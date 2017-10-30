3 Potential OPEC Deal Killers

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 54.05 -0.10 -0.18%
Brent Crude 60.51 -0.08 -0.13%
Mars US 55.97 +0.33 +0.59%
Opec Basket 57.54 +1.09 +1.93%
Urals 57.53 +2.48 +4.50%
Louisiana Light 60.07 +1.51 +2.58%
Bonny Light 60.31 +0.12 +0.20%
Mexican Crude Basket 51.56 +1.41 +2.81%
Natural Gas 2.984 +0.02 +0.61%
Marine 57.98 +1.35 +2.38%
Murban 60.73 +1.35 +2.27%
Iran Heavy Crude 56.86 +0.18 +0.32%
Basra Light 56.37 +0.54 +0.97%
Saharan Blend 60.22 +0.15 +0.25%
Girassol 60.46 +0.12 +0.20%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 40.37 +0.85 +2.15%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 50.50 +0.25 +0.50%
Giddings 44.25 +0.25 +0.57%
ANS West Coast 59.12 +0.92 +1.58%
West Texas Sour 48.10 +0.25 +0.52%
Eagle Ford 52.05 +0.25 +0.48%
Oklahoma Sweet 50.60 +0.25 +0.50%
Kansas Common 44.25 +1.25 +2.91%
Buena Vista 60.60 +1.76 +2.99%
  • 2 hours Investors Have Yet To Receive PDVSA’s $842M Bond Payment
  • 4 hours Puerto Rico Scraps $300M Power Grid Deal With Whitefish Energy
  • 8 hours Bahrain Wants Qatar's GCC Membership Frozen
  • 11 hours Violence Ensues Following Kurdistan President Resignation
  • 12 hours Chevron Cancels Plan To Exit Bangladesh Gas Field
  • 12 hours Sanctions Force Rosneft To Shut Down Oil Project
  • 3 days Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now
  • 3 days Higher Oil Prices Help Exxon Beat Q3 Forecasts Despite Harvey
  • 3 days Iraq Takes Saudi’s Spot As #2 Oil Exporter To U.S.
  • 3 days Big Oil Sinks $1 Billion Into Climate Fund
  • 3 days Brazil’s Pre-Salt Auction To Proceed Despite Injunction
  • 4 days U.S. To Move In On Africa’s LNG Market
  • 4 days PDVSA Keeps Investors Guessing
  • 4 days Iraq Begins Pumping Kirkuk Oil From KRG Pipeline
  • 4 days Brazil’s Pre-Salt Deepwater Blocks Ready For Auction
  • 4 days ConocoPhillips Back In Black In Q3, Further Cuts Capex
  • 4 days Hurricane Harvey Impact On Gulf Coast Refiners Similar To Katrina
  • 4 days Saudis Pursue European Market Share With Huge Acquisition
  • 4 days U.S.-Russia Relations Strained Over North Korea Situation
  • 4 days U.S. Oil & Gas Drillers Turn To Smaller Acquisitions
  • 4 days Tadawul Seeks Exclusive Aramco Listing
  • 5 days Argentina Plans $21.5-Billion Oil Investment
  • 5 days Iraq And Kurdistan To Collaborate On Oil Production
  • 5 days Daimler Pulls Ahead Of Tesla In Electric Truck Race
  • 5 days Shell: Breakeven For Brazilian Pre-salt Less Than $40
  • 5 days U.S. Fund, Co-Investors Buy Asian Firm In Record $5B Renewables Deal
  • 5 days Saudis To Lift Sovereign Wealth Fund Assets To $400B By 2020
  • 5 days Venezuela Oil Shipments To U.S. Fall By Half
  • 5 days Uganda Eyes $15-20 Billion In Oil Investments
  • 6 days Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw
  • 6 days Aramco: Mass EV Adoption Still Decades Away
  • 6 days Saudi Aramco’s IPO Has Never Been Linked To Oil Prices, CEO Says
  • 6 days Trump Admin Announces Largest Oil And Gas Lease Sale In U.S. History
  • 6 days Hedge Fund: China’s Petro-Yuan Plan Could Upend Oil Markets
  • 6 days OPEC’s Newest Member Looks To Raise Oil Production
  • 6 days Big Coal Urges FERC To Fix Seven-Year Long “Catastrophe”
  • 6 days Economic Growth Will Spur Southeast Asia Oil Demand Growth: IEA
  • 7 days Midwestern Refiners Seek Canadian Oil To Expand Output
  • 7 days UK On Track To Approve Construction of “Mini” Nuclear Reactors
  • 7 days LNG Glut To Continue Into 2020s, IEA Says

