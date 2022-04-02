America Is Finally Taking The Battery Metal Shortage Seriously

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 day 99.27 -1.01 -1.01%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 day 104.4 -0.32 -0.31%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 5.720 +0.078 +1.38%
Graph up Heating Oil 1 day 3.424 +0.063 +1.88%
Graph up Gasoline 1 day 3.154 +0.003 +0.08%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 102.6 -7.08 -6.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 102.6 -7.08 -6.46%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 107.0 -2.35 -2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 107.7 -2.72 -2.46%
Chart Mars US 1 day 96.57 -1.01 -1.04%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 3.154 +0.003 +0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 101.4 -6.13 -5.70%
Graph down Murban 2 days 102.6 -6.43 -5.90%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 103.9 -1.67 -1.58%
Graph down Basra Light 124 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 108.7 -1.92 -1.74%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 107.0 -2.35 -2.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 107.0 -2.35 -2.15%
Chart Girassol 2 days 106.8 -2.29 -2.10%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 107.7 -2.72 -2.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 85.78 -1.33 -1.53%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 86.18 -7.54 -8.05%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 102.4 -7.54 -6.86%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 100.7 -7.54 -6.97%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 98.58 -7.54 -7.11%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 95.73 -7.54 -7.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 95.73 -7.54 -7.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 97.83 -7.54 -7.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 101.4 -7.54 -6.92%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 96.03 -7.54 -7.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 102.6 -7.08 -6.46%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 95.75 -1.00 -1.03%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 89.50 -1.00 -1.10%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 111.3 +2.93 +2.70%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 100.8 -1.01 -0.99%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 104.7 -1.01 -0.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 104.7 -1.01 -0.96%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 95.75 -1.00 -1.03%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 90.50 -7.50 -7.65%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 110.3 -7.54 -6.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 7 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day What Is Holding U.S. Oil Production Back?
  • 1 day "Germany Gets Ready For Gas Rationing" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 2 hours "Gazprom Halts Gas Shipments To Europe Via Critical Pipeline" - Zero Hedge
  • 11 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 10 hours China Declared Its Russia Friendship Had ‘No Limits.’ It’s Having Second Thoughts.
  • 1 day "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 4 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones

Breaking News:

Germany Could Nationalize Parts Of Russian Oil And Gas Giants

The Ukraine War Is Threatening Peace In Bosnia And Herzegovina

The Ukraine War Is Threatening Peace In Bosnia And Herzegovina

Not since the Bosnian War…

Saudi Aramco Further Tightens Its Ties To China

Saudi Aramco Further Tightens Its Ties To China

Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil giant,…

5 Recession-Resistant Stocks For A Turbulent Market

5 Recession-Resistant Stocks For A Turbulent Market

There are growing predictions of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

America Is Finally Taking The Battery Metal Shortage Seriously

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 02, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT
  • President Joe Biden is preparing a new plan to boost domestic supply of key battery metals.
  • Currently, the United States imports more than half of its annual consumption of 31 of the 35 critical minerals.
  • The immediate supply chain crunch for the major battery metals is not going away anytime soon.
Join Our Community

The Biden Administration is preparing to give legislative impetus to domestic mining of key battery minerals as it aims to reduce foreign reliance on critical metals in the push for clean energy.   

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to invoke this week a defense law to allow access to funding for American companies, which can be used to boost productivity and safety and upgrade existing operations, sources with knowledge of the plans told Reuters. 

Still, the planned addition of key battery metals to the list of items in the 1950 Defense Production Act is not expected to ease the permitting process for mining of critical minerals in the United States, Bloomberg reports.

Permitting and other state and federal regulations, as well as building a domestic supply chain of lithium and other minerals crucial to President Biden’s push for greener energy sources and electrification of transportation would take years, and even a decade, analysts and industry officials say. The immediate supply chain crunch for the major battery metals is not going away in the short and possibly medium-term as demand for lithium, nickel, cobalt, and other key metals are soaring and so are prices.  

Meanwhile, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the National Mining Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce are calling for more support from the Administration to make sure America has the opportunity to procure domestically a larger portion of the key minerals.  

