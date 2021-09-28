Beyond Petroleum: The First Supermajor To Turn Its Back On Oil

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 74.29 -1.16 -1.54%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 78.10 -1.43 -1.80%
Graph up Natural Gas 3 hours 5.877 +0.171 +3.00%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.266 -0.031 -1.33%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.180 -0.044 -1.97%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.62 +1.89 +2.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.62 +1.89 +2.53%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.22 +1.84 +2.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.73 +1.52 +1.99%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 73.85 +1.67 +2.31%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.180 -0.044 -1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 75.95 +1.29 +1.73%
Graph up Murban 2 days 77.13 +1.43 +1.89%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 74.03 +1.68 +2.32%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 77.74 +1.08 +1.41%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 78.94 +1.54 +1.99%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 78.22 +1.84 +2.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.22 +1.84 +2.41%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.77 +1.92 +2.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.73 +1.52 +1.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 63.17 +1.35 +2.18%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 63.45 +1.47 +2.37%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 74.45 +1.47 +2.01%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 75.85 +1.47 +1.98%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 72.55 +1.47 +2.07%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 70.95 +1.47 +2.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 70.95 +1.47 +2.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 72.30 +1.47 +2.08%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 74.05 +1.47 +2.03%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 71.05 +1.47 +2.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.62 +1.89 +2.53%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 71.75 -0.25 -0.35%
Graph down Giddings 16 hours 65.50 -0.25 -0.38%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 77.62 +0.78 +1.02%
Graph down West Texas Sour 16 hours 69.24 -0.16 -0.23%
Graph down Eagle Ford 16 hours 73.19 -0.16 -0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 73.19 -0.16 -0.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 71.75 -0.25 -0.35%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.75 +1.50 +2.33%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.39 +1.47 +1.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 9 minutes Australia sues Neoen for lack of power from its Tesla battery
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 9 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 4 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 13 hours Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 3 days Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 19 hours Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 3 days Oil Price: does the security vacuum in the Middle East spook investors?
  • 4 days Ozone layer destruction driving global warming

Breaking News:

Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Prices

The Energy Crisis Is Sending Oil, Gas, And Coal Prices Soaring

The Energy Crisis Is Sending Oil, Gas, And Coal Prices Soaring

The European energy crisis appears…

5 Chinese Energy Stocks To Watch As Its Tech Boom Fizzles

5 Chinese Energy Stocks To Watch As Its Tech Boom Fizzles

Heavy regulation from the government…

Can Argentina Finally Realize Its Oil Potential?

Can Argentina Finally Realize Its Oil Potential?

After a crushing defeat in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Beyond Petroleum: The First Supermajor To Turn Its Back On Oil

By Haley Zaremba - Sep 28, 2021, 3:00 PM CDT
  • It’s going to take time, investment, infrastructure, and enormous effort to complete the clean energy transition.
  • The world still needs hundreds of billions of barrels of oil.
  • BP’s bold new Chief Executive Bernard Looney is trying to make sure that BP can beat its peers in a race toward clean energy dominance.
Join Our Community

While international policymakers and regulatory bodies have already been applying some degree of pressure on the energy industry to decarbonize for years now, the push for cleaning up the global energy sector’s act has been supercharged by the most recent report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change  (IPCC) and the United Nations (UN). 

The landmark 6th Assessment Report announced in no uncertain terms that we have reached a point of no return for the climate, having irreversibly altered weather patterns and unequivocally warmed the Earth due to human activity. However, there is still a small window of time to mitigate further damage and change the planet’s trajectory toward catastrophic climate change. This will require decarbonization at a massive scale and on an incredibly short timeline. The UN, not mincing words, has called it a “code red for humanity.”

That being said, it’s simply not feasible for the global economy to quit fossil fuels cold turkey. It’s going to take time, investment, infrastructure, and enormous effort to complete the clean energy transition, and in the meantime, the world still needs hundreds of billions of barrels of oil. This dynamic has made it hard to convince oil supermajors to set aside fossil fuels -- their stalwart cash cow -- when there is still so much money to be made before oil goes quietly into that goodnight, especially when brand new mass-scale clean energy enterprises probably won’t turn a profit for years.

Related: Europe Must Act To Avert An Energy Crisis This Winter Despite the bumps in the road, however, it’s clear which way the tide is turning. Fossil fuels aren’t irrelevant yet, but they have no place in the future if this planet is to have one. Already, some oil execs and fossil fuel industry defectors have decided to abandon ship and are positioning themselves at the helm of the clean energy revolution, bringing their oilfield know-how and innovative expertise with them.

And now, at long last, some oil companies are reading the writing on the wall and deciding to bet big on renewables in order to establish a place at the front of the pack for the new energy era. One of the most notable cases is that of BP, which is changing course and liquidating huge portions of its fossil fuel holdings in a historic shift in strategy. 

BP’s bold new Chief Executive Bernard Looney is trying to make sure that BP can beat its peers in a race toward clean energy dominance. “He aims to slash BP's output by 40%, or about 1 million barrels per day, an amount equal to the UK's entire daily output in 2019,” Reuters recently reported. This makes BP the very first major oil company CEO to announce intentional cuts in future oil production. “At the same time,” the report continued, “BP would boost its capacity to generate electricity from renewable sources to 50 gigawatts, a 20-fold increase and equivalent to the power produced by 50 U.S. nuclear plants.” 

Related: Crude Stocks At Cushing Have Dropped By 42% So Far This Year

This plan will entail the selling off of $25 billion in fossil fuel assets over the next few years, representing about 13% of the company’s total fixed assets. 

While BP is proving to be a trailblazer in the fossil fuel sector’s adaptation to the clean energy revolution, the rest of European Big Oil isn’t too far behind. For the last few years, European supermajors have been pivoting away from total dependence on fossil fuel markets, trying to make the transition from Big Oil to Big Energy. On the other side of the Atlantic, however, it’s a different story. Big Oil in the U.S. has been much slower to accept the inevitable and start to prepare for the coming sea change. 

While the Biden administration has been making a concerted effort to catch up to the rest of the global clean energy industry through the likes of legislation including the historic Infrastructure Bill, it will be hard for companies that have not already started to pivot toward renewables to stay competitive, and could even imperil the energy security of nations that fail to curb their dependence on oil, gas, and coal. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Brent Temporarily Breaks The $80 Mark

Next Post

The Renewable Revolution Could Save The World $26 Trillion
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The European Energy Crisis Is About To Go Global

The European Energy Crisis Is About To Go Global
Baker Hughes’ CEO Warns Of Three Hard Truths About The Energy Transition

Baker Hughes’ CEO Warns Of Three Hard Truths About The Energy Transition
The Case For $50 Oil

The Case For $50 Oil
Here's What Happens When Two Multi-Billion Dollar Megatrends Collide

Here's What Happens When Two Multi-Billion Dollar Megatrends Collide
U.S. Shale Is Finally Ready To Drill

U.S. Shale Is Finally Ready To Drill



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com