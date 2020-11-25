Bank Of America Sees $60 Oil Next Summer

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 45.58 +0.67 +1.49%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 48.50 +0.64 +1.34%
Graph up Natural Gas 22 mins 2.875 +0.100 +3.60%
Graph up Mars US 20 hours 45.46 +1.85 +4.24%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 45.51 +0.76 +1.70%
Graph up Urals 8 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 47.88 +2.09 +4.56%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 42.65 +1.58 +3.85%
Chart Natural Gas 22 mins 2.875 +0.100 +3.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 45.77 +0.04 +0.09%
Graph up Murban 2 days 46.43 +0.35 +0.76%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 45.39 +1.92 +4.42%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 49.96 +1.72 +3.57%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 47.08 +1.67 +3.68%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 47.88 +2.09 +4.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 47.88 +2.09 +4.56%
Chart Girassol 2 days 49.39 +1.97 +4.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.51 +0.76 +1.70%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 32.74 +2.07 +6.75%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 34.01 +1.85 +5.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 43.91 +1.85 +4.40%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 45.31 +1.85 +4.26%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 39.91 +1.85 +4.86%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 37.91 +1.85 +5.13%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 37.91 +1.85 +5.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 39.91 +1.85 +4.86%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 40.51 +1.85 +4.79%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 37.91 +1.85 +5.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 41.25 +1.75 +4.43%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 35.00 +1.75 +5.26%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 45.28 +0.77 +1.73%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 38.86 +1.85 +5.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 42.81 +1.85 +4.52%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 42.81 +1.85 +4.52%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 41.25 +1.75 +4.43%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 35.25 +2.00 +6.02%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 48.65 +1.85 +3.95%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 3 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day Locked Thread on the election
  • 17 hours Mail IN Ballot Fraud
  • 7 hours Michael Moore Cranking Up Planet of the Humans Again
  • 7 hours “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 1 day “Consumers Will Pay For Carbon Pricing Costs” by Irina Slav
  • 24 mins Censorship in USA
  • 1 day British PM Eyes Banning Gasoline and Diesel Car Sales
  • 2 days San Francisco Imposes Natural Gas Ban

Breaking News:

Rig Count Rise Fails To Slow The Oil Price Rally

Saudi Aramco’s Landmark IPO Is Costing The Kingdom Billions

Saudi Aramco’s Landmark IPO Is Costing The Kingdom Billions

Saudi Aramco’s landmark IPO promised…

Has Asia Lost Interest In North Sea Oil?

Has Asia Lost Interest In North Sea Oil?

North Sea oil producers say…

Sudan’s Oil Industry Could Recover After Being Removed From U.S. Terror List

Sudan’s Oil Industry Could Recover After Being Removed From U.S. Terror List

Sudan has been removed from…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Bank Of America Sees $60 Oil Next Summer

By Irina Slav - Nov 25, 2020, 9:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

Brent crude could hit $60 a barrel by next summer as travel restrictions get eased, Bank of America said, citing growing optimism around Covid-19 vaccines.

The easing of restrictions will lead to a boost in oil demand, the bank said, as quoted by Bloomberg, and this will boost prices as it creates a deficit of 1.6 million bpd by mid-2021.

Vaccine optimism has already pushed oil prices to the highest in eight months despite warnings that it is too early to buy into the vaccine hype, which has this month alone spurred a 25-percent jump in oil prices, according to Bloomberg.

The increasingly likely extension of OPEC+ production cuts has helped prices along, too. The cartel is meeting next week to discuss the extension. According to a forecast by Goldman Sachs, OPEC+ will extend the current cuts of 7.7 million bpd by three months, which would push Brent crude to $47 a barrel.

Interestingly enough, it was Bank of America analysts who last week warned against excessive optimism based on the latest vaccine updates from Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca.

“We say credit and equity prices (are) to peak in coming months on peak positioning, peak policy, peak profits as optimism tops ahead of vaccine distribution,” they said.

Even so, traders are buying the hype in droves. Even bearish news such as the EIA’s latest weekly update that showed U.S. oil production had risen to 10.9 million bpd and an estimated inventory build reported yesterday by the American Petroleum Institute did not stop the rally. Related: Venezuela Arrests Oil Workers To Cover Up Bad Press About PDVSA

“The fight against the coronavirus is intensifying and is proving to be increasingly successful by the week,” said PVM analyst Tamas Varga, as quoted by the Financial Times. What started as a fear-of-missing-out rally, according to him, has now become a “fundamentally justifiable price rise.”

For Goldman Sachs, the OPEC+ pact carries more weight.

“We continue to view a co-ordinated action to curtail output as the optimal near-term action given the still elevated inventory overhang and with the current wave of infections surprising by its breadth and intensity,” the bank said, as quoted by the FT.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Three Key Differences Between Biden And Trump On China

Next Post

Oil Prices Climb Higher As The EIA Reports Inventory Draw
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How High Can Oil Prices Go In 2021?

How High Can Oil Prices Go In 2021?
Why Gold Could Be Heading To $5000

Why Gold Could Be Heading To $5000
Oil Majors Are Paying The Price For Investing In Renewables

Oil Majors Are Paying The Price For Investing In Renewables
Saudi Aramco’s Landmark IPO Is Costing The Kingdom Billions

Saudi Aramco’s Landmark IPO Is Costing The Kingdom Billions
Will The UAE Withdraw From OPEC?

Will The UAE Withdraw From OPEC?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com