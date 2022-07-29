U.S. Crude Production Sinks In May

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 hours 98.62 +2.20 +2.28%
Graph up Brent Crude 5 hours 110.0 +2.87 +2.68%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 108.7 +3.07 +2.91%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 hours 8.229 +0.095 +1.17%
Graph up Gasoline 5 hours 3.488 +0.024 +0.68%
Graph down Louisiana Light 18 hours 101.4 -1.05 -1.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 18 hours 101.4 -1.05 -1.03%
Chart Bonny Light 30 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 18 hours 110.8 +2.73 +2.53%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 98.62 +2.20 +2.28%
Chart Gasoline 5 hours 3.488 +0.024 +0.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 30 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 30 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 30 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 242 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 30 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 30 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 30 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 30 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 18 hours 110.8 +2.73 +2.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 18 hours 76.12 +2.44 +3.31%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 82.32 -0.84 -1.01%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 98.57 -0.84 -0.84%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 96.82 -0.84 -0.86%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 94.72 -0.84 -0.88%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 91.87 -0.84 -0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 91.87 -0.84 -0.91%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 93.97 -0.84 -0.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 97.52 -0.84 -0.85%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 92.17 -0.84 -0.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 18 hours 101.4 -1.05 -1.03%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 93.00 -0.75 -0.80%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 86.75 -0.75 -0.86%
Graph down ANS West Coast 18 hours 105.1 -0.73 -0.69%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 91.07 -0.84 -0.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 95.02 -0.84 -0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 95.02 -0.84 -0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 93.00 -0.75 -0.80%
Chart Kansas Common 18 hours 86.75 -0.75 -0.86%
Chart Buena Vista 18 hours 110.0 +3.44 +3.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 hours "Oil-funded Rockefeller Foundation centers fight for climate" - Associated Press
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 30 mins European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 5 days "We're All Sri Lankan Farmers Now" by James Corbett - (an important read)

Breaking News:

Gas Demand Declines As Prices Soar, Utility Giant Engie Says

East African Governments Clash With Environmentalists Over New Oil Pipeline

East African Governments Clash With Environmentalists Over New Oil Pipeline

East African governments are clashing…

Libya Raises Oil Production To 1.1 Million Bpd

Libya Raises Oil Production To 1.1 Million Bpd

Libya, plagued by port blockades…

Libya’s Oil Crisis Is Far From Over

Libya’s Oil Crisis Is Far From Over

The ongoing fight over control…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Crude Production Sinks In May

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 29, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
  • EIA: U.S. field production of crude oil fell in May to an average of 11.595 million barrels per day.
  • The figures vary significantly from what the EIA had originally estimated for May.
  • the EIA sees crude production average 12.77 million bpd next year.
Join Our Community

U.S. field production of crude oil fell in May to an average of 11.595 million barrels per day (bpd), new data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Friday.

That figure is down from 11.652 million bpd in April—a 57,000 bpd decline. May’s production figures are just 239,000 bpd above where they were at the same time last year, and 1.247 million bpd below pre-Covid levels.

U.S. crude oil production fell in May in PADDs 1 and 3, and rose in PADDs 2, 4, and 5. The largest state gain by far was in North Dakota, which saw its production increase from 895,000 bpd to 1.049 million bpd in May. Texas, meanwhile, saw drops in production from 5.017 million bpd to 4.965 million bpd—a level that is even under those seen in December of last year, showing no production growth in Texas at all across those five months.

New Mexico’s production dropped in May too, from 1.508 million bpd to 1.497 million bpd.

The figures vary significantly from what the EIA had originally estimated for May. The EIA had previously estimated that U.S. crude production in May would rise to 11.74 million bpd.

The Energy Information Administration estimated in its latest Short Term Energy Outlook that U.S. crude would average 11.91 million bpd this year, and 12.77 million bpd next year—a figure that if realized, would set a new record for U.S. production. 

For June, the EIA estimated that production had risen to average 11.89 million bpd.

With U.S. crude oil inventories down 6% from the five-year average, even with roughly a million barrels per day coming out of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the news that U.S. production faltered in May and has failed to make any significant gains since last year contributed to Friday’s price increase, with WTI exceeding $100 per barrel, up more than 4% on the day.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Refiners Haven't Seen Fuel Demand Destruction
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on July 29 2022 said:
    US crude oil production has been sinking since the pandemic in 2020. Yet, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) claimed two days ago that US oil production averaged 12.1 million barrels a day (mbd) during the week to July 22.

    Even the declined figure of 11.595 mbd in May must be taken not with a pinch of salt but with tons of salt.

    My estimate of US production is somewhere between 9.5 mbd and 10.0 mbd.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Global Energy Expert

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Traders Are Betting On The End Of The Oil Price Slump

Traders Are Betting On The End Of The Oil Price Slump
Energy Market Madness Leads To Record-Breaking Coal Consumption

Energy Market Madness Leads To Record-Breaking Coal Consumption
Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand

Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand
Russia’s New Gas Deals With Iran Are A Threat To The West

Russia’s New Gas Deals With Iran Are A Threat To The West
The U.S. Becomes World’s Top LNG Exporter

The U.S. Becomes World’s Top LNG Exporter



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com