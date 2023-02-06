Will OPEC+ Abandon Its Output Cuts Amid Soaring Chinese Demand?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.44 +0.33 +0.45%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 80.99 +1.05 +1.31%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.67 +1.03 +1.31%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.497 +0.040 +1.63%
Graph up Gasoline 15 mins 2.382 +0.008 +0.34%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 77.20 -2.32 -2.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 77.20 -2.32 -2.92%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 80.20 -1.76 -2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 79.36 -1.07 -1.33%
Chart Mars US 48 mins 72.24 -1.79 -2.42%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.382 +0.008 +0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 77.56 -1.54 -1.95%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 79.28 -1.46 -1.81%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 74.24 -1.79 -2.35%
Graph down Basra Light 434 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 80.60 -1.41 -1.72%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 80.20 -1.76 -2.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 80.20 -1.76 -2.15%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 80.52 -1.45 -1.77%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 79.36 -1.07 -1.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 days 57.22 +1.59 +2.86%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 52.14 -2.49 -4.56%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 75.54 -2.49 -3.19%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 73.79 -2.49 -3.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 70.94 -2.49 -3.39%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 67.64 -2.49 -3.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 67.64 -2.49 -3.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 68.94 -2.49 -3.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 77.89 -2.49 -3.10%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 67.24 -2.49 -3.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 77.20 -2.32 -2.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 69.75 -2.50 -3.46%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 63.50 -2.50 -3.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 80.90 -1.74 -2.11%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 68.94 +0.53 +0.77%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 72.89 +0.53 +0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.89 +0.53 +0.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 69.75 -2.50 -3.46%
Chart Kansas Common 12 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 78.30 -2.49 -3.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 27 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 16 hours Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 5 hours Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 6 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 11 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 12 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas

Breaking News:

Neo-Nazis Charged With Plotting To Attack U.S. Energy Grid

Why The White House Is Wrong About Oil Major Share Buybacks

Why The White House Is Wrong About Oil Major Share Buybacks

The Biden Administration has accused…

Diesel Margins Could Get a Boost from Russian Diesel Ban

Diesel Margins Could Get a Boost from Russian Diesel Ban

Crack spreads in Asia have…

Russian Oil Ban Creates Profit Opportunities For Traders In Singapore

Russian Oil Ban Creates Profit Opportunities For Traders In Singapore

Traders in Singapore are mixing…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Will OPEC+ Abandon Its Output Cuts Amid Soaring Chinese Demand?

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 06, 2023, 7:00 PM CST
  • IEA Director Birol: In case of a strong rebound in Chinese demand, OPEC+ may have to reconsider its output policy.
  • China’s reopening is putting upward pressure on global oil demand, and half of this year’s demand growth is set to come from the Chinese growth in consumption.
  • IEA: Russia’s oil revenues alone are estimated to have dropped by 30% – or by around $8 billion – year-on-year in January.
Join Our Community

A strong rebound in China’s oil demand this year may lead to the OPEC+ group reconsidering its production targets and quotas, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). 

China’s reopening is putting upward pressure on global oil demand, and half of this year’s demand growth is set to come from the Chinese growth in consumption, the IEA says.  

In case of a strong rebound in Chinese demand, OPEC+ may have to reconsider their output policy, the IEA’s Executive Director Fatih Birol told Reuters this weekend.  

“If demand goes up very strongly, if the Chinese economy rebounds, then there will be a need, in my view, for the OPEC+ countries to look at their (output) policies,” Birol told Reuters on the sidelines of an energy conference in India.  

The million-dollar question is whether the OPEC+ group, which includes non-OPEC producer Russia, will respond to rising demand by lifting oil production targets, or prefer to see how the embargoes and price caps on Russian crude and oil products would alter market flows and supply, and how interest rate hikes will impact economies in the short term. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, while the world saw overall oil demand grow following the reopening of economies and gas trade flows materially shifted after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, China’s demand was subdued and fell for both fossil fuels—for the first time in decades. The Chinese economy continued to grow last year, but at a much smaller pace than in previous years. 

Related: Will U.S. Shale Ever Return To Its Glory Days?

This year, the reopening is expected to drive a rebound in oil demand, which could be pressured further upwards by “exploding” jet fuel demand in China, according to the IEA’s Birol.   

The agency said in its Oil Market Report for January that global oil demand was set to rise by 1.9 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2023, to a record 101.7 million bpd, with nearly half the gain coming from China following the lifting of its Covid restrictions. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“China will drive nearly half this global demand growth even as the shape and speed of its reopening remains uncertain,” the agency noted.

However, the IEA also said that “Two wild cards dominate the 2023 oil market outlook: Russia and China.”

The EU ban on Russian oil products – in place from February 5 – could soon mean that “the well-supplied oil balance at the start of 2023 could quickly tighten however as western sanctions impact Russian exports,” the IEA said in its January report. 

Russia’s energy revenues are trending down due to the sanctions, which have led to a slump in the price of Russia’s flagship crude grade, Urals. Russia’s budget revenues from oil and gas – including taxes and customs revenues – plunged in January by 46% to the lowest level since August 2020, according to data from its finance ministry.  

Russia’s oil revenues alone are estimated to have dropped by 30% – or by around $8 billion – year-on-year in January, the IEA’s Birol told Reuters, adding that the price cap has worked in both keeping the market supplied with Russian oil and reducing Putin’s revenues. 

Last week, OPEC+ kept its production targets unchanged in a widely expected ‘wait-and-see’ approach to supply just ahead of the EU ban on Russian diesel and other petroleum products. 

Supply from Russia, demand in China, the state of the economies in the coming months, and the trend in interest rate hikes in the U.S. and other major mature economies will be the key decision drivers for OPEC+ this year. As will be the price of oil on the markets—the group led by Saudi Arabia and Russia is unlikely to leave oil trading below $80 per barrel.     

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Why The White House Is Wrong About Oil Major Share Buybacks
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

North Korea Is Becoming A Big Problem For China’s Geopolitical Ambitions

North Korea Is Becoming A Big Problem For China’s Geopolitical Ambitions
Everybody Loves Oil Again

Everybody Loves Oil Again
The U.S. Is Facing A Major Challenge As Petrodollar Loses Force

The U.S. Is Facing A Major Challenge As Petrodollar Loses Force
3 Natural Gas Stocks To Watch As Prices Tank

3 Natural Gas Stocks To Watch As Prices Tank
Oil Prices Are Under Pressure

Oil Prices Are Under Pressure

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com