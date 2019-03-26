What Is Pushing China Back To Coal?

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.90 -0.04 -0.07%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.37 -0.06 -0.09%
Natural Gas 15 mins 2.748 -0.003 -0.11%
Mars US 2 hours 65.64 +1.22 +1.89%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.19 -0.48 -0.72%
Urals 20 hours 65.34 +0.79 +1.22%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.46 -0.91 -1.39%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.46 -0.91 -1.39%
Bonny Light 20 hours 68.53 +0.52 +0.76%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.72 +0.04 +0.07%
Natural Gas 15 mins 2.748 -0.003 -0.11%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 67.03 +0.70 +1.06%
Murban 20 hours 68.29 +0.61 +0.90%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 59.88 +0.69 +1.17%
Basra Light 20 hours 69.70 +0.60 +0.87%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 67.05 +0.47 +0.71%
Bonny Light 20 hours 68.53 +0.52 +0.76%
Bonny Light 20 hours 68.53 +0.52 +0.76%
Girassol 20 hours 67.76 +0.59 +0.88%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.19 -0.48 -0.72%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 49.42 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 hours 48.42 -0.12 -0.25%
Canadian Condensate 32 days 55.57 -0.22 -0.39%
Premium Synthetic 3 hours 59.47 -0.22 -0.37%
Sweet Crude 3 hours 53.57 -0.22 -0.41%
Peace Sour 3 hours 50.82 -0.22 -0.43%
Peace Sour 3 hours 50.82 -0.22 -0.43%
Light Sour Blend 3 hours 53.82 -0.22 -0.41%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 56.92 -0.62 -1.08%
Central Alberta 3 hours 52.12 -0.22 -0.42%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 64.46 -0.91 -1.39%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 56.25 +1.00 +1.81%
Giddings 20 hours 50.00 +1.00 +2.04%
ANS West Coast 6 days 69.24 +0.94 +1.38%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 53.89 +1.12 +2.12%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 57.84 +1.12 +1.97%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 57.84 +1.12 +1.97%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 56.25 +1.00 +1.81%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.00 -0.25 -0.51%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.22 -0.22 -0.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China - EU: Xi Says Cooperation Is Mainstream In Their Ties
  • 8 minutes The Mining Industry Has Had It Easy For Far Too Long
  • 11 minutes Lawsuit-Happy Councilor Wants to Take Big Oil to Court
  • 15 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 1 hour Dutch Populists Shock the EU with Election Victory
  • 4 mins Venezuela Says Russian Troops Land to Service Military Equipment
  • 4 hours Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 31 mins Mexico Demands Spain and the Vatican Apologize to Indigenous People for the Spanish Conquest
  • 2 hours 3 Pipes: EPIC 900K, CACTUS II 670K, GREY OAKS 800K
  • 11 hours Multi-well Pad Drilling Cost Question
  • 1 hour Public Companies that attended OPEC "THREAT DINNER" at CERRAWEEK must disclose any risks in their SEC Financial filings.
  • 22 hours U.S.-China Trade War Poses Biggest Risk To Global Stability
  • 5 hours England Running Out of Water?
  • 4 hours Read: OPEC THREATENED TO KILL US SHALE
  • 2 days One Last Warning For The U.S. Shale Patch
  • 2 days Climate change's fingerprints are on U.S. Midwest floods
  • 1 day European Parliament demands Nord-Stream-ii pipeline to be Stopped

Breaking News:

Oil Holds Steady Despite Surprise Crude Build

Alt Text

How The Californian Oil Boom Died

California used to be a…

Alt Text

Texas Needs 11,000 More Miles Of Pipelines

Texas will need an additional…

Alt Text

One Last Warning For The U.S. Shale Patch

The oil-price collapse of 2018…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

What Is Pushing China Back To Coal?

By Haley Zaremba - Mar 26, 2019, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Coal in China

Data released by the Chinese energy bureau this week shows that the country added a whopping 194 million tonnes of coal mining capacity over the course of 2018. This revelation comes in direct contrast with China’s widely publicized promises to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels, especially dirty coal, as well as specific avowals to do away with excess mining capacity.

