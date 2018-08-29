Another Conflict Is Looming In Libya’s Oil Crescent

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 69.71 +1.18 +1.72%
Brent Crude 11 mins 77.69 +1.40 +1.84%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.871 +0.026 +0.91%
Mars US 22 hours 70.53 -0.24 -0.34%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.75 +0.66 +0.89%
Urals 2 days 73.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.29 -0.81 -1.08%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.29 -0.81 -1.08%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.39 +0.50 +0.65%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.22 -0.30 -0.46%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.871 +0.026 +0.91%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 74.76 +1.69 +2.31%
Murban 2 days 76.90 +0.58 +0.76%
Iran Heavy 2 days 71.13 +0.64 +0.91%
Basra Light 2 days 75.61 +0.16 +0.21%
Saharan Blend 2 days 75.18 +0.68 +0.91%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.39 +0.50 +0.65%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.39 +0.50 +0.65%
Girassol 2 days 76.45 +0.25 +0.33%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.75 +0.66 +0.89%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 43.60 +0.96 +2.25%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 37.03 -0.34 -0.91%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.83 -0.34 -0.51%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.68 -0.34 -0.49%
Sweet Crude 2 days 52.53 -0.34 -0.64%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.53 -0.34 -0.78%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.53 -0.34 -0.78%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 56.78 -0.34 -0.60%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.78 -0.34 -0.52%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.53 -0.34 -0.70%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 74.29 -0.81 -1.08%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.00 -0.25 -0.38%
Giddings 2 days 58.75 -0.25 -0.42%
ANS West Coast 3 days 75.78 +0.26 +0.34%
West Texas Sour 2 days 62.48 -0.34 -0.54%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.43 -0.34 -0.51%
Eagle Ford 2 days 66.43 -0.34 -0.51%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.98 -0.34 -0.52%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.75 -0.25 -0.42%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.04 -0.34 -0.45%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Pentagon Could Restart War Drills with South Korea
  • 11 minutes Tesla Gigafactory To Be Powered 100% By “Tesla Solar” By End Of 2019
  • 15 minutes NAFTA's not dead: US and Mexico Close To Reaching Deal
  • 11 hours Landmines and bombs - a part of the risk assessment process
  • 8 hours Oil-Rich Nigeria Turns To Renewable Energy As Population Booms
  • 6 hours Economic collapse? Iran's Khamenei Tells Rouhani, Ministers, To Solve Economic problems
  • 8 hours Trump accuses Google Of Hiding 'Fair Media' Coverage of him
  • 3 hours French Environment Minister Resigns, Citing Lack Of Policy Progress
  • 5 hours Pandemonium in Venezuela.
  • 4 hours California Lawmakers Set Goal for Carbon-Free Energy by 2045
  • 6 hours A Chinese Tesla Rival Launches $1.3 Billion U.S. IPO
  • 5 hours Going nuclear: French Official Quits Over Heavy Use Of Atomic Power
  • 6 hours Downloadable 3D Printed Gun Designs, Yay or Nay?
  • 2 hours WTI @ 69.33 headed for $70s - $80s end of August
  • 19 hours Can US sue OPEC?
  • 4 hours Impeachment and stock market

Breaking News:

Oil Manager: Nigeria Could Lose OPEC Status If It Signs New Oil Bill

Alt Text

Egypt Aims For Natural Gas Dominance In The Mediterranean

Positioned on the Mediterranean Sea…

Alt Text

Could Tesla Thrive, Or Even Survive, Without Elon Musk?

Tesla’s CEO has binned the…

Alt Text

Nigeria’s State Owned Oil Company To Go Public

Nigeria's state owned oil company…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Another Conflict Is Looming In Libya’s Oil Crescent

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 29, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT storage tanks

Libya’s oil could be under threat again, as fresh militant clashes may be coming to its oil region, just after the June-July standoff that crippled production and exports ended.

Ibrahim Jadhran—who led the attack on Libya’s Oil Crescent in June resulting in crippling the country’s oil production and exports during the summer—is now teaming up with tribes and forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi and with Chadian rebels to plan a new military operation, aiming to strike the oil region again, media report.

Jadhran has met with Omar Tantoush, a former leader of the forces of eastern strongman General Khalifa Haftar who leads the Libyan National Army (LNA), to form a brigade of Gaddafi loyalists, the Libya Observer reports, quoting another news outlet, The New Arab. Tantoush defected from Haftar’s forces months ago.

The new militia is said to be plotting to strike three key targets: the oil crescent, airbases that Haftar forces could use, and a military base, according to The New Arab.

In June, Jadhran-led forces attacked oil ports in the Oil Crescent, damaging the Ras Lanuf oil terminal, Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said at the time.

After a week of fighting, Haftar’s LNA recaptured the four ports in the Oil Crescent in the east, and handed their control to the unrecognized oil company in the east. Related: Oil Holds Gains Despite Downward Pressure

Libya’s oil production came to a halt at the beginning of July, after the Tripoli-based NOC declared force majeure on crude oil loadings at the Hariga and Zuetina oil terminals, adding to the force majeure at the Ras Lanuf and Es Sider terminals.

Two weeks later, Haftar agreed to hand back control of the ports to the internationally recognized NOC, and Libya reopened its eastern oil ports.

The port closure had blocked 850,000 bpd of Libya’s oil (nearly all Libyan production) from being exported from the four ports for more than two weeks. This major disruption resulted in Libyan crude oil production slumping from 962,000 bpd in May to an average 721,000 bpd in June and further down to 664,000 bpd in July, according to OPEC’s secondary sources.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Why The Oil Crisis Was Good For Some Oil Companies

Next Post

Airlines Are Suspending Flights Because Fuel Is Too Expensive
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Mexico’s New President To Deal Blow To Oil Industry

Mexico’s New President To Deal Blow To Oil Industry
Aramco To Lose ‘Forever-Right’ To Saudi Oil Resources

Aramco To Lose ‘Forever-Right’ To Saudi Oil Resources

 Natural Gas Inventories “Dangerously Low

Natural Gas Inventories “Dangerously Low"

 China Slaps 25% Tariff On U.S. Oil Products

China Slaps 25% Tariff On U.S. Oil Products

 The Permian Could Soon Have Too Much Pipeline Capacity

The Permian Could Soon Have Too Much Pipeline Capacity

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com