Breaking News:

Investors Have Yet To Receive PDVSA’s $842M Bond Payment

Oil Shows Weakness, But Don’t Expect A Plunge

Oil prices remained firm this…

The Petrodollar’s Biggest Challengers

As the largest economic powers…

Oil Prices Finally Break $60

Oil prices are once again…

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco.

The Middle East isn’t yet ready to agree on the future of OPEC’s output reduction deal as the bloc’s November 30 summit approaches, during which the cartel is set to decide on the depth and length of the cuts one year from their initial approval.

Here are the three key geopolitical issues wreaking havoc on the region’s ability to collectively raise the price of oil.

  1. The Trump Administration’s Ongoing Iran Nuclear Deal Drama

From the day that Donald Trump declared he would run for president, he made it clear that he is firmly against the current deal with Tehran to reintegrate Iran’s economy into the international community in exchange for a smaller and monitored nuclear energy program. He believes the plan gives up too much leverage on the American side for the furthering of U.S. foreign policy objectives in the Middle East.

Earlier this month, Trump officially decertified the nuclear deal, which doesn’t do much in the way of dismantling the agreement, but does give Congress leeway to authorize further sanctions against Iran.

Tehran’s oil and gas industry needs global economic integration in order to fund social services and ensure a prosperous future for the Iranian people. Though Secretary of State John Kerry made his rounds reassuring European nations that their firms would not be hit by American sanctions by investing in Iran’s fossil fuel industry, Kerry’s replacement in the Trump administration has made no such promises.

Related: How Many Barrels Of Oil Are Needed To Mine One Bitcoin?

What Secretary of State Rex Tillerson did do is issue a statement supporting Iran’s technical compliance to the deal, despite the president’s explicit decertification of it.

The uncertainty surrounding the U.S. sanctions on Iran leads to uncertainty regarding OPEC’s third largest oil producer’s ability to contribute to or maintain oil output. Tehran’s participation in the oil game has been contingent upon the success of the nuclear deal since January 2016. New sanctions from a Republican congress could undo much of the progress made by engaging the economic pariah.

  1. Iraq’s Intense Struggle with Kurdistan

The Kurdistan independence referendum last month caused Baghdad to take over key oil fields formerly controlled by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). A fraction of former output (half, or less than half, by most measures) is currently flowing through a pipeline in the area due to a deal between the Iraqi government and the Kurdish KAR group.

Related: Analysts Raise Oil Price Forecasts

Last weekend, Iraqi authorities said they increased oil exports from the southern Basra region by 200,000 barrels per day to make up for a shortfall from the northern Kirkuk fields. But this doesn’t promise future output rebuttals if the KRG or its Peshmerga decide to strike back to regain its oil might. A significant loss in output from OPEC’s No. 2 producer could cause an unexpected spike in oil prices, which is what Saudi Arabia, the bloc’s leader, craves.

  1. A Gulf Blockade Entering its Sixth Month

Despite its standing as top exporter of liquefied natural gas, Qatar is not a significant oil producer. The geopolitical impact of the Gulf’s economic blockade against Doha, however, could have significant geopolitical consequences as it enters into its sixth month with no end in sight. Instead of limiting its ties to Iran, Qatar has spent its political capital strengthening ties with the Shi’ite nation, which rivals Saudi Arabia politically and economically. Escalating tensions between the Gulf and Qatar will further increase the angst between Iran and Saudi Arabia, impacting the future of Iran as a political player and as a major oil producer.

This trio of major regional disputes plaguing the Middle East heavily involve the top three oil producers in the bloc. Iran has been in economic recovery mode since sanctions were lifted back in January, while Iraq’s stability over the course of 2016 and most of 2017 had allowed production to rise steadily.

With the trajectory of future output for the neighboring nations unclear, it remains to be seen whether the bloc will find it necessary to tighten quotas. After all, if the production cannot be summoned due to tangential political issues, there may be no need to limit it directly.

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

