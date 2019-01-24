U.S. Set To Pump More Oil Than Russia And Saudis Combined

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.63 +0.50 +0.94%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.49 +0.40 +0.65%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.017 +0.019 +0.63%
Mars US 9 hours 57.48 +0.36 +0.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.52 -0.97 -1.58%
Urals 1 day 58.84 -1.29 -2.15%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.54 +1.36 +2.30%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.54 +1.36 +2.30%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.27 -0.06 -0.10%
Mexican Basket 2 days 53.66 -0.48 -0.89%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.017 +0.019 +0.63%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 60.35 -0.62 -1.02%
Murban 1 day 61.77 -0.82 -1.31%
Iran Heavy 1 day 53.56 -0.03 -0.06%
Basra Light 1 day 62.42 +0.39 +0.63%
Saharan Blend 1 day 61.04 +0.09 +0.15%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.27 -0.06 -0.10%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.27 -0.06 -0.10%
Girassol 1 day 61.52 -0.14 -0.23%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.52 -0.97 -1.58%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 8 hours 41.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 42.13 +0.51 +1.23%
Canadian Condensate 19 days 50.28 +0.51 +1.02%
Premium Synthetic 19 days 53.13 +0.51 +0.97%
Sweet Crude 3 days 50.83 +0.51 +1.01%
Peace Sour 3 days 47.68 +0.51 +1.08%
Peace Sour 3 days 47.68 +0.51 +1.08%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 50.38 +0.51 +1.02%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 52.63 +0.51 +0.98%
Central Alberta 3 days 48.13 +0.51 +1.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 60.54 +1.36 +2.30%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 49.50 +0.25 +0.51%
Giddings 1 day 43.25 +0.25 +0.58%
ANS West Coast 3 days 61.68 -0.99 -1.58%
West Texas Sour 1 day 47.08 +0.51 +1.10%
Eagle Ford 1 day 51.03 +0.51 +1.01%
Eagle Ford 1 day 51.03 +0.51 +1.01%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 49.58 +0.51 +1.04%
Kansas Common 2 days 42.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.32 -1.18 -1.86%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Get First Access To The Oilprice App!
  • 11 minutes UK, Stay in EU, Says Tusk
  • 14 minutes Russian Message: Oil Price War With U.S. Would Be Too Costly
  • 17 minutes Renewables in US Set for Fast Growth
  • 10 hours Oil prices forecast
  • 2 hours 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 7 hours Hamsters on the U.S. Shale Oil Hamster Wheel of Debt are Running Faster to Get Less Production
  • 7 hours Lost In Space: NASA’s Storm-Silenced Rover Marks 15th Anniversary On Mars
  • 55 mins How the U.S. Could Lose a Tech Cold War
  • 4 hours Chinese FDI in U.S. Drops 90%: America's Clueless Tech Entrepreneurs
  • 21 hours Socialists want to exorcise the O&G demon by 2030
  • 5 hours Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 53 mins Blackouts in Australia
  • 6 hours *Happy Dance* ... U.S. Shale Oil Slowdown
  • 1 day Oil CEOs See Market Rebalancing as Outlook Blurred by China Risk
  • 19 hours Mexican Villagers kidnap & beat their own Mexican Soldiers to protect FUEL THIEVES ?
  • 1 day Cheermongering about O&G in 2019

Breaking News:

Boeing Tests Electric Autonomous Passenger Air Vehicle

Alt Text

Middle East Gas Game Accelerates As ENI Wins Concessions

Italian Oil Major ENI has…

Alt Text

Heavy Crude: From Glut To Shortage

Some analysts are worrying about…

Alt Text

Offshore Spending To Overtake Shale In 2019

As oil price fell in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

U.S. Set To Pump More Oil Than Russia And Saudis Combined

By Rystad Energy - Jan 24, 2019, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community
oil rigs

In a major shift, the United States is set to produce more oil and liquids than Russia and Saudi Arabia combined by 2025.

In Rystad Energy’s base case oil price scenario, US liquids production is forecast to surpass 24 million barrels per day over the next six years, thereby outpacing the combined output from Russia and Saudi Arabia.

(Click to enlarge)

“The United States, having regained its position as the world’s top liquids producer in 2014, is poised to accelerate into a league of its own over the next six years and eclipse the collective output of its two closest rivals by 2025,” said Rystad Energy partner Artem Abramov.

Historically, the US, Russia and Saudi Arabia have consistently switched places at the top of the global list of liquid producers – measuring crude oil, lease condensate and plant natural gas liquids – but lately market-driven US oil activity and production has built significant momentum. The US has not seen its liquids market share exceed 50% among the “Big Three” producing nations since 1970.

