U.S. Drilling Activity Slips Following Price Slump

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.41 +1.04 +1.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.68 +0.41 +0.52%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.95 -0.68 -0.85%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.223 +0.119 +5.66%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.696 +0.034 +1.29%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.17 +1.15 +1.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.17 +1.15 +1.53%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.60 +0.47 +0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.53 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 72.17 +0.95 +1.33%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.696 +0.034 +1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 77.01 -0.37 -0.48%
Graph down Murban 2 days 78.71 -0.29 -0.37%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 75.54 -0.14 -0.18%
Graph down Basra Light 487 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 77.97 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 78.60 +0.47 +0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.60 +0.47 +0.60%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.94 +0.11 +0.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.53 -0.10 -0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 60.06 +1.63 +2.79%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 53.12 +1.40 +2.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 76.52 +1.40 +1.86%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 74.77 +1.40 +1.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 71.92 +1.40 +1.99%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 68.62 +1.40 +2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 68.62 +1.40 +2.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 69.92 +1.40 +2.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 78.87 +1.40 +1.81%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 68.22 +1.40 +2.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.17 +1.15 +1.53%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.00 +1.50 +2.16%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 64.75 +1.50 +2.37%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 76.15 -0.70 -0.91%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 66.90 +1.40 +2.14%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 70.85 +1.40 +2.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.85 +1.40 +2.02%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.00 +1.50 +2.16%
Chart Kansas Common 31 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.53 +0.17 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 3 days Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023
  • 9 days Gazprom and Rosneft super result
  • 4 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

U.S. Crude Oil Production Rebounds In January: EIA

India’s Opportunistic Pursuit Of Cheaper Oil From Russia

India’s Opportunistic Pursuit Of Cheaper Oil From Russia

India is leveraging its long-term…

China’s Economic Upswing May Not Boost Oil Prices

China’s Economic Upswing May Not Boost Oil Prices

Forecasters are positive about crude…

Are Big Oil's Best Days Behind It?

Are Big Oil's Best Days Behind It?

Big oil isn’t rushing to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Drilling Activity Slips Following Price Slump

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 31, 2023, 12:15 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The total number of total active drilling rigs in the United States fell by 3 this week, according to new data from Baker Hughes published on Friday.

The total rig count fell to 755 this week—82 rigs higher than the rig count this time in 2022 and 320 rigs lower than the rig count at the beginning of 2019, prior to the pandemic.

Oil rigs in the United States decreased by 1 this week, to 592. Gas rigs slipped 2 to 160. Miscellaneous rigs stayed the same.

The rig count in the Permian Basin fell by 1, partially offsetting last week’s 3-rig increase. Rigs in the Eagle Ford stayed the same.

Primary Vision’s Frac Spread Count, an estimate of the number of crews completing unfinished wells—a more frugal use of finances than drilling new wells, stayed the same for week ending March 24, at 290. This is 18 rigs more than a month ago, and 20 more than a year ago.

Crude oil production in the United States slipped 100,000 bpd in the week ending March 24, back to 12.2 million bpd, according to the latest weekly EIA estimates. U.S. production levels are up 500,000 bpd versus a year ago.

At 1:00 p.m. ET, the WTI benchmark was trading up $1.16 (+1.5%) on the day at $75.53, up nearly $7 per barrel from this time last week as fears subsided over a possible bank collapse contagion.

The Brent benchmark was trading up $0.44 (+0.56%) at $79.71 per barrel on the day, but up more than $5 per barrel from this time last Friday.

WTI was trading at $75.54 minutes after the data release, up 1.57% on the day.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Saudi Aramco Bets On Continuous Growth Of Chinese Oil Demand
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Scientists Find New Way To Make Hydrogen Directly From Seawater

Scientists Find New Way To Make Hydrogen Directly From Seawater
Battle For Iraqi Oil Heats Up After Iran-Saudi Deal

Battle For Iraqi Oil Heats Up After Iran-Saudi Deal
Everything You Need To Know About The Guyana-Venezuela Border Dispute

Everything You Need To Know About The Guyana-Venezuela Border Dispute
WTI Breaks $70 As Kurdistan Halts Oil Exports

WTI Breaks $70 As Kurdistan Halts Oil Exports
The Only Oil Major Betting Big On Alaska

The Only Oil Major Betting Big On Alaska

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com