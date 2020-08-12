U.S. Oil Production To Fall More Than Expected This Year

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 42.62 -0.05 -0.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 45.43 +0.93 +2.09%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 2.154 +0.002 +0.09%
Graph up Mars US 30 mins 43.92 +1.11 +2.59%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 45.21 +0.20 +0.44%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 44.05 +0.20 +0.46%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 43.23 -0.41 -0.94%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 43.23 -0.41 -0.94%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.61 +0.38 +0.86%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 39.78 +0.21 +0.53%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 2.154 +0.002 +0.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 43.96 +0.39 +0.90%
Graph up Murban 2 days 44.35 +0.30 +0.68%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 44.38 +0.22 +0.50%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 45.14 -0.58 -1.27%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 44.66 +0.11 +0.25%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 44.61 +0.38 +0.86%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.61 +0.38 +0.86%
Chart Girassol 2 days 45.47 +0.38 +0.84%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.21 +0.20 +0.44%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 29.61 +1.38 +4.89%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 30.31 -0.33 -1.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 40.61 -0.33 -0.81%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 42.01 -0.33 -0.78%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 37.36 -0.33 -0.88%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 36.61 -0.33 -0.89%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 36.61 -0.33 -0.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 37.96 -0.33 -0.86%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 38.76 -0.33 -0.84%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 35.61 -0.33 -0.92%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 43.23 -0.41 -0.94%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 39.00 +0.75 +1.96%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 32.75 +0.75 +2.34%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 43.46 +0.93 +2.19%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 37.35 +1.06 +2.92%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 41.30 +1.06 +2.63%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 41.30 +1.06 +2.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 39.00 +0.75 +1.96%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.75 -0.50 -1.55%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 46.35 -0.33 -0.71%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 4 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 7 minutes Renewables Overtake Coal, But Lag Far Behind Oil And Natural Gas
  • 2 hours China wields coronavirus to nationalize American-owned carmaker
  • 28 mins Joe Biden the "Archie Bunker" of the left selects Kamala Harris for VP . . . . . . Does she help the campaign ?
  • 8 hours Open letter from Politico about US-russian relations
  • 3 days Trumpist lies about coronavirus too bad for Facebook - BANNED!
  • 1 day US will pay for companies to bring supply chains home from China: Kudlow - COVID-19 has highlighted the problem of relying too heavily on one country for production
  • 3 days China's impending economic meltdown
  • 17 hours Trump is turning USA into a 3rd world dictatorship
  • 8 hours Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 2 hours Trump Hands Putin Major Geopolitical Victory
  • 2 hours COVID&life and Vicious Circle: "Working From Home Is Not Panacea For Virus"
  • 2 days Liquid Air Battery
  • 2 days What the heroin industry can teach us about solar power (BBC)
  • 3 days The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering

Breaking News:

Canada Has To Cut Oil Production Emissions To Attract Investors

OPEC’s No.2 Drags Down Output Cut Compliance Rate

OPEC’s No.2 Drags Down Output Cut Compliance Rate

Iraq has been promising to…

Aramco Aims To Boost Production Capacity To 13 Million Bpd

Aramco Aims To Boost Production Capacity To 13 Million Bpd

Aramco’s CEO Amin Nasser has…

U.S. Shale Faces Another Round Of Bankruptcies

U.S. Shale Faces Another Round Of Bankruptcies

The United States oil industry…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Oil Production To Fall More Than Expected This Year

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 12, 2020, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

U.S. crude oil production will drop by an average of 990,000 barrels per day, according to the Energy Information Administration, for an average of 11.26 million bpd. That is a far greater loss than the agency expected during its previous forecast made in the July Short Term Energy Outlook

In July, the EIA had forecast that crude oil production in the United States would fall by an average of 620,000 barrels per day for the full year 2020.

The caveat? That the August STEO “remains subject to heightened levels of uncertainty because mitigation and reopening efforts related to the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to evolve,” the EIA warned.

The assumptions for this month’s STEO were based on macroeconomic forecasts from IHS Markit, which assumes that GDP fell 5.2% in H1 2020, and will rise from Q3 2020 through 2021.

In addition to the reduced outlook for U.S. oil production, the STEO sees high crude inventory levels and excess production capacity as a drag on oil prices in the coming months.

The EIA’s estimate for global liquid fuels production came in at an average 91.8 million barrels per day in Q2—8.6 million bpd less than the same period in 2019, driven by production quotas for OPEC and reduced production in the United States due to low oil prices.

The EIA, however, is expecting U.S. production to average 11.14 barrels per day next year, a small decline than what it was forecasting last month. That is as U.S. oil demand next year is expected to rebound by 1.57 million bpd to 20.03 million bpd.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Leap Higher On Bullish Inventory Data

Next Post

Oilfield Service Companies Are Bailing On The Permian
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Big Oil’s Most Profitable Business Is No Longer Oil

Big Oil’s Most Profitable Business Is No Longer Oil
Here’s How Oil Could Skyrocket By 138%

Here’s How Oil Could Skyrocket By 138%
U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls To Lowest Level Since 2009

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls To Lowest Level Since 2009
Is The OPEC+ Alliance Coming To An End?

Is The OPEC+ Alliance Coming To An End?
Why We Won’t See An Oil War In The South China Sea

Why We Won’t See An Oil War In The South China Sea



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com