U.S. Looks To Boost Canadian Oil Imports, But Doesn’t Want More Pipelines

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 102.0 -1.32 -1.28%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 106.6 -0.93 -0.86%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.024 +0.312 +5.46%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 3.476 -0.070 -1.97%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.165 -0.033 -1.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 105.3 +3.92 +3.87%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 105.3 +3.92 +3.87%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 108.7 +1.66 +1.55%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 106.2 +1.33 +1.27%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 100.2 +3.61 +3.74%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.165 -0.033 -1.04%

Graph up Marine 2 days 101.6 +0.18 +0.18%
Graph up Murban 2 days 103.3 +0.77 +0.75%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 106.0 +2.11 +2.03%
Graph down Basra Light 127 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 110.7 +2.00 +1.84%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 108.7 +1.66 +1.55%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 108.7 +1.66 +1.55%
Chart Girassol 2 days 108.7 +1.83 +1.71%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 106.2 +1.33 +1.27%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 89.47 +3.69 +4.30%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 89.18 +4.01 +4.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 105.4 +4.01 +3.95%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 103.7 +4.01 +4.02%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 101.6 +4.01 +4.11%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 98.73 +4.01 +4.23%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 98.73 +4.01 +4.23%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 100.8 +4.01 +4.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 104.4 +4.01 +4.00%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 99.03 +4.01 +4.22%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 105.3 +3.92 +3.87%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 99.75 +4.00 +4.18%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 93.50 +4.00 +4.47%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 103.7 -1.36 -1.29%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 104.8 +4.01 +3.98%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 108.7 +4.01 +3.83%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 108.7 +4.01 +3.83%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 99.75 +4.00 +4.18%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 93.50 +4.00 +4.47%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 112.0 +3.26 +3.00%

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

U.S. Looks To Boost Canadian Oil Imports, But Doesn’t Want More Pipelines

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 05, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Biden Admin looks to increase crude oil imports from Canada.
  • Additional pipelines are not one of the methods that the White House is considering to transport crude oil.
  • Canada has said that most of its pipelines are running at or near full capacity.
The Biden Administration is looking for ways to increase the amount of crude oil it imports from Canada, according to Wall Street Journal sources. But the Keystone XL is still persona non grata.

Canadian crude oil is a relatively close substitute in weight for the Russian crude that the United States banned after Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine.

But additional pipelines are not one of the methods that the White House is considering to transport crude oil to the United States.

The only other options for increased imports from Canada are increasing the flows through existing pipelines and shipping the crude oil by rail. Both options are limited in their capacity, and rail transport comes with a steeper cost.

Canada has said that most of its pipelines are running at or near full capacity. It has the ability to send an additional 200,000 bpd to the United States via rail—but at a greater cost than shipping it via pipeline.

But as enthusiastic as the Biden Administration is to bring down crude oil and gasoline prices in the United States, it is not enthusiastic enough to reconsider the Keystone XL pipeline that President Biden nixed on his first day in office. Instead, the Biden Administration is holding onto two apparently opposing dreams: the President’s green agenda on the one hand and lower gasoline prices on the other.

The White House has argued that if the President moved today to revive the Keystone XL pipeline, it would not be in service to alleviate prices today.

Canada has been eager for the Biden Administration to reconsider the pipeline that would bring 830,000 bpd of crude oil from Alberta to Nebraska, where it would meet the existing Keystone pipeline. Canada also hasn’t been shy about chastising the United States for canceling the Keystone XL pipeline and for begging for more crude oil from OPEC, Iran, and Venezuela.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

Iraqi Oil Production Sinks Far Below Quota In March
