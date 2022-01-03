$6 Gasoline Could Become The New Normal In This U.S. State

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 51 mins 76.08 +0.87 +1.16%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.91 +1.13 +1.45%
Graph up Natural Gas 51 mins 3.815 +0.085 +2.28%
Graph up Heating Oil 51 mins 2.357 +0.032 +1.38%
Graph up Gasoline 51 mins 2.257 +0.032 +1.43%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 78.48 +0.35 +0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 78.48 +0.35 +0.45%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 77.70 -1.42 -1.79%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 77.97 +3.74 +5.04%
Chart Mars US 10 mins 74.58 +0.97 +1.32%
Chart Gasoline 51 mins 2.257 +0.032 +1.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 77.06 -0.13 -0.17%
Graph up Murban 4 days 78.94 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 73.37 -1.43 -1.91%
Graph down Basra Light 35 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 79.11 -1.28 -1.59%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 77.70 -1.42 -1.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 77.70 -1.42 -1.79%
Chart Girassol 4 days 78.63 -1.48 -1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 77.97 +3.74 +5.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 61.58 -1.65 -2.61%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 59.21 -1.78 -2.92%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 74.21 -1.78 -2.34%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 75.61 -1.78 -2.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 70.61 -1.78 -2.46%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 64.96 -1.78 -2.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 64.96 -1.78 -2.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 70.41 -1.78 -2.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 71.06 -1.78 -2.44%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 65.71 -1.78 -2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 78.48 +0.35 +0.45%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 73.50 +0.50 +0.68%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 67.50 +0.75 +1.12%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 80.82 +0.55 +0.69%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 69.16 -1.35 -1.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 63.11 -11.35 -15.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 63.11 -11.35 -15.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 73.50 +0.50 +0.68%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 65.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 79.20 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 9 minutes US oil facts
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 32 mins Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 42 mins Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 2 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones

Breaking News:

Energy Prices Rose 59% In 2021

The Hottest Energy Storage IPOs In 2022

The Hottest Energy Storage IPOs In 2022

The outlook for the energy…

U.S. Loans SPR Crude To ExxonMobil

U.S. Loans SPR Crude To ExxonMobil

The U.S. Department of Energy…

Rig Count Remains Unchanged During Last Week Of 2021

Rig Count Remains Unchanged During Last Week Of 2021

The number of active drilling…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

$6 Gasoline Could Become The New Normal In This U.S. State

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 03, 2022, 5:00 PM CST
  • Currently, the price of a gallon of gasoline in California is $4.65, according to AAA, compared to the national average of $3.285 per gallon
  • The average U.S. consumer is expected to spend $2,341 over the course of the year on gasoline
  • Despite the recent surge in demand, GasBuddy showed that US gasoline demand has been “incredibly weak” this week, with the week over week change -13.7% as of Wednesday
Join Our Community

Gasoline prices have remained unattractively high across much of the United States in the latter half of 2021, and a new study reveals that one U.S. state may see gasoline prices near $6. 

According to a new study published by GasBuddy this week, gasoline prices could reach $6 per gallon in San Fransisco, with Los Angelos and Sacramento reaching $5.50 per gallon. For some cities in California, this would be the highest nominal average ever paid.

Currently, the price of a gallon of gasoline in California is $4.65, according to AAA, compared to the national average of $3.285 per gallon. California is notorious for having some of the highest gasoline prices in the nation, and it looks like they will be keeping this distinction into the new year. 

For 2022, GasBuddy is predicting a rise of nearly 40 cents per gallon, to $3.41 per gallon—with $4 per gallon a real possibility by springtime, and $4.13 by June before slacking off post-summer to just under $3. 

Overall, the high gasoline prices expected in 2022 could mean that the average consumer would spend $2,341 over the course of the year on gasoline, compared to just $1,971 spent this year—the most spent on gas since 2014, GasBuddy claims. 

This will bring the nation’s yearly gasoline bill to $485 billion—up $80 billion from 2021.

“While Americans are likely to see higher prices in 2022, it’s a sign that the economy continues to recover from Covid-19. The higher prices go, the stronger the economy is. No one would love to see $4 per gallon gasoline, but we’ll only get there on the back of a very strong economy, so it’s not necessarily bad news. There remains higher uncertainty than in a non-Covid year, but all signs point to gas prices remaining elevated next year until the high prices attract additional oil supply, which will help prices cool off as we end 2022,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The higher gasoline prices will come on the back of gasoline and crude oil demand that has come roaring back after the pandemic, while supply has yet to catch up. 

Crude oil production in the United States—which currently stands at 11.8 million barrels per day—is still lagging pre-pandemic levels by about 1.3 million bpd. As a result, crude oil inventories have shed some 70 million barrels over the course of 2021, which has supported prices. 

Higher gasoline prices have troubled the Biden Administration for much of 2021, with President Biden moving to release millions of barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserves in an effort to bring down prices. The Administration has also called on OPEC+ to increase the group’s oil production—but those calls were essentially ignored. 

Despite the recent surge in demand, GasBuddy showed that US gasoline demand has been “incredibly weak” this week, with the week over week change -13.7% as of Wednesday. 

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Hottest Energy Storage IPOs In 2022
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Perks Up With Another Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Perks Up With Another Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Oil Industry Warns Of Sharply Higher Costs

U.S. Oil Industry Warns Of Sharply Higher Costs
EU Natural Gas Prices Tumble For Fifth Straight Day

EU Natural Gas Prices Tumble For Fifth Straight Day
Fossil Fuel Financing Under Pressure As Wall Street Caves To ESG Demands

Fossil Fuel Financing Under Pressure As Wall Street Caves To ESG Demands
What’s In Store For Energy Prices In 2022?

What’s In Store For Energy Prices In 2022?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com