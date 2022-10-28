Baker Hughes Shows Weak U.S. Drilling Activity

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 87.58 -1.50 -1.68%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 95.33 -1.63 -1.68%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.54 -0.63 -0.66%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.676 -0.199 -3.39%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.810 -0.202 -6.69%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.56 -0.53 -0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.56 -0.53 -0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 96.23 +1.28 +1.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.73 +1.41 +1.51%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 83.93 +0.27 +0.32%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.810 -0.202 -6.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 91.58 +1.91 +2.13%
Graph up Murban 2 days 94.99 +1.87 +2.01%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 90.43 +0.88 +0.98%
Graph down Basra Light 332 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 96.71 +0.98 +1.02%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 96.23 +1.28 +1.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 96.23 +1.28 +1.35%
Chart Girassol 2 days 96.95 +1.53 +1.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.73 +1.41 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 60.51 +1.12 +1.89%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 67.83 +1.17 +1.76%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 91.23 +1.17 +1.30%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 89.48 +1.17 +1.32%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 86.63 +1.17 +1.37%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 83.33 +1.17 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 83.33 +1.17 +1.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 84.63 +1.17 +1.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 93.58 +1.17 +1.27%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 82.93 +1.17 +1.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.56 -0.53 -0.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.50 +1.25 +1.48%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 79.25 +1.25 +1.60%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 94.57 +2.68 +2.92%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 84.11 +1.17 +1.41%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 85.56 +1.17 +1.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 85.56 +1.17 +1.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.50 +1.25 +1.48%
Chart Kansas Common 11 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 99.64 +0.92 +0.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 8 hours Wind droughts
  • 3 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 6 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 26 mins Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 2 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 9 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 6 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.

Breaking News:

“Appalling”: Antony Blinken Blasts Russia’s Use Of Iranian Drones

The Houthi Threat To Oil Markets Is Back

The Houthi Threat To Oil Markets Is Back

The threat of a major…

Repsol: Parts Of Europe Are Running Out Of Diesel

Repsol: Parts Of Europe Are Running Out Of Diesel

The diesel crisis in Europe…

The Midterms Could Transform Energy Policies In Several U.S. States

The Midterms Could Transform Energy Policies In Several U.S. States

The midterm elections will have…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Baker Hughes Shows Weak U.S. Drilling Activity

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 28, 2022, 12:16 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The number of total active drilling rigs in the United States fell 3 this week, according to new data from Baker Hughes published on Friday.

The total rig count slipped to 768 this week—224 rigs higher than the rig count this time in 2021.

Oil rigs in the United States fell 2 this week, to 610. Gas rigs fell 1 to 156. Miscellaneous rigs stayed the same at 2.

The rig count in the Permian Basin held steady again this week at 346. Rigs in the Eagle Ford fell 1 to 70. Granite Wash and Williston also saw a decrease of a single rig, while Cana Woodford saw a 2-rig gain. Arkoma Woodford saw a single rig gain.

Primary Vision’s Frac Spread Count, an estimate of the number of crews completing unfinished wells—a more frugal use of finances than drilling new wells—rose for the seventh week in a row, to 298 for the week ending October 21, from 295 in the previous week. This compares to 288 a month ago and 265 a year ago.

Crude oil production in the United States was unchanged in the week to October 21, at 12 million bpd, according to the latest weekly EIA estimates. U.S. production levels are up just 300,000 bpd so far this year and up 700,000 bpd versus a year ago.

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the WTI benchmark was trading down $1.51 per barrel (-1.70%) on the day at $87.57 per barrel—up nearly $3 per barrel since this time last week.

The Brent benchmark was trading down $1.62 at $98.34 per barrel (-1.67%) on the day, but up roughly $6.50 per barrel compared to last Friday. 

WTI was trading at $87.68 minutes after the data release.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Global Semiconductor Shortage Is Now Becoming A Glut
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Nanotech Breakthrough Sets World Record For Solar Cell Efficiency

Nanotech Breakthrough Sets World Record For Solar Cell Efficiency
Saudi Arabia’s $500 Billion Bet On A Future Without Oil

Saudi Arabia’s $500 Billion Bet On A Future Without Oil
Texas Natural Gas Prices Go Negative

Texas Natural Gas Prices Go Negative
U.S. Accelerates Three-Tier Plan To Reduce Oil Prices

U.S. Accelerates Three-Tier Plan To Reduce Oil Prices
Oil Stocks Are Increasingly Disconnected From Prices

Oil Stocks Are Increasingly Disconnected From Prices



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com