Aramco May Have To Cut Costs To Pay Out Big Dividend

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 42.58 -0.09 -0.21%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 45.43 +0.93 +2.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 2.152 -0.019 -0.88%
Graph up Mars US 26 mins 43.92 +1.11 +2.59%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 45.21 +0.20 +0.44%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 44.05 +0.20 +0.46%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 43.23 -0.41 -0.94%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 43.23 -0.41 -0.94%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.61 +0.38 +0.86%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 39.78 +0.21 +0.53%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 2.152 -0.019 -0.88%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 43.96 +0.39 +0.90%
Graph up Murban 2 days 44.35 +0.30 +0.68%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 44.38 +0.22 +0.50%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 45.14 -0.58 -1.27%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 44.66 +0.11 +0.25%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 44.61 +0.38 +0.86%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.61 +0.38 +0.86%
Chart Girassol 2 days 45.47 +0.38 +0.84%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.21 +0.20 +0.44%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 mins 29.61 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 30.31 -0.33 -1.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 40.61 -0.33 -0.81%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 42.01 -0.33 -0.78%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 37.36 -0.33 -0.88%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 36.61 -0.33 -0.89%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 36.61 -0.33 -0.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 37.96 -0.33 -0.86%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 38.76 -0.33 -0.84%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 35.61 -0.33 -0.92%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 43.23 -0.41 -0.94%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 39.00 +0.75 +1.96%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 32.75 +0.75 +2.34%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 43.46 +0.93 +2.19%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 37.35 +1.06 +2.92%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 41.30 +1.06 +2.63%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 41.30 +1.06 +2.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 39.00 +0.75 +1.96%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.75 -0.50 -1.55%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 46.35 -0.33 -0.71%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 4 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 7 minutes Renewables Overtake Coal, But Lag Far Behind Oil And Natural Gas
  • 2 hours China wields coronavirus to nationalize American-owned carmaker
  • 2 mins Joe Biden the "Archie Bunker" of the left selects Kamala Harris for VP . . . . . . Does she help the campaign ?
  • 9 hours Open letter from Politico about US-russian relations
  • 3 days Trumpist lies about coronavirus too bad for Facebook - BANNED!
  • 1 day US will pay for companies to bring supply chains home from China: Kudlow - COVID-19 has highlighted the problem of relying too heavily on one country for production
  • 3 days China's impending economic meltdown
  • 18 hours Trump is turning USA into a 3rd world dictatorship
  • 8 hours Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 2 hours Trump Hands Putin Major Geopolitical Victory
  • 2 hours COVID&life and Vicious Circle: "Working From Home Is Not Panacea For Virus"
  • 2 days Liquid Air Battery
  • 2 days What the heroin industry can teach us about solar power (BBC)
  • 3 days The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering

Breaking News:

Canada Has To Cut Oil Production Emissions To Attract Investors

COVID Fears Cause Oil To Fall Back After A Brief Rally

COVID Fears Cause Oil To Fall Back After A Brief Rally

Oil spiked on a larger…

How COVID Relief Saved Texas Shale Jobs

How COVID Relief Saved Texas Shale Jobs

Four months ago, Congress approved…

U.S. Oil Producers Take Their Crude Back From The Government

U.S. Oil Producers Take Their Crude Back From The Government

U.S. oil producers have started…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Aramco May Have To Cut Costs To Pay Out Big Dividend

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 12, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco is considering additional cuts to its capital expenditure (capex) in order to be able to pay its massive dividends, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, quoting three people with knowledge of the plans.

If oil prices continue to hold at the current levels at around $45 a barrel Brent Crude, Aramco will target capex of between US$20 billion and US$25 billion between 2021 and 2023, according to FT’s sources.

In March, when oil prices crashed and Saudi Aramco’s profit started to decline as a result, the Saudi giant said that it continues to expect capital expenditures for 2020 to be between US$25 billion to US$30 billion, down from US$32.8 billion for 2019.

In the second quarter, Aramco recalibrated capex and optimized operations as it reported a plunge in profits. The oil firm, however, pledged to stick to its plan to distribute dividends of US$18.75 billion for the second quarter despite taking a severe hit to its earnings.

Aramco guided in the Q2 results release for capex at the lower end of the US$25 billion-US$30 billion range for 2020.

Now, according to FT’s sources, the Saudi oil giant is looking to make additional capex cuts to continue supporting its promise to pay dividends.

Aramco has also put under review all spending and projects, according to one of the sources, who told the FT “They’re reviewing everything.”

Unlike the European oil majors, many of which cut their dividends in the wake of the price crash, Aramco pledges to pay US$75 billion annually in dividends as promised in its initial public offering (IPO) prospectus last year.

Cutting costs and taking on more debt are the two logical sources of money for the Saudi oil giant, considering that its free cash flow has also plunged with the low oil prices and low oil demand.    

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Has The Oil Market Finally Turned A Corner?

Next Post

How COVID Relief Saved Texas Shale Jobs
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Big Oil’s Most Profitable Business Is No Longer Oil

Big Oil’s Most Profitable Business Is No Longer Oil
Here’s How Oil Could Skyrocket By 138%

Here’s How Oil Could Skyrocket By 138%
U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls To Lowest Level Since 2009

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls To Lowest Level Since 2009
Is The OPEC+ Alliance Coming To An End?

Is The OPEC+ Alliance Coming To An End?
Why We Won’t See An Oil War In The South China Sea

Why We Won’t See An Oil War In The South China Sea



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com