U.S. Shale Output Set For Another Slide As New Well Drilling Stalls

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 41.02 -0.88 -2.10%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 43.29 -1.00 -2.26%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.781 +0.100 +5.95%
Graph up Mars US 22 hours 42.70 +0.13 +0.31%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 44.24 -0.05 -0.11%
Graph up Urals 2 days 43.95 +1.50 +3.53%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 43.28 +0.22 +0.51%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 43.28 +0.22 +0.51%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.63 -1.07 -2.39%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 38.43 +0.04 +0.10%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.781 +0.100 +5.95%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 44.16 +0.24 +0.55%
Graph up Murban 2 days 44.55 +0.28 +0.63%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 43.33 -0.89 -2.01%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 47.57 +0.14 +0.30%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 43.21 -1.23 -2.77%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 43.63 -1.07 -2.39%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.63 -1.07 -2.39%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.41 -1.21 -2.65%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 44.24 -0.05 -0.11%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 30.79 +0.16 +0.52%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 35.30 -0.02 -0.06%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 40.90 -0.02 -0.05%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 42.30 -0.02 -0.05%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 38.65 -0.02 -0.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 37.65 -0.02 -0.05%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 37.65 -0.02 -0.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 38.90 -0.02 -0.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 40.75 -0.02 -0.05%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 37.65 -0.02 -0.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 43.28 +0.22 +0.51%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 38.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 32.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 43.84 +0.11 +0.25%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 35.85 -0.06 -0.17%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 39.80 -0.06 -0.15%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 39.80 -0.06 -0.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 38.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 32.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 46.64 -0.06 -0.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 7 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 9 minutes Why Oil could hit $100
  • 11 minutes A Million Tesla Semi Trucks can replace 3 million barrels of oil per day?
  • 1 hour The Incredible Shrinking Republican Party
  • 2 hours Is Biden neutered when it comes to effectively dealing with China ? Has Joe and Hunter's backroom deals with Chinese Communist Party owned bank that enriched them at taxpayer expense disqualified Joe ?
  • 15 hours NY State has the highest death rate from CV19 @ 1600 per million . . and FAUCI PRAISES NY ? U.S. has lower death rate per capita then ALL EUROPEAN COUNTRIES except Germany.
  • 3 hours Shell Eyes Looming UK Fuels Ban
  • 2 days Apology Accepted!
  • 1 day COVID is real now
  • 2 days Trump vs. Trump vs. Trump vs. Trump
  • 8 hours Study Claims Coronavirus Like a Bad Flu Season
  • 2 days Australian renewables zone attracts 27 GW of solar, wind, battery proposals
  • 2 days Why Putin is popular in Russia
  • 2 days Judge family attacked
  • 2 days The Grey Lady has fallen (further into irrelevancy)

Breaking News:

Banks Shun Loans To U.S. Shale Drillers

The Quiet Destruction Of Colombia’s Shale Oil Potential

The Quiet Destruction Of Colombia’s Shale Oil Potential

Despite promising estimates of Colombia’s…

Mexico's Pemex Scrambles To Save Itself From Oil Price Crash

Mexico's Pemex Scrambles To Save Itself From Oil Price Crash

Heavily indebted Mexican oil major…

Iran Aims To Finance Petrochemical Boom Through Stock Market

Iran Aims To Finance Petrochemical Boom Through Stock Market

Iran is looking to jumpstart…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Shale Output Set For Another Slide As New Well Drilling Stalls

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 23, 2020, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Despite the fact that U.S. shale producers have brought back a quarter of the output they had curtailed, production is set for a new slump after the summer as new well drilling has ground to a halt and won’t be able to sustain output levels, analysts and oil executives told Reuters.

U.S. oil firms are estimated to have curtailed around 2 million bpd of crude oil production in May after prices plunged and demand crashed in the pandemic.

By early July, producers had restored some of the production, estimated at around one-quarter of the curtailments.

Houston-based Noble Energy plans to bring back by the end of July most of the oil production it had curtailed in the second quarter.

In the middle of June, Continental Resources – which had shut in 70 percent of its output – said it expects to partially begin resuming production but still expects to curtail approximately 50 percent of its operated oil production.

ConocoPhillips also said in June it expects to start bringing back in July part of the oil production it had curtailed in Q2.  

Although some of the production is coming back online, the nature of the shale wells, whose initial production rates drop by around half after the first year, means that production increases require constant drilling of new wells. Related: Halliburton Looks Beyond Shale As Fracking Remains Unprofitable

However, drilling activity has plunged, and the number of active oil rigs for the week to July 17 had plummeted to 180, compared to 779 active rigs this time last year, according to Baker Hughes data. The U.S. rig count saw its nineteenth straight week of declines last week.

Drastically reduced drilling activity likely means that U.S. oil production could take more than two years to return to the pre-crisis levels.

“Shale is not broke; shale is not gone; shale will come back,” ConocoPhillips Chairman and CEO Ryan Lance told IHS Markit Vice Chairman Daniel Yergin for ‘CERAWeek Conversations’ last month.

“But I do think it comes back slower because there's going to be pressure on companies to confine their capital program, maybe not grow dramatically as they were before, because I don't think the access to capital in the investor community, at least in the public side of the business, is going to be as robust as it was over the last decade,” Lance added.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Barclays: Oil Could See Correction If Fuel Demand Recovery Stalls

Next Post

Permian Leads Recovery As Frackers Ramp Up Activity After Oil Crash
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Will Buffett’s $10 Billion Bet On Natural Gas Go Bust?

Will Buffett’s $10 Billion Bet On Natural Gas Go Bust?
$40 Oil Isn’t Enough For Saudi Arabia

$40 Oil Isn’t Enough For Saudi Arabia
China’s Hunger For Crude Is Waning

China’s Hunger For Crude Is Waning
U.S. Fracking Services Pioneer Files For Bankruptcy

U.S. Fracking Services Pioneer Files For Bankruptcy
Iran Could Flood Oil Markets If Biden Becomes U.S. President

Iran Could Flood Oil Markets If Biden Becomes U.S. President



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com