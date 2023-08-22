America's EV Boom Faces Grid Challenges And Parking Puzzles

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 3 hours 80.25 -0.47 -0.58%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.94 -0.52 -0.62%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.55 -0.27 -0.31%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.558 -0.074 -2.81%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.772 0.000 -0.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.71 +0.28 +0.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.71 +0.28 +0.34%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.98 +0.70 +0.81%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.58 +1.12 +1.30%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 81.47 -0.78 -0.95%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.772 0.000 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 86.18 +1.46 +1.72%
Graph up Murban 2 days 87.86 +1.24 +1.43%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 85.23 +0.51 +0.60%
Graph down Basra Light 631 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 85.30 +0.38 +0.45%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 86.98 +0.70 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.98 +0.70 +0.81%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.50 +0.45 +0.51%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.58 +1.12 +1.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 84 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 62.72 -0.54 -0.85%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 82.27 -0.54 -0.65%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 80.52 -0.54 -0.67%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 77.47 -0.54 -0.69%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 76.12 -0.54 -0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 76.12 -0.54 -0.70%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 77.02 -0.54 -0.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 82.12 -0.54 -0.65%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 76.12 -0.54 -0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.71 +0.28 +0.34%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.20 +0.33 +0.43%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 70.95 +0.33 +0.47%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 87.70 +0.92 +1.06%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 76.00 +0.33 +0.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 77.20 +0.33 +0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.20 +0.33 +0.43%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.25 +0.50 +0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.00 -0.50 -0.70%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 hours Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

API Reports Small Crude Draw As Oil Prices Close Lower

Oxford Researchers Reveal How To Maximize Solid-State Battery Potential

Oxford Researchers Reveal How To Maximize Solid-State Battery Potential

Oxford University researchers have unveiled…

China’s Oil Reserves Could Undermine OPEC+ Efforts To Tighten The Market

China’s Oil Reserves Could Undermine OPEC+ Efforts To Tighten The Market

China’s high levels of crude…

Greek-Operated Tankers Ship Less Russian Crude Amid Rising Urals Prices

Greek-Operated Tankers Ship Less Russian Crude Amid Rising Urals Prices

Greek-operated tankers are cutting their…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

America's EV Boom Faces Grid Challenges And Parking Puzzles

By Haley Zaremba - Aug 22, 2023, 4:00 PM CDT
  • The Biden administration aims for 50% of all new vehicle sales to be electric by 2030, challenging an already aging energy grid.
  • To meet the EV targets, the US will need massive expansion in public and private EV chargers, increasing current capacities by 20-fold.
  • The challenge of charging infrastructure intertwines with the US's ongoing parking crisis, emphasizing the need for shared charging solutions.
Join Our Community
EV Parking

The electric vehicle revolution is already well underway, and estimates of future EV adoption are enormous. While the EV industry and the policymakers who back it are charging full speed ahead, however, there are some major infrastructure challenges that the EV boom will have to work around if it wants to maintain its projected growth trajectory. And for some of those problems, there’s no clear answer. The main two logistical issues facing EV are grid infrastructure and public charging infrastructure, and both issues are more complex than they may seem on the surface. 

EV sales reached a record high in 2022, and future sales are expected to explode as electric cars become more affordable, the public becomes more trusting of the vehicles’ utility and reliability, and the policy atmosphere becomes increasingly supportive. The Biden administration has set a goal of having 50% of all new vehicle sales be electric by just 2030 and has thrown a considerable amount of money behind the cause through initiatives such as the Inflation Reduction Act. While 50% by 2030 may be overly ambitious, the United States has consistently kept ahead of projected EV adoption, and domestic EV usage could continue to grow quicker than experts have anticipated. 

On a global scale, the International Energy Administration reports that “the global auto industry is undergoing a sea change, and electric vehicle sales are expected to expand by 35% this year to reach 14 million, in an increase that the IEA referred to as “explosive growth.” The agency estimates that the growth of the EV sector will offset the need for 5 million barrels of oil a day by 2030. 

In order to keep up with all that growth, EV infrastructure will have to expand at a breakneck pace. This will present a major challenge for the energy grid, especially in the United States, where grid infrastructure is already aging and strained. Nationwide, the cost and scale of the upgrades needed are enormous. Required updates, according to a recent CNBC report, include “more high-voltage transmission lines to transport electricity from rural wind and solar power plants to demand centers; smaller distribution lines and transformers for last-mile electricity delivery; and hardware such as inverters that allow customers with home batteries, EVs and solar panels to feed excess energy back into the grid.” California alone will have to spend $50 billion by 2035 in distribution grid upgrades in order to meet its own stated EV targets.

And then there’s the other issue: charging stations. If the nation meets its stated EV goals – 50% of new car sales by 2030 – the country will need 1.2 million public EV chargers and 28 million private EV chargers by that time, according to calculations from McKinsey. That means it will have to increase its current charging capacities 20-fold. Expansion of chargers will be key to pushing adoption, as charging anxiety is one of the most significant barriers for EV adoption. This expansion represents a major expense and a significant infrastructure hurdle. It is also a parking nightmare.

The United States is facing an increasingly recognized and an increasingly crazy-making parking crisis. Parking in the United States is simultaneously a problem of scarcity and abundance. In certain places at certain times, people fight – sometimes fatally – over access to parking, but at any given time the majority of parking spots in the country sit empty. And that massive over-abundance of parking makes our communities less navigable, less comfortable, less business-friendly, and even more prone to extreme heat. And EVs are going to exacerbate all of those issues, as parking spots also become essential car-charging stations. 

While most EV-owners will do the vast majority of charging at home, there are many people in the United States – and a great many more worldwide – who do not have that option. The EV industry is already calling the one-third of US households that lack private parking ‘garage orphans.’ “Access to parking, already a struggle that brings out the worst in American drivers, is about to become an all-important factor in decarbonizing the American economy,” journalist and parking expert Henry Grabar recently wrote for the Atlantic in his article EVs Make Parking Even More Annoying. “Tens of millions of drivers will have to learn to share.” 

A focus on much faster, accessible, and easily shared public charging stations will be an absolute necessity for the EV revolution. “Most EV experts agree that infrastructure must precede EV adoption,” Grabar says. “But it’s going to be a very expensive change if we can’t get comfortable with the idea of a shared plug, a shared parking spot, and a little more attention to the practice of parking.”

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Permits And Politics Slow Clean Energy Adoption In The U.S.
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Ruble Plunge Sends Waves Across Central Asia's Economies

Ruble Plunge Sends Waves Across Central Asia's Economies
Graphite Is The Big Winner In A Multi-Trillion Dollar EV Boom

Graphite Is The Big Winner In A Multi-Trillion Dollar EV Boom
The Real Reason Russia Is Ramping Up Oil Production In Iraq

The Real Reason Russia Is Ramping Up Oil Production In Iraq
Standard Chartered: All-Time-High Demand Will Push Oil To $100

Standard Chartered: All-Time-High Demand Will Push Oil To $100
Oil Prices Set For A Weekly Decline As Economic Concerns Mount

Oil Prices Set For A Weekly Decline As Economic Concerns Mount

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com