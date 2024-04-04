Baltimore Port Shutdown Sends Shockwaves Through Auto Industry

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 86.78 +1.35 +1.58%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.98 +1.63 +1.82%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 91.17 +1.36 +1.51%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.778 -0.063 -3.42%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.801 +0.040 +1.43%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.22 +3.27 +3.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.22 +3.27 +3.80%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 92.27 +0.90 +0.99%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.58 +0.61 +0.69%
Chart Mars US 153 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.801 +0.040 +1.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 88.89 +0.21 +0.24%
Graph up Murban 2 days 89.50 +0.37 +0.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 86.22 +0.88 +1.03%
Graph down Basra Light 857 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 91.27 +0.79 +0.87%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 92.27 +0.90 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 92.27 +0.90 +0.99%
Chart Girassol 2 days 92.51 +1.04 +1.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.58 +0.61 +0.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 310 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 70.68 +0.28 +0.40%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 87.58 +0.28 +0.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 85.83 +0.28 +0.33%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 80.43 +0.28 +0.35%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 78.18 +0.28 +0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 78.18 +0.28 +0.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 77.68 +0.28 +0.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 86.43 +0.28 +0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 78.08 +0.28 +0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.22 +3.27 +3.80%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 81.91 +0.28 +0.34%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 75.66 +0.28 +0.37%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 87.05 +1.43 +1.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 81.01 +0.28 +0.35%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 81.91 +0.28 +0.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.91 +0.28 +0.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 81.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 75.50 +2.00 +2.72%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 86.81 +0.69 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 13 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Oil Surges Over $90 as UAE Cuts Diplomatic Ties with Israel

Energy Storage Demand Offers Ray of Hope for Tesla as EV Sales Slump

Energy Storage Demand Offers Ray of Hope for Tesla as EV Sales Slump

Tesla's EV sales have slumped,…

The Rare Metal Keeping Biden and Xi Awake at Night

The Rare Metal Keeping Biden and Xi Awake at Night

Canada's eviction of Chinese investors…

Breakthrough in OLED Technology Could Revolutionize Tech Displays

Breakthrough in OLED Technology Could Revolutionize Tech Displays

University of St. Andrews research…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Baltimore Port Shutdown Sends Shockwaves Through Auto Industry

By Metal Miner - Apr 04, 2024, 3:00 PM CDT
  • Baltimore port closure disrupted auto supply chain, potentially leading to higher car prices.
  • Logistical challenges and rerouting of shipments add to the complexity and cost of importing vehicles.
  • Consumers may feel the impact of increased dealership sticker prices due to additional expenses incurred by automakers.
Automakers

Via Metal Miner 

Month-over-month, the Automotive MMI (Monthly Metals Index) exhibited little movement. The index trended sideways, only moving up a slight 0.28%. However, recent events continue to raise questions about the future of the industry, especially where automotive imports are concerned.

Despite the index itself not witnessing much movement, individual components of the index saw much more price movement than last month. This includes palladium, copper, and shredded scrap steel. Despite this, firm sideways movements from other components like lead and hot dipped galvanized steel kept the overall index flat. However, the real talk of the town is the shutdown of the Baltimore port in the aftermath of the Francis Scott Key bridge collapse. With Baltimore being one of the top ports in the U.S. for automobile imports, how will this impact the U.S. automotive industry?

How the Baltimore Port Shutdown Could Affect U.S. Automotive Imports

The recent collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore has rocked the U.S. car sector. Experts worry that car prices may increase due to supply chain disruptions brought on by the shutdown of this crucial port.

As a vital component in the U.S. car supply chain, the Port of Baltimore is one of the top sites for automotive imports, especially from Asia and Europe. Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars.com, recently commented, “There are a number of considerations, but two important ones are the duration of the port’s shutdown and the capacity of other ports. The degree to which a particular brand depends on Baltimore for supply chain and vehicle shipping is one of the additional considerations.”

A Logistics Nightmare for Automotive Imports

Automobile makers are rushing to find alternate routes for their automobiles due to the port’s partial paralysis. For this reason, experts anticipate a cascading impact, with heightened activity in other ports on the East Coast, such as Philadelphia, Virginia, and New York.

The logistical difficulties involved in rerouting supplies continue to exacerbate the problem. Certain parts of the port are still open, but those that handle European imports (like BMW and Volkswagen), could see massive slowdowns.

According to the University at Buffalo, the situation calls for extra transportation like trucks and trains to help circumvent the impact. However, this may raise expenses and put more pressure on the already burdened transportation industry.

Consumers Expected to Feel the Blow the Most

All of these factors mean that car could climb for consumers. Dealership sticker prices may rise due to additional expenses incurred from rerouting shipments, delays and shortages of available new cars. Although the entire effect on prices remains unknown, consumers who are already concerned about inflation and potential supply chain problems should take note.

For many, the collapse of the bridge is a sobering reminder of how interwoven the world economy remains. A single breakdown in Baltimore’s infrastructure could cause far-reaching effects for dealerships, customers, and the nation’s overall logistics industry. The car sector is left waiting for the vital port of Baltimore to reopen in order to ensure a seamless transatlantic vehicle flow as the crisis plays out.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Jennifer Kary

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why Is Iraq Now Blaming International Oil Companies For Ongoing Delay To Kurdish

Next Post

Energy Storage Demand Offers Ray of Hope for Tesla as EV Sales Slump
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Rare Metal Keeping Biden and Xi Awake at Night

The Rare Metal Keeping Biden and Xi Awake at Night
Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?
Princeton Scientists Unveil Breakthrough in Fusion Reactor Technology

Princeton Scientists Unveil Breakthrough in Fusion Reactor Technology
Natural Gas Producers Are Ready To Pounce When Prices Rebound

Natural Gas Producers Are Ready To Pounce When Prices Rebound
U.S. Drilling Activity Slips Again

U.S. Drilling Activity Slips Again

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com