depending on the manufacturing location of battery components and parts, vehicles may qualify for a $7,500 or $3,750 credit.

Eligible models for the full or partial credit include Tesla's Model Y, Rivian’s R1T, Stellantis's Jeep Wrangler 4xe, and Ford's F-150 Lightning. However, Tesla's Cybertruck, certain Model 3 versions, Nissan’s Leaf, Ford’s E-Transit van, and GM’s electric Blazer and Silverado lost credit access.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Drilling Continues to Slow
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

We’re on the Verge of a Reset of Expectations in the Oil Sector

We’re on the Verge of a Reset of Expectations in the Oil Sector
Is It Time To Refill America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve?

Is It Time To Refill America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve?
Chinese Carmakers Launch Sodium-Ion Battery-Powered EVs

Chinese Carmakers Launch Sodium-Ion Battery-Powered EVs
The 11 States Leading America’s Oil Production Boom

The 11 States Leading America’s Oil Production Boom
Oil Erases Gains Despite Flurry of Bullish News

Oil Erases Gains Despite Flurry of Bullish News

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com