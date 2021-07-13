World’s Recoverable Oil Resources Shrinks By 9%

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 75.05 +0.95 +1.28%
Graph down Brent Crude 13 mins SellBuy 76.43 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.696 -0.053 -1.41%
Graph down Heating Oil 15 mins SellBuy 2.173 -0.011 -0.51%
Graph down Gasoline 15 mins 2.311 -0.008 -0.34%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 74.86 -0.50 -0.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.86 -0.50 -0.66%
Chart Bonny Light 14 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.33 +0.15 +0.20%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 73.25 +1.15 +1.60%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.311 -0.008 -0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 14 days 72.62 -0.13 -0.18%
Graph up Murban 14 days 73.78 +0.19 +0.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 14 days 69.70 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph up Basra Light 14 days 75.51 +0.45 +0.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 14 days 74.12 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 14 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 14 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 14 days 74.45 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.33 +0.15 +0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 23 hours 60.33 +1.06 +1.79%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 22 hours 60.95 -0.81 -1.31%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 22 hours 73.10 -0.46 -0.63%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 22 hours 74.50 -0.46 -0.61%
Graph down Sweet Crude 22 hours 70.60 -0.66 -0.93%
Graph down Peace Sour 22 hours 68.35 -0.46 -0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 22 hours 68.35 -0.46 -0.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 22 hours 70.65 -0.56 -0.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 72.50 -0.61 -0.83%
Chart Central Alberta 22 hours 68.70 -0.46 -0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 74.86 -0.50 -0.66%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 71.75 +1.25 +1.77%
Graph up Giddings 23 hours 65.50 +1.25 +1.95%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 76.21 +1.37 +1.83%
Graph up West Texas Sour 23 hours 69.20 +1.15 +1.69%
Graph up Eagle Ford 23 hours 73.15 +1.15 +1.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 23 hours 73.15 +1.15 +1.60%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 71.75 +1.25 +1.77%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 64.25 -0.50 -0.77%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 78.19 -0.46 -0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 15 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours What happens when the Chinese decide to deprive you of their vast market?
  • 2 days Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 21 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day Survival of Oil and Gas industry.
  • 2 days CCS: Carbon capturing and storage - the ground realities do not look promising

Breaking News:

Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw

OPEC: From “Increasingly Irrelevant” To Ultimate Market Mover

OPEC: From “Increasingly Irrelevant” To Ultimate Market Mover

Despite the waning impact on…

U.S. Shale On Track For One Of Its Best Years Ever

U.S. Shale On Track For One Of Its Best Years Ever

Rising oil prices are likely…

India’s Oil Demand Expected To Return To Normal By End Of Year

India’s Oil Demand Expected To Return To Normal By End Of Year

Following months of growing COVID-19…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

World’s Recoverable Oil Resources Shrinks By 9%

By Rystad Energy - Jul 13, 2021, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Every year and following the publication of the BP Statistical Review, Rystad Energy releases its own assessment to provide an independent, solid and clear comparison of how the world’s energy landscape changed last year. Our 2021 review deals a major blow for the size of the world’s remaining recoverable oil resources – but it also shows that oil production and consumption can align with climate goals.

Rystad Energy now estimates total recoverable oil resources at 1,725 billion barrels, a significant reduction of last year’s estimate of 1,903 billion barrels. Out of this total, which shows our estimate of how much oil is technically recoverable in the future, about 1,300 billion barrels are sufficiently profitable to be produced before the year 2100 at a Brent real oil price of $50 per barrel.

“In this scenario, global production of oil and natural gas liquids will fall below 50 million barrels per day by 2050. Exploring, developing, processing and consuming this amount of commercially extractable oil will lead to gross greenhouse gas emissions of less than 450 gigatonnes of CO2 from now until 2100. This is compliant with IPCC’s carbon budget for global warming limited to 1.8?C by 2100,” says Rystad Energy’s Head of Analysis, Per Magnus Nysveen.

US and China take the largest hit by the revision:

This year’s review of global recoverable oil resources is based on resources modelled at well level rather than field level. This more detailed approach has removed 178 billion barrels from the expected accounts as the confidence level for decline rates has increased with the amount of new information gathered.

Our updated report also includes revisions for proved reserves. Here Rystad Energy applies a consistent set of conservative probabilities, as opposed to official reporting by authorities which is deemed less consistent. Among other findings, we see significant differences among OPEC members on the longevity of proved reserves, ranging from well below 10 years for some members to almost 20 years for Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

In terms of absolute volumes removed from non-OPEC producers, remaining recoverable resources in the US are now reduced to 214 billion barrels, losing 30 billion barrels from last year’s estimate. China suffers the second-largest loss with its remaining recoverable resources now limited to 50 billion barrels, a downwards revision of 26 billion barrels. Mexico’s recoverable resources are third on the loss list, downgraded by 12 billion barrels to 26 billion barrels. Most of this year’s revisions are driven by lower upside potential from shale oil drilling due to complex geology and the need for extensive exploration campaigns and improved fracking technologies.

The remaining recoverable resources of OPEC countries are reduced by 53 billion barrels to 741 billion barrels. Iran and Saudi Arabia have the largest revisions, losing 11 billion barrels each, with Saudi recoverable oil volumes now calculated at 288 billion barrels and Iranian volumes at 101 billion barrels. Iraq follows in third place, seeing its recoverable resources shrink by 8 billion barrels to 110 billion barrels.

Related: Natural Gas Prices Still Have Room To Run

Who sits on the largest resources?

In this revision, Saudi Arabia keeps the throne as the producer with the largest volumes of recoverable oil resources (288 billion barrels). The US follows second (214 billion barrels), Russia third (149 billion barrels) and Canada fourth (138 billion barrels).

In Central and South America, Brazil remains first in recoverable resources, sitting on 83 billion barrels (down 2 billion barrels from last year’s update). In Europe, with 19 billion barrels (down by 1 billion barrels in this update), Norway remains ahead of the UK, whose volumes have shrunk by 2 billion barrels to 10 billion. In Africa, resource leader Nigeria lost 6 billion barrels and its recoverable resources are now estimated at 20 billion barrels.

Unlike most countries in our analysis, Australia’s estimated recoverable oil resources are now seen higher by 2 billion barrels at 23 billion barrels.

The time stamp of Rystad Energy’s newest resource assessment is 1 January 2021. In other words, our analysis illustrates where the remaining recoverable resources of each country stood at the beginning of this year.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Permian To Drive U.S. Shale Production Increase In August

Next Post

The Refining Industry Is Struggling To Adapt To The Future
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Bezos, Branson and Musk Scrambling For Supply Of This Rare Gas

Bezos, Branson and Musk Scrambling For Supply Of This Rare Gas
Huge Dividend Cripples World’s Largest Oil Company

Huge Dividend Cripples World’s Largest Oil Company
OPEC's Spat Isn’t Even About Oil

OPEC's Spat Isn’t Even About Oil
Oil Price Plunge Continues Amid OPEC+ Deadlock

Oil Price Plunge Continues Amid OPEC+ Deadlock
Biden’s $2.5 Trillion Plan Could Send These 3 EV Stocks Soaring

Biden’s $2.5 Trillion Plan Could Send These 3 EV Stocks Soaring



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com