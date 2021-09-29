A New Era Of Innovation Is Coming To The Nuclear Sector

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 74.68 -0.61 -0.81%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 78.47 -0.62 -0.78%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.457 -0.423 -7.19%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.317 +0.028 +1.21%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.232 +0.030 +1.38%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 76.52 -0.10 -0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.52 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.53 -0.69 -0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.37 +0.64 +0.82%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 73.54 -0.31 -0.42%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.232 +0.030 +1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 77.01 +1.06 +1.40%
Graph up Murban 2 days 78.29 +1.16 +1.50%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 73.50 -0.53 -0.72%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 77.78 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 78.28 -0.66 -0.84%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 77.53 -0.69 -0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.53 -0.69 -0.88%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.36 -0.41 -0.52%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.37 +0.64 +0.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 62.91 -0.26 -0.41%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 63.29 -0.16 -0.25%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 74.29 -0.16 -0.21%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 75.69 -0.16 -0.21%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 72.39 -0.16 -0.22%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 70.79 -0.16 -0.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 70.79 -0.16 -0.23%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 72.14 -0.16 -0.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 73.89 -0.16 -0.22%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 70.89 -0.16 -0.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 76.52 -0.10 -0.13%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.75 -0.25 -0.35%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 65.50 -0.25 -0.38%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 79.03 +1.41 +1.82%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 69.24 -0.16 -0.23%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 73.19 -0.16 -0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.19 -0.16 -0.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.75 -0.25 -0.35%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.50 -0.25 -0.38%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.23 -0.16 -0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 9 minutes Australia sues Neoen for lack of power from its Tesla battery
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 24 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 7 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 5 hours Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 32 mins Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 22 mins So Did Eni and Shell Pay a $1.3-billion bribe for Nigeria oil?
  • 38 mins Oil Price: does the security vacuum in the Middle East spook investors?
  • 3 hours Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 2 days Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?

Breaking News:

Enbridge To Start New Line 3 Oil Pipeline On October 1st

India To See Sudden Spike In EV Adoption

India To See Sudden Spike In EV Adoption

India is making major moves…

The Harsh Truth Behind Europe’s Energy Crisis

The Harsh Truth Behind Europe’s Energy Crisis

Europe is facing soaring electricity…

The Tech Billionaires Taking On Climate Change

The Tech Billionaires Taking On Climate Change

Tech billionaires are grabbing plenty…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

A New Era Of Innovation Is Coming To The Nuclear Sector

By Haley Zaremba - Sep 29, 2021, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Nuclear power and hydropower form the backbone of low-carbon electricity generation worldwide
  • It has been calculated that nuclear energy has saved nearly 2 million lives that would otherwise have been lost to pollution created by fossil fuels since 1971
  • The nuclear industry has also been hard at work finding ways to make the sector even safer
Join Our Community

When it comes to clean energy, solar panels and wind power usually dominate the conversation, while cutting-edge and unproven technologies from green hydrogen to nuclear fusion feature prominently in headlines. But the actual powerhouses of the climate-friendly energy revolution receive far less lip service. 

“Nuclear power and hydropower form the backbone of low-carbon electricity generation,” reports the International Energy Agency (IEA). “Together, they provide three-quarters of global low-carbon generation.” Nuclear power alone has prevented the emissions of over 60 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere over the past 50 years. 

And, contrary to popular belief, nuclear fission is one of the safer forms of energy production out there. In fact, it has been calculated that nuclear energy has saved nearly 2 million lives that would otherwise have been lost to pollution created by fossil fuels since 1971; and that was a conservative estimate when it was reported by a NASA scientist and a leading climate scientist way back in 2013.  So why is nuclear such a relatively unsung hero? And why isn’t it featured far more prominently in road maps toward a decarbonized future? For one thing, nuclear disasters such as Fukushima, Three Mile Island, and Chernobyl loom large in the public consciousness, and few people want a nuclear reactor in their backyard. And then there is the very real issue of nuclear waste, which is extremely costly to maintain and stays hazardous for thousands of years. Lastly, nuclear fission just feels like old news. Building new reactors is costly and there are many shinier, newer clean ventures that many investors are keener to back. Related: Oil Prices Near $80 On Tight Global Supply

However, there are some innovations and advances taking place in the nuclear energy sector that may be able to bring the industry into the 21st century and make increased adoption more appealing for nations that are on the fence about nuclear power. One of the key advances in nuclear technology that is close to becoming a reality is the deployment of small modular reactors (SMRs), a smaller-scale version of nuclear reactors which would be mass-produced and assembled on-site, improving efficiency and making building new reactors far more cost-effective. 

The nuclear industry has also been hard at work finding ways to make the sector even safer. Some of the solutions are quite futuristic, from employing drones with radiation sensors to keep nuclear plant employees safe, to getting rid of humans entirely and replacing workers with robots equipped with machine-learning capabilities. 

There have also been some movements toward reducing the amount of hazardous, radioactive waste produced by nuclear plants. Sodium-cooled reactors are not new technology. Interestingly, these advances are not based on space-aged unproven technologies, but on technology from the 1960s: molten salt reactors (MSRs). The concept is not new, “but extending the concept to dissolving the fissile and fertile fuel in the salt certainly represents a leap in lateral thinking relative to nearly every reactor operated so far,” says the World Nuclear Association. MSRs holds a lot of promise because they can recycle spent fuel within their own cooling systems. 

However, in order to rise to the challenge posed by climate change, the global community will have to exploit every low-carbon energy option in its arsenal, and the carbon-saving potential for scaling up nuclear energy should not be overlooked. Decarbonizing the global economy has never been more important or more urgent. Last month the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and the United Nations (UN) released their 6th Assessment Report on the state of global warming, and the prognosis is grim, to say the least. The UN described the report’s findings as a “code red for humanity,” and stressed that humans have already irreversibly altered the climate, while the window to minimize further damage is rapidly closing.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is China Really Turning Its Back On Coal?

Next Post

The Middle East Is Looking To Dominate The Hydrogen Race
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The European Energy Crisis Is About To Go Global

The European Energy Crisis Is About To Go Global
Baker Hughes’ CEO Warns Of Three Hard Truths About The Energy Transition

Baker Hughes’ CEO Warns Of Three Hard Truths About The Energy Transition
The Case For $50 Oil

The Case For $50 Oil
U.S. Shale Is Finally Ready To Drill

U.S. Shale Is Finally Ready To Drill
Here's What Happens When Two Multi-Billion Dollar Megatrends Collide

Here's What Happens When Two Multi-Billion Dollar Megatrends Collide



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com