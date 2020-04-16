Trump Could Still Slap Tariffs On Foreign Oil

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 55 mins 19.87 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 27.82 +0.13 +0.47%
Graph up Natural Gas 55 mins 1.686 +0.088 +5.51%
Graph down Mars US 42 mins 20.77 -0.10 -0.48%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 17.51 +3.01 +20.76%
Graph down Urals 17 hours 23.30 -3.20 -12.08%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 16.71 -0.19 -1.12%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 16.71 -0.19 -1.12%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 21.31 -3.15 -12.88%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 14.23 -1.07 -6.99%
Chart Natural Gas 55 mins 1.686 +0.088 +5.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 19.89 -2.09 -9.51%
Graph down Murban 2 days 20.52 -2.00 -8.88%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 17.14 -3.01 -14.94%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 24.99 -1.75 -6.54%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 16.50 -2.79 -14.46%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 21.31 -3.15 -12.88%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 21.31 -3.15 -12.88%
Chart Girassol 2 days 21.47 -2.96 -12.12%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 17.51 +3.01 +20.76%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 13.47 +0.19 +1.43%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 4.470 -0.240 -5.10%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 20.72 -0.24 -1.15%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 20.27 -0.24 -1.17%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 15.62 -0.24 -1.51%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 9.870 -0.240 -2.37%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 9.870 -0.240 -2.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 14.12 -0.24 -1.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 18.87 -0.24 -1.26%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 10.37 -0.24 -2.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 16.71 -0.19 -1.12%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 16.25 +3.25 +25.00%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 10.00 -6.25 -38.46%
Graph up ANS West Coast 9 days 25.33 +7.12 +39.10%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 13.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 17.77 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 17.77 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 16.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 10.00 -0.25 -2.44%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 23.60 -0.24 -1.01%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 7 minutes The President and the Plague
  • 11 minutes Saudi Arabia cuts May oil prices to Asia, raises US rate after Opec+ deal
  • 13 minutes History Tells Proration Would Cause Chaos In The Texas Oil Patch
  • 34 mins just heard a stat: U.S. GASOLINE CONSUMPTION DOWN 60% !
  • 42 mins Understand, the main objective of "Flattening the Curve" was to avoid overwhelming our hospitals. Not necessarily eliminate Covid in a few weeks or months.
  • 38 mins Trump will be holding back funds that were going to W.H.O. Good move
  • 4 hours #FireFauci Should be the Rallying Cry for a Generation
  • 40 mins NY Gov Cuomo (D) allowed hydroxychloroquine . It worked. He asked Trump for more. Look at NY stats. Mass Gov Baker (Rhino) would not allow. His stats continue to get worse.
  • 8 hours Aramco seeks $10 billion to finance SABIC acquisition
  • 1 hour U.S. Surgeon General Adams dumps Bill Gates / WHO / CDC ‘Predictive Contagion’ Model
  • 3 hours What's this rumor of a sexual assault by Joe Biden ? Is it True ?
  • 5 hours China declared war on the US in May 2019. Covid19 is part of that war
  • 3 hours The GREAT OPEC+ Agreement

Breaking News:

Can A Trillion New Trees Really Combat Climate Change?

Alt Text

The Outdated Law Threatening U.S. ‘Energy Independence’

A century-old law, known as…

Alt Text

U.S. Oil Storage To Hit Its Limit By Mid-May

By mid-May, U.S. commercial oil…

Alt Text

This Non-OPEC Producer Boosted Its Output Ahead Of Historic Deal

Oman increased its crude oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Trump Could Still Slap Tariffs On Foreign Oil

By Irina Slav - Apr 16, 2020, 9:30 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Tanker

Despite the unprecedented global oil production cut agreement from last week, the United States may still impose tariffs on oil imports, Bloomberg reports, citing a Washington official.

“It continues to be something that’s on the table,” Francis Fannon, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources, told Bloomberg. “It’s certainly something the president had weighed but he consistently said it was a lever he didn’t think he would need to pull.”

Earlier this month, President Trump threatened tariffs on imported oil to speed up an agreement on output cuts between Saudi Arabia and Russia, saying that the U.S. won’t be joining deliberate cuts. Instead, the United States would see its production decline naturally because of low oil prices. Indeed, production is already in decline as companies idle wells. 

The U.S. also took on itself the bigger portion of Mexico’s cut quota, as it refused to cut more than 100,000 bpd as part of the OPEC+ agreement.

Even with this agreement and the cuts, the global oil supply overhang is still growing, and it will be a while before it disappears.

“There’s going to be a latency in terms of the supply buildup and how that works its way out. What we’re talking about is huge stores of a physical commodity that have amassed over time,” Fannon said.

The storage problem is shaping up as the next big challenge for global oil. The IEA became the latest in a string of sources warning that the storage tanks are filling up, and the cuts in production may be coming too late.

In response, the U.S. began talks with nine oil companies that could result in the leasing of storage capacity of some 23 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

One private company, Well Water Solutions and Rentals, is also offering to help with 5 million barrels of storage space, according to its president Sean Lovelace, but it is facing regulatory hurdles.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Coronavirus Has Wiped Out A Decade Of Oil Demand Growth
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Price War Claims Another Victim

Oil Price War Claims Another Victim
The Reality Of The End Of Oil

The Reality Of The End Of Oil

 The Sad Truth About The OPEC+ Production Cut

The Sad Truth About The OPEC+ Production Cut

 Trump Threatens “Very Substantial” Tariffs On Oil Imports

Trump Threatens “Very Substantial” Tariffs On Oil Imports

 Is Saudi Arabia Restarting The Oil War?

Is Saudi Arabia Restarting The Oil War?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com