U.S. Onshore Oil Production To Fall Amid Slowdown In Drilling

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 40.13 +0.84 +2.14%
Graph down Brent Crude 20 mins 40.95 -0.08 -0.19%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.511 -0.050 -1.95%
Graph down Mars US 20 hours 39.99 -1.31 -3.17%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 41.46 -0.15 -0.36%
Graph up Urals 2 days 41.95 +0.10 +0.24%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 40.53 -0.89 -2.15%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 40.53 -0.89 -2.15%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.11 -1.25 -3.02%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.11 -1.04 -2.73%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.511 -0.050 -1.95%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 41.75 +0.42 +1.02%
Graph up Murban 2 days 41.71 +0.18 +0.43%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 38.60 -1.58 -3.93%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 42.73 -1.64 -3.70%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 39.94 -1.22 -2.96%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 40.11 -1.25 -3.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.11 -1.25 -3.02%
Chart Girassol 2 days 41.14 -1.07 -2.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.46 -0.15 -0.36%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 12 days 27.14 -1.36 -4.77%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 30.79 -1.31 -4.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 38.29 -1.31 -3.31%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 39.69 -1.31 -3.20%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 36.29 -1.31 -3.48%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 35.79 -1.31 -3.53%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 35.79 -1.31 -3.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 36.29 -1.31 -3.48%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 38.59 -1.31 -3.28%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 35.29 -1.31 -3.58%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 40.53 -0.89 -2.15%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 35.75 -1.25 -3.38%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 29.50 -1.25 -4.07%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 41.15 +0.39 +0.96%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 33.24 -1.31 -3.79%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 37.19 -1.31 -3.40%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 37.19 -1.31 -3.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 35.75 -1.25 -3.38%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.50 -1.25 -4.07%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.03 -1.31 -2.89%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 14 hours Taxes. Personal and Corporate. Trump vs BIden Family. Plans vs Records.
  • 22 hours Kalifornistan, CO2, clueless politicians, climate hustle
  • 2 hours California’s Electric Vehicle Dream Has A Major Problem: No
  • 59 mins The China Daily newspaper just did a flash poll of 1600 Chinese Communist Party members. 98% said Biden won the debate.
  • 2 hours Ilhan Omar connected Ballot Harvester in cash-for-ballots scheme
  • 53 mins Something wicked this way comes
  • 44 mins What is Best for Germany Now?
  • 17 hours Debate Night: Trump needs to be concerned about left leaning Chris Wallace , not Biden
  • 1 day BLM organizer plows her car thru Trump supporters. She was arrested and charged with attempted murder

Breaking News:

Venezuela Sees Oil Revenue Fall By 99% As U.S. Sanctions Sting

How The Oil Crash Solved The Permian Pipeline Problem

How The Oil Crash Solved The Permian Pipeline Problem

Permian drillers were facing a…

Low Oil Prices Haven’t Derailed Brazil’s Offshore Boom

Low Oil Prices Haven’t Derailed Brazil’s Offshore Boom

As much of the oil…

Oversupply Adds To Grim Oil Demand Outlook

Oversupply Adds To Grim Oil Demand Outlook

The oil demand recovery is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Onshore Oil Production To Fall Amid Slowdown In Drilling

By Rystad Energy - Sep 30, 2020, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Oil production from the US lower 48 states, excluding the Gulf of Mexico, peaked at 9.2 million barrels per day in August following back-to-back increases since June. This climb has helped push the nationwide total above 11 million bpd and is likely to keep it above that mark for the rest of the year, according to Rystad Energy estimates.

A gradual decline in L48 output may nevertheless set in from September as onshore drilling remains below the level required to maintain production in nearly all US oil basins, despite a robust fracking exercise where operators are bringing on line their inventory of drilled but uncompleted (DUC) wells. Rystad Energy projects US onshore production to start rising again in the second half of 2021.