By the end of last year, according to numbers from the National Energy Administration, China’s total coal mining capacity had gone from 3.34 billion tonnes at the end of 2017 to 3.53 billion. These numbers do not even take into account a further 1.03 billion tonnes per year of already-approved coal capacity currently under construction, nor do they include another 370 million tonnes per year that are currently being extracted as part of a trial operation. What’s more, China’s National Energy Administration has already greenlighted an additional seven coal mining operations which altogether would have a capacity of million tonnes per year within a period of time which already started at the beginning of 2019.

According to data published by China’s National Bureau of Statistics, Chinese mines produced 3.55 billion tonnes of coal last year, a 5.2 percent increase as compared to 2017. The bureau also reported that in 2018 the country generated a total of 4.979 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity from coal-fired power plants, 6 percent higher than the same measure in 2017.

While coal mining capacity has seen an overall increase, however, the total number of coal mines in China has actually declined. At the end of 2018, the Chinese National Energy Administration reported 3,373 domestic coal mines, down from 3,907 in 2017. The majority of the coal mines that have been shuttered recently were small and ineffective operations in eastern China. At the same time, production in the west has seen considerable expansion in capacity. Related: Sources: Saudis Admit They Want $70 Oil

This increase in Chinese coal capacity has attracted negative attention from the international community, with critics voicing concern that this development goes directly against the nation’s promise to decrease the amount of coal used in their total energy mix, and therefore will prevent the world’s second-largest economy from meeting its committed goal of capping their carbon emissions by 2030.

In fact, according to a report released by the International Energy Agency this week, not only are global carbon dioxide emissions continuing to climb, but ever-increasing energy demand around the world has led to record-high emissions from particularly dirty coal-fired plants. Last year the world’s energy demand grew by 2.3 percent, and 70 percent of that demand was met by fossil fuels, with a large contribution from relatively young coal-fired plants in Asia. Thanks in large part to these plants, global emissions from coal-fired power plants surpassed 10 billion tons of carbon dioxide for the first time in history.

These newly released numbers deal a crushing blow to any optimism about decreasing global emissions and even the overall effectiveness of the Paris climate agreement. For a while, things were looking up: emissions decreased, although very slightly, from 2014 through 2016, and coal emissions, in particular, went down. But now that progress appears to be in reverse. In response to this week’s International Energy Agency report, Stanford University professor of Earth system science Rob Jackson told the Washington Post, “We are in deep trouble. The climate consequences are catastrophic. I don’t use any word like that very often. But we are headed for disaster, and nobody seems to be able to slow things down.”

China is only one part of the problem. Discouragingly; the United States and Europe have seen an increase in admissions as well. That being said, countries with massive and rapidly expanding middle classes such as China and India can be expected to continue driving up demand and therefore emissions, especially if they continue to lean on fossil fuels to fill their populaces’ growing need. What’s more, China’s fleet of coal plants are mostly young--around an average of 12 years old with a total lifespan of 40 years--and as their capacity continues to increase, we can expect coal-fired emissions to keep breaking records in the coming years.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Japan Struggles To Diversify Energy Mix

Next Post

China’s Mad Scramble To Boost Domestic Oil Production
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Peter B on March 26 2019 said:
    Coal is a wonderful and natural fuel. As the world gets richer we will use more not less of it. Rather than destroy our land by building huge solar and wind factories and then store their energy in toxic batteries for peak use we should rely on nature. Nature has stored ancient sunshine in coal, gas, and oil. All we need to do is dig it up and use it whenever we need it (toxic batteries not required).

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Sources: Saudis Admit They Want $70 Oil

Sources: Saudis Admit They Want $70 Oil
U.S., Canadian Rig Count Plunges As Oil Retreats

U.S., Canadian Rig Count Plunges As Oil Retreats

 Oil Prices Shoot Up On Large Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Shoot Up On Large Inventory Draw

 U.S. ‘’Oil Weapon’’ Could Change Geopolitics Forever

U.S. ‘’Oil Weapon’’ Could Change Geopolitics Forever

 One Last Warning For The U.S. Shale Patch

One Last Warning For The U.S. Shale Patch

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com