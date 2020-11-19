Why The Energy Transition Will Be Fantastic For Small Oil Companies

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 41.80 -0.02 -0.05%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 44.22 -0.12 -0.27%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.599 -0.113 -4.17%
Graph up Mars US 22 hours 42.17 +0.39 +0.93%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 43.05 +0.29 +0.68%
Graph up Urals 2 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.84 +0.40 +0.94%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.84 +0.40 +0.94%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.39 +1.53 +3.57%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 39.51 +0.45 +1.15%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.599 -0.113 -4.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 43.75 -0.11 -0.25%
Graph down Murban 2 days 44.12 -0.13 -0.29%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 42.24 +1.16 +2.82%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 46.91 +0.70 +1.51%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 43.76 +1.46 +3.45%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 44.39 +1.53 +3.57%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.39 +1.53 +3.57%
Chart Girassol 2 days 45.38 +1.23 +2.79%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 43.05 +0.29 +0.68%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 29.70 +0.44 +1.50%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 32.41 +0.58 +1.82%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 41.01 +0.58 +1.43%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 42.41 +0.58 +1.39%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 37.11 +0.58 +1.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 35.01 +0.58 +1.68%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 35.01 +0.58 +1.68%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 37.01 +0.58 +1.59%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 37.61 +0.58 +1.57%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 35.01 +0.58 +1.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.84 +0.40 +0.94%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 38.25 +0.50 +1.32%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 32.00 +0.50 +1.59%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 43.46 -0.06 -0.14%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 35.77 +0.39 +1.10%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 39.72 +0.39 +0.99%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 39.72 +0.39 +0.99%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 38.25 +0.50 +1.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 32.00 +0.25 +0.79%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.48 +0.39 +0.86%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 7 mins can Trump pardon himself?
  • 22 hours One drawback of an EV . . . .
  • 6 hours Trucking Demand; Refrigerated Vaccine Distribution
  • 4 hours Renewables deprogramming
  • 1 day .
  • 2 days In the Event of WW3, Oil and/or Renewables?
  • 8 hours Is it true that Kamala Harris is a leftist or even a cryptocommunist?
  • 18 hours Trump tells confidants if he loses he will run again in 2024. File before end of year . . . BRILLIANT !
  • 1 day San Francisco Imposes Natural Gas Ban
  • 20 hours Covid19 detected early
  • 2 days Trump Bans Americans From Investing In Chinese PLA-Linked Firms With Executive Order
  • 2 days The Big Picture
  • 1 day Biden's laptop

Breaking News:

The EV Boom Is Sending Battery Metals Into The Stratosphere

OPEC Cuts Oil Demand Outlook Again As COVID Slows Recovery

OPEC Cuts Oil Demand Outlook Again As COVID Slows Recovery

For yet another month, OPEC…

Ghost Rigs Could Become The New Normal In Offshore Oil

Ghost Rigs Could Become The New Normal In Offshore Oil

As Europe grapples with another…

Can Colombia Replicate Brazil’s Offshore Oil Boom?

Can Colombia Replicate Brazil’s Offshore Oil Boom?

he considerable potential held by…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why The Energy Transition Will Be Fantastic For Small Oil Companies

By Felicity Bradstock - Nov 19, 2020, 3:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Small, independent oil producers are seeing the potential for growth over the next decade as major energy companies look to invest in renewables. As big companies are being forced to introduce greener policies, independent producers could profit from this change. Paul Blakeley, chief executive of Jadestone Energy told the Financial Times on Monday., “It won’t be a Shell or BP that will be the last man standing in the oil and gas space… It will be the small independents.”.

This comes in response to the uncertainty surrounding oil, following a drop in demand in 2020. The Covid-19 pandemic has driven major oil producers to invest in new technologies and renewable alternatives sooner than anticipated to keep up with market trends. However, Jadestone Energy, which employs 220 staff and produces 10,000 bpd expects this shift to open-up greater opportunities for small producers. Blakeley hopes to be producing between 50,000 to 75,000 bpd in the next five to ten years. 

Despite stocks falling in March this year, alongside the energy industry as a whole, they quickly leveled out and started rising again by April, unlike some major oil competitors. With a market capitalization of $305 million, Jadestone is reassuring its stakeholders of its future by maintaining its low-risk appeal. With the oil demand continuing to increase in Jadestone’s region of focus, the Asia-Pacific – Australia, Vietnam, and New Zealand, the outlook looks bright for this independent.

Related: Climate Targets Could Slash Natural Gas Investment By $1 Trillion

Although the demand for oil has dropped in 2020, it is likely to pick up rapidly in some parts of the world over the next decade. For example, the Asia Pacific region could see a demand increase of 25 percent by 2040 compared to 2019 according to predictions. 

However, this demand could shift away from the world’s top oil importer, China, to the Southeast’s other giant, India. India’s demand is set to increase by as much as 5.8 million barrels per day by 2040, according to a 2018 OPEC report. 

Other larger independents have also been making headlines this fall. In October, Pioneer Natural Resources acquired Parsley Energy for $7.6 billion including debt. This makes Texas-based Pioneer the largest independent oil and gas producer in the Permian Basin. Having worked together previously, the merger expects significant savings and greater pressure on regulators in the region. Working in the Permian Basin, the world’s most prolific oilfield with a production of 558,000 bpd equivalent, Pioneer hopes this will ensure it rides out the Covid-19 slump.

Independents, both big and small, are showing the oil industry how they are not only wreathing the storm but expect significant growth and expansion into new markets in the coming decade.

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Hurricanes Led To Steepest Fall In Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Since 2008
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why The Oil Industry Is Set To Thrive For Decades To Come

Why The Oil Industry Is Set To Thrive For Decades To Come
Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend

Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend
A Major Oil Rally Could Be On The Horizon

A Major Oil Rally Could Be On The Horizon
Graphene’s Big Moment In Energy May Have Finally Arrived

Graphene’s Big Moment In Energy May Have Finally Arrived
Something Highly Unusual Just Happened To Chinese Crude Stockpiles

Something Highly Unusual Just Happened To Chinese Crude Stockpiles



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com