Preliminary well production data for July has already been reported for almost all the major oil and gas producing states. After recovering by around 540,000 bpd in June, oil volumes for the lower 48 states excluding GoM seemingly posted a second monthly increase of more than 400,000 bpd in July. We estimate another rise of 230,000 bpd in August from the same regions, which would take the total for the month to a peak of 9.2 million bpd.

Production from the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska gained by 160,000 to 170,000 bpd in July. There is a high likelihood that the nationwide total surpassed 11 million bpd in that month and it will potentially stay above that level through the remainder of the year. Based on updated July data, US dry gas production increased by about 550 million cubic feet per day between June and July and is expected to average around 90 billion cubic feet per day in the second half of the year.

Related: Oil Bulls Return As OPEC+ Reassures Markets Frac activity rebounded sharply in July, driven by the Permian Basin. After holding stable in August, the industry delivered another sequential increase in September. We currently estimate that about 650 frac operations were started in September. Operators are bringing their DUC completions forward, taking advantage of low oilfield services costs in the spot market, as the WTI strip rose to the mid-$40s per barrel range a few weeks ago.

Oil production in the Williston Basin – North Dakota and Montana combined – increased by 170,000 bpd in July, raising the basin total to almost 1.1 million bpd. Most shut-ins were restored by the end of July, though select wells will exhibit full production potential only in August data.

Texas oil production increased by 125,000 bpd and New Mexico added 60,000 bpd in July. The recovery in July was not limited to the Permian Basin, with south Texas’s Eagle Ford also making a significant contribution as curtailed volumes were reactivated. Thousands of stripper wells in Texas remained inactive as of July, but these wells account only for a marginal share of the statewide total.

Each major state in the Rockies – Colorado, Wyoming and Utah – posted production increases, with the total from the three increasing by 25,000 to 30,000 bpd in July. Pennsylvanian gas production posted a gain of about 600 MMcfd in July, but total dry gas output from some of the core gas regions, such as Appalachia, Louisiana, the rest of Texas, still saw a sequential decline as regions outside of Pennsylvania remained in decline, according to our analysis. Oil production from Alaska rose by 80,000 bpd and by 85,000 bpd in the Gulf of Mexico in July.

“We still anticipate US oil output to average at 10.82 million bpd in 2021. A gradual decline is expected in the first half of the year, followed by a recovery in the fourth quarter. The outlook for the lower 48 states, excluding Gulf of Mexico, has been revised up by 90,000 bpd for the second half of next year, as we start hearing about modest increases in the oil rig count before the end of this year,“ says Rystad Energy’s Head of Shale Research Artem Abramov.

Related: Natural Gas Will Rule The U.S. Energy Market For Decades

This uptick will be limited to a handful of producers without a significant DUC inventory size. Most producers with a large number of DUCs plan to increase rig activity only in the first half of next year to allow for a smooth transition from a DUC-supported completion program to a normal operations mode.

We have revised our dry gas production forecast for 2021 up by 500 MMcfd, with the most significant contribution coming from a more resilient base decline in gas basins. In the Appalachia region there are still significant numbers of older wells that produce at restricted rates, and these wells might make a positive contribution of up to 600–700 MMcfd to base production in the next three to four quarters.

Even with additional supply of 500 MMcfd in 2021 compared to the previous outlook, the US domestic gas market is still heading toward a structural supply deficit, with the possibility of stronger domestic gas prices if the global gas market recovers further.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Unintended Consequences Of Fossil Fuel Divestment
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Soar

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Soar
NASA Doubles Down On Nuclear Fusion Ambitions

NASA Doubles Down On Nuclear Fusion Ambitions
OPEC In Trouble As Oil Outlook Worsens

OPEC In Trouble As Oil Outlook Worsens
ConocoPhilips: Oil Demand Will Return And Grow

ConocoPhilips: Oil Demand Will Return And Grow
Gulf Nations Are Desperate For Higher Oil Prices

Gulf Nations Are Desperate For Higher Oil Prices



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com