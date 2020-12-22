Asia Remains Undisputed Leader Of Battery Tech

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 46.63 -0.39 -0.83%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 50.08 -0.83 -1.63%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.762 -0.018 -0.65%
Graph down Mars US 42 mins 47.77 -0.80 -1.65%
Graph up Opec Basket 6 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
Graph up Urals 19 hours 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 49.69 -1.00 -1.97%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 49.69 -1.00 -1.97%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 50.06 +0.46 +0.93%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 46.25 -1.25 -2.63%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.762 -0.018 -0.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 49.80 -0.52 -1.03%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 49.95 -0.66 -1.30%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 47.72 +0.08 +0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 51.40 -0.90 -1.72%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 49.84 -0.03 -0.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 50.06 +0.46 +0.93%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 50.06 +0.46 +0.93%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 51.44 +0.29 +0.57%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 30 days 32.00 -1.26 -3.79%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 33.92 -0.87 -2.50%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 46.97 -1.27 -2.63%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 48.37 -1.27 -2.56%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 42.27 -1.27 -2.92%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 40.72 -1.27 -3.02%
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 40.72 -1.27 -3.02%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 42.07 -1.27 -2.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 43.82 -1.27 -2.82%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 40.72 -1.27 -3.02%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 49.69 -1.00 -1.97%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 43.50 -0.75 -1.69%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 37.25 -0.75 -1.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 52.10 +0.49 +0.95%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 40.97 -0.72 -1.73%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 44.92 -0.72 -1.58%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 44.92 -0.72 -1.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 43.50 -0.75 -1.69%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 38.00 -1.25 -3.18%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 52.73 -1.26 -2.33%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes Moderna Vaccine vs Pfizer "Vaccine" . Is Moderna much better ?
  • 1 hour Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 41 mins United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 4 hours CIA Death Squads
  • 4 hours Should Trump pardon Julian Assange ? How about Snowden ?
  • 9 hours WSJ: How South Korea Successfully Managed Coronavirus (9/25/20)
  • 2 days CA is the Top US Net importer of Electricity
  • 1 day The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 23 hours Navalny Poisoning Weakens Russo German Relations
  • 23 hours “Did Authorities Do Enough To Find Out Why Oil Prices Went Negative?” By Irina Slav – Nov 26th

Breaking News:

Surprise Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Lower

Libya’s Oil Production Rises Further

Libya’s Oil Production Rises Further

Libya’s crude oil production continues…

The U.S. Is Facing Off Against China For Energy Storage Dominance

The U.S. Is Facing Off Against China For Energy Storage Dominance

China has doubled down on…

Colombia’s Oil Industry Could Stage A Comeback In 2021

Colombia’s Oil Industry Could Stage A Comeback In 2021

Despite the damage that COVID-19…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Asia Remains Undisputed Leader Of Battery Tech

By Rystad Energy - Dec 22, 2020, 4:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

The energy world is changing, and quicker than most experts predicted only a year ago. The adaptation of renewable energy technologies is accelerating, even during the pandemic, and three contenders – carbon capture and storage (CCS), battery storage and hydrogen – have begun a competitive race to reduce emissions and assist the increasing number of countries, industries and companies that are setting net zero targets.

Asia – the mother of batteries The world’s current total battery cell production capacity is about to exit 2020 at around 617 gigawatt hours (GWh) per year. Most of this capacity, 516 GWh, comes from producing facilities in Asia. Europe follows with 61 GWh and North America with 40 GWh of production capacity.

Existing sanctioning is set to create a boom in capacity for Europe and North America towards 2025, while Asia’s capacity is also set to expand, dwarfing other continents, and securing its place as the ‘mother of batteries’.

In 2025, Asia’s producing capacity is set to double to around 1 terawatt hour (TWh) per annum. Europe will follow with around 0.33 TWh and North America with around 0.14 TWh.

Battery cells risk supply deficit

Currently, the world’s battery cell producing capacity by far exceeds global demand, which is limited to around 140 GWh per year.

However, as the electrification of road transport accelerates and with added battery demand from grid storage projects and marine applications, the world is now ahead of a ground-breaking demand boom, which will already create a battery cell supply shortfall from 2026, unless more production projects are sanctioned globally.

Related: Russian Energy Ministers Tells Biden Not To Disturb Oil Markets

Rystad Energy forecasts a balanced battery cell market in 2025, with both supply and demand at just under 1.5 TWh per year. Demand however, will continue to grow going forward and is forecast to reach nearly 2 TWh in 2026, adding even more in following years. Unless more battery cell production projects are sanctioned globally, the world is in for a deficit and buyers will have to compete for limited supply.

Road transport demand for battery cells alone will reach nearly 12 TWh per year by 2050, Rystad Energy’s forecast reveals.

How much cheaper can batteries get?

Given the trajectory of battery prices over the past decade, it would be easy to assume that this decline will eventually flatten out. This is further substantiated by the fact that the cost of raw materials represents an increasing share of the total cost for battery cell manufacturers, and currently stands at 50-60% of the cost of goods sold (depending on chemistry and form factor). One might think this leaves limited room to further improve economics. But if we expand the analysis to look at the various cost components of the entire value chain for batteries, we might arrive at a different conclusion.

For example, looking across the entire value chain, we see that 34% of the cost of battery production is tied to energy consumption. And most of this involves electricity used for drying operations in the chemical processing and cell production phases. With new and improved techniques, these costs could be vastly reduced – a potential that will likely soon be realized in cell manufacturing. Additionally, we see a shift towards more vertical integration in the battery industry, with battery producers moving upstream in order to better optimize the mining and processing part of the value chain.

As both battery cell and battery pack designs become more specialized and optimized for their intended applications, there is also the potential to reduce expenses related to non-active materials, to cut labor costs through automated manufacturing processes, and to reduce up-front investments through enhanced production facility design.

CCS could address 42% of global emissions

Rystad Energy has analyzed the full scope of global CO2 emissions and has concluded that CCS solutions could address about 42% of the world’s total dirty footprint. It is not likely, however, to reach its full potential as competing hydrogen and battery societies will also target their fair share of the global pie.

The core applications for CCS are within natural gas processing, power generation, hydrogen production (steam methane reforming or SMR), and industrial processes. Today, the vast majority is related to natural gas processing and hydrogen production for use in refining and fertilizer production.

“Not surprisingly, we find the largest CCS potential in China, India and the US, where power and combustion outweigh process emissions. The power sector, although significant, is less likely to utilize CCS than industry, as renewable energy – given the fast decline in costs – outcompetes some CCS projects in the power sector,“ says Marius Foss, senior vice president and head of global energy systems at Rystad Energy.

Net zero targets are booming

Country-level net zero targets, non-existent just a few years ago, have become the new energy trend and are booming globally. A Rystad Energy tally shows that countries with announced net zero targets doubled within one year, reaching a total of 16 in 2020, from 8 in 2019.

Some energy producers, industrial groups and big tech companies also joined the net zero race and have set their own such targets. A Rystad Energy analysis shows that the targets Big 5 tech firms, Apple, Amazon, Google, Facebook and Microsoft have set, will potentially reduce their combined emissions by a cumulative 108.3 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent (MtCO2e).

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The World’s First Hydrogen Hubs Are In The Making

Next Post

Why DoorDash Was The Hottest IPO Of The Year
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend

Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend
The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.

The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.
Oil Jumps On Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps On Crude Inventory Draw
China And Iran Start Drilling In This Super Giant Gas Field

China And Iran Start Drilling In This Super Giant Gas Field
Energy Stocks Soar And Oil Prices Climb

Energy Stocks Soar And Oil Prices Climb



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com