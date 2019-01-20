Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.01 -1.03 -1.91%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.53 -1.21 -1.93%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.986 -0.253 -7.81%
Mars US 4 days 58.80 +1.73 +3.03%
Opec Basket 5 days 60.90 +1.27 +2.13%
Urals 2 days 60.80 +0.92 +1.54%
Louisiana Light 6 days 59.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.64 -0.14 -0.22%
Mexican Basket 5 days 54.14 +2.12 +4.08%
Marine 2 days 61.74 +0.70 +1.15%
Murban 2 days 63.40 +0.76 +1.21%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.98 +0.18 +0.33%
Basra Light 5 days 63.35 +1.71 +2.77%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.38 +0.08 +0.13%
Girassol 2 days 63.01 +0.14 +0.22%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.59 -0.24 -0.59%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 43.04 -0.32 -0.74%
Canadian Condensate 16 days 51.19 +1.68 +3.39%
Premium Synthetic 16 days 54.04 +1.68 +3.21%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 51.74 +1.68 +3.36%
Peace Sour 23 hours 48.59 +1.68 +3.58%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 51.29 +1.68 +3.39%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 53.54 +1.68 +3.24%
Central Alberta 23 hours 49.04 +1.68 +3.55%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 50.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 44.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 6 days 61.16 -0.16 -0.26%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.48 +1.73 +3.62%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.43 +1.73 +3.35%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 51.98 +1.73 +3.44%
Kansas Common 5 days 44.00 +1.75 +4.14%
Buena Vista 5 days 63.50 +1.73 +2.80%
A Logical Move From An Inconsistent Tesla

By Martin Tillier - Jan 20, 2019, 10:00 AM CST
Elon Musk

Surprise, surprise, Tesla (TSLA) is in the news this morning! There have, to this point, been very few things about Elon Musk’s electric car company been consistent, but newsworthiness is definitely one of them. This time the news in question is more along the lines of a conventional business story, and that is why, even though it has caused TSLA to open up this morning over seven percent lower than yesterday’s close, over time that drop will prove to be an opportunity, not a warning.

(Click to enlarge)

Sensational news is nothing new to Tesla. Product launches, production milestones, new projects, in fact almost anything that goes on there is made public, often via Musk’s Twitter account. Not all of it, however, is one hundred percent grounded in fact. The best example of that was the tweet last year that got him in trouble with the SEC, saying that TSLA was being taken private and that funding for that deal was secured.

That was typical of the normal “non-news” news that has surrounded the company until now. We should have guessed at the time of the original post that the supposed agreed price of $420 was significant, and subsequent footage of Musk puffing on a joint while being interviewed has led to an obvious conclusion. Whether the tweet was cannabis-fueled or not, however, is not the point. That incident was yet another example of Musk saying something supportive of TSLA and the market reacting, a tendency that…

Previous Post

Papua New Guinea Clans Unite Against Exxon

Next Post

Big Oil’s Strategy For A Global Energy Transition
