Unpacking the Complex Relationship Between Oil and Agriculture

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 56 mins 73.86 +0.55 +0.75%
Graph up Brent Crude 17 mins 79.37 +0.78 +0.99%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.32 +0.91 +1.16%
Graph down Natural Gas 56 mins 1.967 -0.042 -2.09%
Graph up Gasoline 56 mins 2.263 +0.046 +2.06%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.53 +1.31 +1.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.53 +1.31 +1.74%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 80.77 +0.60 +0.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.36 +0.89 +1.15%
Chart Mars US 96 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 2.263 +0.046 +2.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 17 hours 77.52 +0.54 +0.70%
Graph up Murban 17 hours 78.71 +0.48 +0.61%
Graph up Iran Heavy 17 hours 75.44 +0.55 +0.73%
Graph down Basra Light 800 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 17 hours 81.04 +0.65 +0.81%
Graph up Bonny Light 17 hours 80.77 +0.60 +0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 80.77 +0.60 +0.75%
Chart Girassol 17 hours 81.22 +0.62 +0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.36 +0.89 +1.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 253 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 53.86 -0.12 -0.22%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 75.46 +0.53 +0.71%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 73.71 +0.53 +0.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 64.86 +0.58 +0.90%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 59.46 +0.08 +0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 59.46 +0.08 +0.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 62.91 +0.28 +0.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 66.56 +1.28 +1.96%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 59.81 +0.03 +0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.53 +1.31 +1.74%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.79 +0.53 +0.77%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 63.54 +0.53 +0.84%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 76.95 -4.57 -5.61%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 68.19 +0.53 +0.78%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.79 +0.53 +0.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.79 +0.53 +0.77%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.75 +0.50 +0.72%
Chart Kansas Common 17 hours 64.00 +0.50 +0.79%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.28 +0.70 +0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 14 hours RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 2 days North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 11 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Texas Was Warned of $12 Billion Cost of Grid Reliability Policy

UK Firms Have Insured Over €120 Billion in Russian Oil

UK Firms Have Insured Over €120 Billion in Russian Oil

UK insurance firms have insured…

Traders Turn Bearish on U.S. Oil

Traders Turn Bearish on U.S. Oil

Traders are selling West Texas…

Europe Sours on Middle Eastern Crude Oil

Europe Sours on Middle Eastern Crude Oil

European imports of crude oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Unpacking the Complex Relationship Between Oil and Agriculture

By Haley Zaremba - Feb 07, 2024, 4:00 PM CST
  • Oil prices, influenced by biofuel quotas, play a significant role in determining the minimum price of key food items, contributing to the current high food prices.
  • The Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) and the success of the soy and corn lobbies have transformed these crops into both food and energy sources, linking their prices to crude oil.
  • The water-energy-food (WEF) nexus illustrates the interdependencies between food, energy, and water resources, emphasizing the need for responsible management to avoid compromising food and water security.
Join Our Community
Agriculture

If you’re wondering what factors influence the price of your weekly grocery bill, you’ll need to look a bit further than general inflation and corporate greed. Yes, those are key factors in the current painfully high food prices, but fluctuations in oil prices are also intimately correlated with the price of food staples. 

To be clear, the petroleum industry isn’t setting prices for food crops, but it is, according to some industry experts, determining the minimum price for key food items. “Petroleum is the floor,” says Owen Wagner, senior grain and oilseeds analyst for RaboResearch. “That’s the best way to think of it; petroleum sets the foundation.” And then those other factors – inflation, commodities trading, greed, etc. – do the rest. 

There wasn’t always a lockstep correlation between oil prices and food prices in the United States, but there has been an extremely clear trend for years now. It all started with minimum biofuel quotas imposed by the government. Since Congress passed the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) in 2005, the Federal government has determined each year how much biofuel must be integrated into the national fuel supply. 

“[From] 2006 onward, the relationship wasn’t perfect, but it’s pretty convincing, as one commodity goes up, the other follows,” Wagner told Successful Farming, “and I think it would be naive of us to assume that corn is in the driver’s seat. I mean, it’s petroleum that really makes the world go round…. So that said, it’s really important now. You can’t follow ag commodities without keeping a keen eye on oil prices.” 

This win for big ag shows just how massively successful the soy and corn lobbies in the United States have been in making their products not just food crops, but energy crops as well. “Higher crude oil prices simply meant that ethanol would become more competitive as a substitute for petroleum gasoline, and being a substitute, as the price of crude oil goes up, the demand for corn ethanol would go up and that would feed back into corn,” says Scott Irwin, chair of agricultural marketing at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. 

The intimate relationship between food and energy has been recognized for years now in policy and research spaces. In fact, there is an entire theoretical framework and development policy conceptual approach built around the complicated relationship between water, energy, and food. This idea is known as the water-energy-food (WEF) nexus

The three nexus resources are inextricably interconnected and interdependent – making food and energy requires massive amounts of water; chemical fertilizers are made from a petrochemical base; chemical fertilizer runoff is one of the biggest threats toward clean water resources; making energy requires lots of diverted land and even crops otherwise used for food; and on, and on, and on. As demand for all three resources rises rapidly, the interconnections of this nexus become increasingly visible – as do its vulnerabilities. 

Already, we’ve seen hydropower systems fail dramatically and disastrously in the face of drought. We’ve seen agriculture and energy enter into land wars. And we’ve seen the growth of an anaerobic dead zone the size of Delaware in the Gulf of Mexico as a result of petroleum-based chemical fertilizers washed down the Mississippi all the way from Midwestern corn country, causing toxic algae blooms that don’t allow anything else to survive. 

The key to responsibly scaling food, energy, and water consumption is finding the synergies between these bosom buddies, and mitigating the trade-offs inherent to managing these essential natural resources. We’ve already seen some small steps forward in this regard. The use of agrivoltaics, in which solar panels and farms share land and benefit from each other's assets – such as crops growing in the shade of solar panels, and groundcover helping aid the cooling process of solar farms – has proliferated in some areas. 

But there is a lot of work to be done to make sure that indiscriminate energy production growth doesn’t harm our food and water resources – and that high oil prices don’t put families into poverty as they struggle to feed themselves. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Jumps Despite Crude Inventory Build
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Signals a Shift in Oil Strategy

Saudi Arabia Signals a Shift in Oil Strategy
U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch

U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch
US Oil, Gas Drillers Take Their Foot Off The Gas

US Oil, Gas Drillers Take Their Foot Off The Gas
U.S. And Iranian Attacks In The Middle East Threaten Major Oil Price Rises

U.S. And Iranian Attacks In The Middle East Threaten Major Oil Price Rises
U.S. and Iran Locked in a Dangerous Game of Brinkmanship

U.S. and Iran Locked in a Dangerous Game of Brinkmanship

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com