Louisiana Light 2 days 64.75 +0.12 +0.19%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.993 +0.079 +2.71%
Marine 1 day 63.53 +0.00 +0.00%
Murban 1 day 66.38 -0.05 -0.08%
Iran Heavy 1 day 63.02 +0.05 +0.08%
Basra Light 1 day 61.99 +0.15 +0.24%
Saharan Blend 1 day 66.64 +0.01 +0.02%
Bonny Light 1 day 66.71 +0.16 +0.24%
Bonny Light 1 day 66.71 +0.16 +0.24%
Girassol 1 day 65.96 +0.16 +0.24%
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.52 +0.44 +1.22%
Western Canadian Select 77 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 77 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 77 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 77 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 77 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 77 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 77 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 77 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 77 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.75 +0.12 +0.19%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 56.50 +0.25 +0.44%
Giddings 1 day 50.25 +0.25 +0.50%
ANS West Coast 3 days 65.83 +1.42 +2.20%
West Texas Sour 1 day 53.79 +0.20 +0.37%
Eagle Ford 1 day 57.74 +0.20 +0.35%
Eagle Ford 1 day 57.74 +0.20 +0.35%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 56.29 +0.20 +0.36%
Kansas Common 2 days 50.00 -0.25 -0.50%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.39 -0.33 -0.49%
Venezuela To Launch Oil-Backed Petro Cryptocurrency Within Days

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 29, 2017, 9:30 AM CST flare

Venezuela is getting ready to launch within days its own cryptocurrency--El Petro--which will be backed by more than 5.3 billion barrels of oil and support $267 billion worth of financial instruments, Venezuela’s Communications Minister Jorge Rodríguez said on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro shocked both analysts who follow the country’s flirting with default and the cryptocurrency community by announcing that Venezuela wanted to launch the petro cryptocurrency, backed by oil, diamonds and gold reserves, to help the country to “advance in issues of monetary sovereignty, to make financial transactions and overcome the financial blockade.”

Earlier this week, Maduro said that the 5 billion barrels of oil reserves at the Ayacucho block 1 in Venezuela’s Orinoco Belt will back the cryptocurrency, according to a press release posted on the website of state oil firm PDVSA.

According to Communications Minister Rodríguez, the petro cryptocurrency will comply with all mechanism of the other cryptocurrencies, but the difference will be that Venezuela’s digital currency will be backed by hard assets, namely oil wealth.

Venezuela’s claim that the petro will be backed by assets worth $267 billion compares to the current market capitalization of the most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, which stood at $241 billion early on Friday. Related: What Drove WTI Above $60?

Venezuela’s oil-backed cryptocurrency is not the only one in the works.

Earlier in December, a team of banking and technology managers and former U.S. regulatory commissioners said that they would launch the world’s first regulatory compliant cryptocurrency backed by a physical asset—OilCoin, which will be based on oil reserves. OilCoin’s public token sale, also known as the initial coin offering (ICO), is expected to begin in January 2018. The aim of the OilCoin is to tokenize barrels of oil, where each token will represent the value of one barrel, and provide users with a meaningful safe haven from cryptocurrency volatility, the team launching the digital currency said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Oil Prices Steady After EIA Reports Crude Draw
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

