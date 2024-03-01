WTI Soars Past $80 per Barrel as Oil Market Tightens

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.72 +2.46 +3.14%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.21 +2.30 +2.81%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.13 +1.91 +2.32%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.833 -0.027 -1.45%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.632 +0.051 +1.98%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.33 +0.30 +0.35%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.01 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Mars US 119 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.632 +0.051 +1.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 81.20 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.39 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.15 +0.40 +0.51%
Graph down Basra Light 822 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.95 +0.72 +0.85%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.33 +0.30 +0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.33 +0.30 +0.35%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.20 +0.53 +0.63%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.01 -0.01 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 275 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 59.31 -0.48 -0.80%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 80.41 -0.28 -0.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 78.66 -0.28 -0.35%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 71.26 -0.28 -0.39%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 66.26 -0.28 -0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 66.26 -0.28 -0.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 68.26 -0.28 -0.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 75.51 -0.28 -0.37%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 66.26 -0.28 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 74.74 -0.28 -0.37%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 68.49 -0.28 -0.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 9 days 82.43 +0.62 +0.76%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 73.14 -0.28 -0.38%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 74.74 -0.28 -0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 74.74 -0.28 -0.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 74.75 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.75 -0.25 -0.36%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.84 -0.33 -0.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 14 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 days Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 1 hour "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 5 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 4 hours World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 2 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 13 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 23 hours The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 2 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 13 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Oil Majors Frustrated by Nigeria’s Asset Sale Delays

Oil Majors Dive Into Deepwater Projects Despite Tight Budgets

Oil Majors Dive Into Deepwater Projects Despite Tight Budgets

Despite tightened budgets, frontier drilling…

EIA Confirms Moderate Crude Build, Products Draw

EIA Confirms Moderate Crude Build, Products Draw

Crude oil prices went lower…

The Top 10 Producers Leading A Global Shale Bonanza

The Top 10 Producers Leading A Global Shale Bonanza

The U.S. leads in tight…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

WTI Soars Past $80 per Barrel as Oil Market Tightens

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 01, 2024, 10:00 AM CST
Join Our Community
Cushing

The price of a WTI barrel soared to heights not seen since November as the market braces for an OPEC+ decision on oil production levels in April and beyond.

WTI was trading at $80.04 per barrel at 10:42 am ET, an increase of $1.78 per barrel on the day, or 2.27%. Behind the rise in price is the market’s anticipation that OPEC+ will extend its voluntary production cuts for the next quarter and the volatility that could come from updated U.S. crude oil and crude products inventory data that will be released from the American Petroleum Institute (API) at 4:30 pm ET on Tuesday.

WTI prices are now at their highest level since early November 2023.

Brent crude oil prices were also trading up on the day, at $83.66 per barrel, up $1.75 or 2.14%--also to their highest level since November.

The market is anxiously awaiting a decision from OPEC+ on the plan for Q2 2024. The group has yet to divulge a date when it will meet to discuss the issue with its members, although April is quickly approaching. OPEC+ will need to determine whether it will stay the course and extend the current voluntary production cuts into the second quarter, whether it will deepen the cuts, or whether it will scale them back or scrap the cuts altogether. Most industry watchers favor the first option, arguing that OPEC+ has no choice but to extend the current level of production cuts if it wants to keep prices from falling.

Tuesday’s price rise does provide OPEC+ with a bit of cover, although OPEC+ still insists it is not managing prices but managing supply based on market needs.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Majors Dive Into Deepwater Projects Despite Tight Budgets
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Houthis Knock Out Undersea Internet Connections in Red Sea

Houthis Knock Out Undersea Internet Connections in Red Sea
This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe
California Startup Boasts Breakthrough in Hydrogen Storage

California Startup Boasts Breakthrough in Hydrogen Storage
This Might Be The Fastest Way to Double U.S. Grid Capacity

This Might Be The Fastest Way to Double U.S. Grid Capacity
Iran’s Syria Strategy Is Coming Unravelled

Iran’s Syria Strategy Is Coming Unravelled

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com