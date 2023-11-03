Africa’s Geothermal Power Sector Set To Overtake Europe

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 45 mins 80.51 -1.95 -2.36%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 85.17 -1.68 -1.93%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.99 -1.93 -2.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 45 mins 3.515 +0.043 +1.24%
Graph down Gasoline 45 mins 2.201 -0.045 -2.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 83.25 -0.59 -0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 83.25 -0.59 -0.70%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.02 -0.17 -0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.04 +0.48 +0.54%
Chart Mars US 31 mins 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 45 mins 2.201 -0.045 -2.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 86.51 +0.79 +0.92%
Graph up Murban 2 days 87.24 +0.65 +0.75%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 87.91 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph down Basra Light 704 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 87.73 -0.15 -0.17%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 88.02 -0.17 -0.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.02 -0.17 -0.19%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.59 -0.08 -0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.04 +0.48 +0.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 157 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 57.21 +2.02 +3.66%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 84.61 +2.02 +2.45%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 82.86 +2.02 +2.50%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 74.16 +2.02 +2.80%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 70.46 +2.02 +2.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 70.46 +2.02 +2.95%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 72.31 +2.02 +2.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 78.86 +2.02 +2.63%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 70.46 +2.02 +2.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 83.25 -0.59 -0.70%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.94 +2.02 +2.63%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 72.69 +2.02 +2.86%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 86.53 -0.76 -0.87%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 77.99 +2.02 +2.66%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 78.94 +2.02 +2.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.94 +2.02 +2.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.00 +2.00 +2.60%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.75 +2.00 +2.83%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 89.16 +2.02 +2.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 24 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days Wasting money down under
  • 11 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Canada's Trans Mountain Pipeline Faces New Delays

Traders Buy Middle East Crude At Premiums Amid Rising Geopolitical Risk

Traders Buy Middle East Crude At Premiums Amid Rising Geopolitical Risk

Oil traders are paying a…

New Tech Hubs Pave The Way for U.S. Leadership In Green Innovation

New Tech Hubs Pave The Way for U.S. Leadership In Green Innovation

President Biden announced 31 regional…

The World Is Far From Finding Common Ground On Fossil Fuels

The World Is Far From Finding Common Ground On Fossil Fuels

As the countdown to COP28…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent energy consulting services and business intelligence provider offering global databases, strategic advisory and research products for energy companies and suppliers,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Africa’s Geothermal Power Sector Set To Overtake Europe

By Rystad Energy - Nov 03, 2023, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Total geothermal power generation capacity in Africa may reach 13GW in 2050.
  • Kenya and Ethiopia will lead the growth of Africa’s geothermal sector, accounting for close to 90% of total capacity.
  • Many African countries with geothermal potential rely heavily on hydropower for their electricity supply.
Join Our Community
Geothermal

Africa’s geothermal sector will attract at least $35 billion in investments by 2050, showing the critical role geothermal is set to play in meeting the continent’s rapidly growing energy demand. Rystad Energy’s latest projections reveal this significant investment will see Africa’s installed geothermal capacity surpass Europe by the end of the decade.

Despite being home to only about 1 gigawatt (GW) of geothermal capacity in 2023 – half of Europe’s total – Africa's total installed capacity will more than double by 2030, based solely on already announced projects. If we also consider yet-to-be-announced projects needed to meet government targets, capacity could triple by 2030. By 2050, we expect geothermal power generation capacity in Africa to expand to 13 GW, more than double the expected 5.5 GW of installed capacity in Europe. Kenya and Ethiopia will lead the growth of Africa’s geothermal sector, accounting for close to 90% of total capacity.

The geothermal industry in Africa is picking up steam and could help meet soaring demand across the continent in the decades to come. Analyzing already announced projects signals significant growth on the horizon, but developments that we project to come online given economics and demand really highlight the rapid build out. This growth will take the continent from being the sixth largest geothermal power generator in 2023 to the third largest in 2030.

Daniel Holmedal, senior supply chain analyst, Rystad Energy

Geothermal power has contributed to Africa's energy sector since the 1950s. The Democratic Republic of Congo was the third country in the world to build a geothermal power plant, with the commissioning of the Kiabukwa power plant in 1952. Today, international players are increasingly looking to the East African Rift for growth opportunities as geothermal energy provides a stable energy source that complements intermittent sources like wind and solar. Rystad Energy forecasts that investments in Africa’s geothermal sector will reach at least $35 billion from 2024 to 2050, driven by rapidly growing energy demand in East Africa.

International expertise and technical assistance have helped contribute to the growth of East Africa’s geothermal sector, in turn fostering the development of domestic expertise. Kenyan companies such as the Geothermal Development Company (GDC) and Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) are playing key roles in helping neighboring countries establish their geothermal industry.

Kenya and Ethiopia will lead the growth of Africa’s geothermal sector, accounting for close to 90% of total capacity. This is due to their rich geothermal resources and the need to diversify Ethiopia’s power mix. The power supply in the two countries is expected to increase six-fold from 2023 to 2050, rising from 34 terawatt-hours (TWh) to 222 TWh. Rystad Energy projects that geothermal supply from the pair will rise well above 10 GW by 2050, potentially reaching as high as 12 GW.

Many African countries with geothermal potential rely heavily on hydropower for their electricity supply. Ethiopia, for instance, currently sources 88% of its electricity from hydro. However, this dependency places these countries at risk to external weather conditions such as droughts. By incorporating more geothermal energy into their power mix, African nations can help reduce their dependency on hydropower and mitigate these risks. While Kenya has limited potential for large-scale hydropower projects, estimated at around 1-1.5 GW, Ethiopia has significant potential for hydropower generation. Its controversial Grand Renaissance Dam on the Nile, for example, has a capacity of more than 5 GW.

To achieve a 13 GW geothermal capacity in Africa by 2050, Rystad Energy's base case scenario relies heavily on the development of geothermal resources in Kenya and Ethiopia. Kenya has already demonstrated its commitment to incorporating geothermal energy into its power mix. With abundant geothermal resources, strong local expertise and increasing interest from international players, it is expected that Kenya will exceed 8 GW of geothermal capacity by 2050. Ethiopia faces several challenges, however, and it is imperative that projects like Tulu Moye, Aluto-Langano and Corbetti prove their worth if the country is to exceed 3.5 GW of installed geothermal capacity by 2050.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

What The U.S. Could Learn From European Power Infrastructure
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent energy consulting services and business intelligence provider offering global databases, strategic advisory and research products for energy companies and suppliers,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Armenia Faces Russia's Economic Might As Tensions Rise

Armenia Faces Russia's Economic Might As Tensions Rise
Why Big Oil Stocks Are Selling Off Right Now

Why Big Oil Stocks Are Selling Off Right Now
Cobalt's Unexpected Plunge Shocks Global Market

Cobalt's Unexpected Plunge Shocks Global Market
Natural Gas Demand Suggests The IEA Got Peak Demand Wrong

Natural Gas Demand Suggests The IEA Got Peak Demand Wrong
Researchers Unveil Catalyst To Convert CO2 Into Methane

Researchers Unveil Catalyst To Convert CO2 Into Methane

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com