U.S. Refiners Brace For Ugliest Losses In A Decade

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 20 mins 41.27 +0.23 +0.56%
Graph up Brent Crude 25 mins 43.79 +0.04 +0.09%
Graph up Natural Gas 3 hours 1.854 +0.054 +3.00%
Graph up Mars US 3 hours 41.87 +0.13 +0.31%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 43.40 +0.26 +0.60%
Graph down Urals 21 hours 42.65 -0.60 -1.39%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 41.99 -0.67 -1.57%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.99 -0.67 -1.57%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.23 +0.61 +1.43%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.42 -0.35 -0.93%
Chart Natural Gas 3 hours 1.854 +0.054 +3.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 42.99 -0.13 -0.30%
Graph up Murban 2 days 43.38 +0.10 +0.23%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 42.91 +0.48 +1.13%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 45.47 -0.52 -1.13%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 42.80 +0.70 +1.66%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 43.23 +0.61 +1.43%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.23 +0.61 +1.43%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.00 +0.82 +1.90%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 43.40 +0.26 +0.60%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 29.61 +0.26 +0.89%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 33.04 -1.06 -3.11%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 20 hours 40.04 -0.56 -1.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 20 hours 41.44 -0.56 -1.33%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 37.79 -0.56 -1.46%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 36.79 -0.56 -1.50%
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 36.79 -0.56 -1.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 38.04 -0.56 -1.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 39.89 -0.56 -1.38%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 36.79 -0.56 -1.50%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 41.99 -0.67 -1.57%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 37.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 31.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 42.57 -0.81 -1.87%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 35.22 +0.23 +0.66%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 39.17 +0.23 +0.59%
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 39.17 +0.23 +0.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 37.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.25 -0.50 -1.57%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.78 -0.56 -1.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 7 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 11 minutes A Million Tesla Semi Trucks can replace 3 million barrels of oil per day?
  • 18 mins Why No One Has Started a Thread on Portland
  • 32 mins Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 2 days The Incredible Shrinking Republican Party
  • 2 hours Mask Disposal
  • 1 day NY State has the highest death rate from CV19 @ 1600 per million . . and FAUCI PRAISES NY ? U.S. has lower death rate per capita then ALL EUROPEAN COUNTRIES except Germany.
  • 2 hours Trump Hands Putin Major Geopolitical Victory
  • 3 hours Trump is turning USA into a 3rd world dictatorship
  • 2 days Donald Aced This Test
  • 6 hours The Secret China Iran Oil Deal At The Heart Of One Belt One Road Project
  • 2 days Chinese Company to Buy a Canadian Gold Mine
  • 3 days Judge family attacked
  • 2 days Biden said "nurses breathe in my nostrils" . THE NEXT LEADER OF THE FREE WORLD. LOL
  • 3 days You may all go to hell

Breaking News:

Oilfield Services Say Goodbye To $45 Billion In Assets: Morgan Stanley

The Quiet Destruction Of Colombia’s Shale Oil Potential

The Quiet Destruction Of Colombia’s Shale Oil Potential

Despite promising estimates of Colombia’s…

Oil Buyers Profit From A Wave Of Cheap Fuel

Oil Buyers Profit From A Wave Of Cheap Fuel

Hedge funds and institutional oil…

Barclays: Oil Could See Correction If Fuel Demand Recovery Stalls

Barclays: Oil Could See Correction If Fuel Demand Recovery Stalls

Oil prices could be in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Refiners Brace For Ugliest Losses In A Decade

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 29, 2020, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Due to the demand crash in the lockdown, the seven largest independent oil refiners in the United States are expected to report losses for the second quarter that would be the worst Q2 quarterly figures in the refining industry in a decade, Reuters estimates of analyst forecasts show.

The earnings reporting season for U.S. refiners begins on Thursday, with Valero Energy expected to report a loss per share of $1.41, versus earnings per share of $1.51 for the second quarter of 2019, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

For the first quarter, Valero had already reported a net loss of $1.9 billion, compared to a profit for the same period last year, after it took a $2-billion hit in the value of its inventory.

“It’s been a very challenging start to the year with significant impacts to families, communities and businesses world-wide brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Joe Gorder, Valero’s chairman and CEO said, commenting on the Q1 results.

According to analyst expectations, the Q2 figures could be equally dismal, not only for Valero but for the other top independent refiners. In the second quarter, oil demand crashed as most of the United States was under lockdown with people staying home or not traveling far.

As a result, inventory of refined oil products was rising, and so was the U.S. commercial crude oil stockpile. Refiners drastically cut crude oil inputs and processing rates in April and May, and refining margins were bleak.

Some refiners idled refineries as demand was very weak. Marathon Petroleum, for instance, idled its Martinez refinery in California. Refiners with more exposure to California and the West Coast are facing very weak refining margins because of the resurgence of coronavirus cases in California, analysts told Reuters.

Overall, crude oil inputs at American refiners are still down 16.6 percent from year-ago levels, at 14.206 million bpd for the week to July 17, as per EIA data. Refinery utilization was at 77.9 percent for the week to July 17, compared to 93.1 percent for the same week last year.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Buyers Profit From A Wave Of Cheap Fuel

Next Post

Oil Rallies On Biggest Crude Inventory Draw Since 2019
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Perfect Timing? China Announces Hydropower Megaprojects In Pakistan

Perfect Timing? China Announces Hydropower Megaprojects In Pakistan
Microsoft And Halliburton Are Building The Oilfield Of The Future

Microsoft And Halliburton Are Building The Oilfield Of The Future
Is Warren Buffet Right About Natural Gas?

Is Warren Buffet Right About Natural Gas?
The 400% Tesla Rally Was Only The Beginning Of The EV Boom

The 400% Tesla Rally Was Only The Beginning Of The EV Boom
Canada’s TransMountain Pipeline Faces Another Major Setback

Canada’s TransMountain Pipeline Faces Another Major Setback



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com