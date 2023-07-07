U.S. Drillers Add Gas Rigs As Oil Rig Count Slips Further

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.28 +1.48 +2.06%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 77.90 +1.38 +1.80%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.26 +0.60 +0.77%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.560 -0.049 -1.88%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.582 +0.039 +1.52%
Graph up Louisiana Light 8 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 8 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Chart Bonny Light 8 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.18 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 73.90 +0.91 +1.25%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.582 +0.039 +1.52%

Graph up Marine 8 days 75.66 +2.41 +3.29%
Graph up Murban 8 days 77.26 +2.33 +3.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 8 days 74.80 +1.99 +2.73%
Graph down Basra Light 584 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 8 days 76.08 +1.85 +2.49%
Graph up Bonny Light 8 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Bonny Light 8 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Girassol 8 days 77.74 +1.63 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.18 +0.04 +0.05%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 38 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 50.55 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 73.95 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 72.20 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 69.35 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 66.05 +0.01 +0.02%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 66.05 +0.01 +0.02%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 67.35 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 76.30 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 65.65 +0.01 +0.02%

Graph up Louisiana Light 8 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 8 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Graph up Giddings 8 days 60.75 +3.00 +5.19%
Graph down ANS West Coast 16 days 75.57 -2.85 -3.63%
Graph up West Texas Sour 8 days 64.87 +2.94 +4.75%
Graph up Eagle Ford 8 days 67.12 +2.94 +4.58%
Chart Eagle Ford 8 days 67.12 +2.94 +4.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 8 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 62.00 +2.00 +3.33%
Chart Buena Vista 11 days 72.15 -3.80 -5.00%

Nigeria Looks To Boost Oil Production To 1.7 Million Bpd By Year-End

U.S. Oil And Gas Rig Counts Decline For Second Consecutive Month

Could Guyana Become South America's Wealthiest Nation?

Following major oil discoveries, Guyana,…

Saudi Arabia Sets The Stage For Big OPEC Production Cuts

Uncertainty surrounding crude oil demand…

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

U.S. Drillers Add Gas Rigs As Oil Rig Count Slips Further

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 07, 2023, 11:12 AM CDT
Rig

The total number of total active drilling rigs in the United States rose by 6 this week, after falling by 8 last week, according to new data from Baker Hughes published Friday.

The total rig count rose to 680 this week—72 rigs below this time last year. The current count is 395 fewer rigs than the rig count at the beginning of 2019, prior to the pandemic.

The number of oil rigs declined by 5 this week to 540, while the number of gas rigs rose by 11, to 135. Miscellaneous rigs stayed the same at 5.

The rig count in the Permian Basin rose by 1 this week, and stand at 8 rigs below this same time last year. The rig count in the Eagle Ford fell by 1, and was down 8 rigs from this time last year.

Primary Vision’s Frac Spread Count, an estimate of the number of crews completing unfinished wells (which is cheaper than drilling new wells), fell by 5 in the week ending June 30, to 272. The frac spread count is 13 behind where it was this time last year.

Crude oil production levels in the United States rose to 12.4 million bpd in the week ending June 30, according to the latest weekly EIA estimates—a gain of 200,000 bpd from the beginning of the year.  U.S. production levels are now up 300,000 bpd versus a year ago.

At 12:21 p.m. ET on Friday, the WTI benchmark was trading up $1.14 (+1.59%) on the day at $72.94—up about $2 per barrel from this time last week, and $4 per barrel from the week before that. The Brent benchmark was trading up $1.14 (+1.49%) at %$77.66 per barrel on the day—up $2.50 from a week ago.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