“US growth potential could be slowed if oil prices slide below our base case for extended periods but, as long as average prices stay above $50, positive US production tendencies will persist,” Abramov added. Related: Saudi Arabia: We’ll Pump The World’s Very Last Barrel Of Oil

Rystad Energy, the independent energy research and consulting firm headquartered in Norway with offices across the globe, assumes an average WTI Cushing oil price of $58 per barrel in 2019 to 2025.

The growth in US liquids production will be driven by major shale basins such as the Permian in parts of Texas and New Mexico. Given the steep production decline rates of shale wells, consistently strong annual capital expenditure (capex) levels are needed in order to deliver on our base production forecast. This corresponds to as much as 20% growth compared to the investment level observed in the US oilpatch in 2018, while the $260 billion capex level recorded in 2014 is not expected to ever be seen again.

“Some market participants have voiced concerns about a possible depletion in resources from core parts of major liquids basins in the US. But there are no indications that such a development will occur any time soon,” Abramov noted. “While Rystad Energy generally applies a conservative approach when estimating remaining drilling inventory per acreage, even in the most mature Bakken and Eagle Ford basins, about 70% of economically recoverable resources in Rystad Energy’s base case oil price scenario have yet to be developed.”

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Major Build In Crude Inventories Sends Prices Tumbling

Next Post

Canadian Heavy Crude Producers Find New Ways To Ship Oil
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • david Bennett on January 24 2019 said:
    Good luck with that at $55.00 per bbl. And at $58.00 per bbl the next 6 yrs, I would beat on the current rig count or declining rig count.
  • Mamdouh Salameh on January 24 2019 said:
    This article is identical in content and prediction to the one posted by Tsvetana Paraskova of oilprice.com on December 22, 2018 under the title: ”IEA Chief: US Oil Output to Near Saudi+Russian Production by 2025”.

    In her article, Tsvetana Paraskova quoted Fatih Birol, the Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) as saying that “total US oil production around 2025 will almost equal the combined production of Russia and Saudi Arabia”.

    Rystad Energy went a step further than Fatih Birol by stating that the United States is set to produce more oil and liquids than Russia and Saudi Arabia combined by 2025.

    Rystad Energy is taking its hype about US oil potential to an unprecedented level thus exceeding that of Fadil Birol for which he was rebuked by Saudi oil minister Khalid al-Falih in Davos in 2017. Both Rystad Energy and the IEA are utterly wrong in claiming that US oil output will be close to the combined output of Saudi Arabia and Russia by 2025. Such a claim is not only ridiculous as it can’t be substantiated in geological and economic terms but it also verges on a blatant attempt to curry favour with the Americans.

    Is it a coincidence then that Rystad Energy’s announcement comes at a time when reports about a slowdown in US shale oil production are coming thick and fast from different reliable and professional sources.

    Never a day passes nowadays without new reports coming about a slowdown in US oil production. These reports from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), International oil service companies such as Schlumberger, Baker Hughes and Haliburton and other authoritative organizations including MIT, the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) and Sightline Institute are all talking about declining well productivity, slowing drilling activity, plunging US rig count, a huge backlog of drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs), rising drilling costs and also rising breakeven prices and therefore can’t be ignored.

    The most recent report for the world’s largest oilfield services company ‘Schlumberger’ says that the slowdown in shale drilling activity is creating uncertain outlook for US shale oil output in 2019.

    And yet, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) is projecting a production of 12.1 million barrels a day (mbd) in 2019 which has now been reduced to 12 mbd from 10.9 mbd in 2018 and 12.8 mbd in 2020.

    The IEA, the Financial Times, BP Statistical Review of World Energy and Rystad Energy are all in cahoots with the EIA in their hype of the potential of US shale oil. Yet, the writing is on the wall for the US shale oil industry. Its demise is neigh probably within the next 5-10 years.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

US Oil, Gas Rig Count Plummets As Oil Prices Surge

US Oil, Gas Rig Count Plummets As Oil Prices Surge
The Two Major Factors Pushing Oil Prices Higher

The Two Major Factors Pushing Oil Prices Higher

 Oil Prices Jump As China Seeks To End Trade War

Oil Prices Jump As China Seeks To End Trade War

 Warning Signs Flash For U.S. Shale

Warning Signs Flash For U.S. Shale

 IEA: OPEC+ Cuts Put Floor Under Oil Prices

IEA: OPEC+ Cuts Put Floor Under Oil Prices

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com