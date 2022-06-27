U.S. Shale Drillers Begin Re-Fracking Existing Wells

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 109.9 +2.27 +2.11%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 115.3 +2.18 +1.93%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 117.6 -0.26 -0.22%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.373 +0.153 +2.46%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.865 -0.020 -0.52%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 106.6 -0.47 -0.44%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 106.6 -0.47 -0.44%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 118.0 +2.63 +2.28%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 111.1 +0.09 +0.08%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 102.5 +3.30 +3.33%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.865 -0.020 -0.52%

Graph up Marine 4 days 106.5 +0.05 +0.05%
Graph up Murban 4 days 112.6 +0.50 +0.45%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 108.9 +2.33 +2.19%
Graph down Basra Light 210 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 117.3 +2.71 +2.37%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 118.0 +2.63 +2.28%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 118.0 +2.63 +2.28%
Chart Girassol 4 days 116.7 +3.05 +2.68%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 111.1 +0.09 +0.08%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 19 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 93.52 +3.35 +3.72%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 109.8 +3.35 +3.15%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 108.0 +3.35 +3.20%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 105.9 +3.35 +3.27%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 103.1 +3.35 +3.36%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 103.1 +3.35 +3.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 105.2 +3.35 +3.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 108.7 +3.35 +3.18%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 103.4 +3.35 +3.35%

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 106.6 -0.47 -0.44%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 104.0 +3.25 +3.23%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 97.75 +3.25 +3.44%
Graph down ANS West Coast 13 days 121.9 -2.23 -1.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 99.34 -1.92 -1.90%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 103.3 -1.92 -1.82%
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 103.3 -1.92 -1.82%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 104.0 +3.25 +3.23%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 94.50 -2.00 -2.07%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 112.7 -0.92 -0.81%

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

U.S. Shale Drillers Begin Re-Fracking Existing Wells

By Irina Slav - Jun 27, 2022, 8:00 AM CDT
  • Oil well re-fracking is on the rise in the United States.
  • Re-fracking of existing shale wells can cost up to 40 percent less than drilling a new well.
  • Re-fracking could also help U.S. shale drillers boost their cash flow further.
Oil well re-fracking is on the rise in the United States as shale producers seek to boost production without making significant investments in new wells, Reuters has reported.

Re-fracking appears to be a way to reconcile shareholder insistence on higher returns and calls from the federal government to increase oil production at a time of tight supply, which has led to higher prices for both crude oil and refined products, chiefly fuels.

According to the report, re-fracking of existing shale wells can cost up to 40 percent less than drilling a new well. It can also double or triple the output of an existing well, one fracking industry executive told Reuters.

Economy has become important for shale drillers despite much higher benchmark oil prices because of widespread shortages of equipment, workforce, and raw materials that have increased production costs. These are up about 20 percent from a year ago, according to Callon Petroleum, a Texas-based company, as cited by Reuters.

Re-fracking could also help U.S. shale drillers boost their cash flow further, which would make their shareholders even happier than higher dividends.

According to a recent report by Saudi bank Al Rahji Capital, cash per well for U.S. shale producers rose to $34 per barrel in the first quarter of this year, from $23 per barrel in the last quarter of 2021.

This is still much lower than the $51 per barrel that shale drillers got in the first quarter of 2020, the report noted, but added that it is still “providing enough cushion to boost the production levels amid higher oil prices.”

U.S. crude oil prices have gained some 40 percent over the past 12 months, but domestic oil production remains about a million barrels daily below the record 12.8 million bpd the U.S. produced in early 2020.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

  • Mamdouh Salameh on June 27 2022 said:
    Neither re-fracking nor rising oil rig count and also high oil prices will change the fact that US shale oil production is a spent force.

    OPEC+, the global oil market and the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) know that the good old days of shale are history. Shale drillers should continue to make good money while they can before the game is over.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