“We Must Ensure That We Secure The Materials”

“We must ensure that we secure the materials necessary for the clean energy economy in a way that holds to our strong environmental, labor, Tribal engagement standards and does not leave us reliant on unreliable and unsustainable foreign supply chains,’’ a source with knowledge of the Administration’s plans told Reuters. 

In the global race to secure critical minerals, the United States is currently losing to China.

The U.S. imports more than half of its annual consumption of 31 of the 35 critical minerals, the Department of Energy said at the start of President Biden’s term in office. America does not have domestic production for 14 of those critical minerals and is completely dependent on imports to supply its demand. 

As of early 2021, the U.S. imported 80 percent of its rare earth elements (REEs) directly from China, with the remaining portions indirectly sourced from China through other countries, DOE said. 

At the end of a 100-day review of critical supply chains and critical minerals, the White House and the Administration decided in June 2021 to establish a working group comprised of federal agencies “to identify potential sites where critical minerals could be sustainably and responsibly produced and processed in the United States while adhering to the highest environmental, labor, community engagement, and sustainability standards.” 

The planned imminent inclusion of key minerals in the items covered by the Defense Production Act could help U.S. domestic production down the road, but it could take years to see America’s dependence on metals from China and Russia shrink. 

The United States needs to move faster in securing key minerals domestically and from allies such as Australia; otherwise, America’s clean energy goals and hi-tech and automotive supply chains could depend on China.

“On Critical Minerals, Actions Speak Louder than Words”

This week, a month after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine rattled energy and metals markets, the U.S. businesses reaffirmed their calls that America moves faster to procure as many critical minerals at home as possible. 

“The war in Ukraine and sanctions imposed against Russia have once again underscored the precarious nature of America’s growing dependence on critical minerals—and lack of homegrown supply,” Ruth Demeter, Senior Director of Policy, Global Energy Institute at the US Chamber of Commerce, wrote on Wednesday. 

Currently, the U.S. relies on China, Russia, and other countries for most of its critical minerals needs, Demeter says. 

Earlier this year, the Biden Administration canceled two leases, halting a project that would have provided a domestic source of copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum, Demeter noted.  

“The White House is right to prioritize supply chain issues, but their clean energy goals further highlight the importance of a comprehensive strategy for a secure and reliable supply of critical minerals. Without increased development, production and processing of critical minerals domestically, the Administration is impeding its own clean energy promises,” the US Chamber of Commerce said.  

“However, actions speak louder than words, and right now the Administration’s actions do not match its commitments,” Demeter wrote.

Rich Nolan, president, and CEO of the National Mining Association, said last week that the U.S. has nickel, cobalt, graphite, copper, lithium, and rare earths resources.  

“But producing these resources remains an enormous challenge made only more difficult by self-imposed barriers,” Nolan wrote in a post in RealClearEnergy.

“While the Biden administration has shown important leadership in identifying the scale of the materials challenge and signaled willingness to address it, comprehensive policy to attack the problem has yet to materialize,” he added. 

While a battery megafactory could take as little as two years to build, it could take a decade right now just to obtain the permits for a mine to supply just one of the metals for said megafactory, Nolan said. 

“The speed at which we are creating demand for these minerals and metals is only growing increasingly out-of-sync with our ability – and that of our allies – to bring supply online to match it,” Nolan noted.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Can Texas Replace Coal With Wind And Solar Power?

Next Post

Why Buffett Is Buying Energy Stocks At Multi-Year Highs
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Oil Demand Has Been Vastly Overestimated

U.S. Oil Demand Has Been Vastly Overestimated
Rationing Looms As Diesel Crisis Goes Global

Rationing Looms As Diesel Crisis Goes Global
Oil Prices Drop As China Initiates Biggest Covid Lockdown In 2 Years

Oil Prices Drop As China Initiates Biggest Covid Lockdown In 2 Years
Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Despite Record Discounts For Russian Crude

Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Despite Record Discounts For Russian Crude
Free-For-All In Helium Market Could Send Prices Sky-High

Free-For-All In Helium Market Could Send Prices Sky-High



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com