There Is Light At The End Of The Tunnel For Argentina’s Oil Industry

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 5 hours SellBuy 62.05 -1.31 -2.07%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 65.11 -1.55 -2.33%
Graph up Natural Gas 14 mins SellBuy 2.962 +0.037 +1.26%
Graph down Heating Oil 54 mins SellBuy 1.960 -0.005 -0.24%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 2.046 -0.001 -0.07%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 65.48 -2.31 -3.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 65.48 -2.31 -3.41%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 65.03 +0.24 +0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 65.95 -2.44 -3.57%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 62.05 -1.51 -2.38%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.046 -0.001 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 65.00 -0.94 -1.43%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 65.68 -0.79 -1.19%
Graph up Iran Heavy 22 hours 61.04 +0.36 +0.59%
Graph down Basra Light 22 hours 65.22 -1.49 -2.23%
Graph down Saharan Blend 22 hours 64.77 -0.06 -0.09%
Graph up Bonny Light 22 hours 65.03 +0.24 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 65.03 +0.24 +0.37%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 65.78 +0.14 +0.21%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 65.95 -2.44 -3.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 48.77 -2.60 -5.06%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 48.95 -2.60 -5.04%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 21 hours 62.35 -2.15 -3.33%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 21 hours 63.75 -2.15 -3.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 58.85 -2.65 -4.31%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 57.20 -2.45 -4.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 57.20 -2.45 -4.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 59.20 -2.50 -4.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 62.35 -2.40 -3.71%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 57.35 -2.25 -3.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 65.48 -2.31 -3.41%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 58.50 -1.25 -2.09%
Graph down Giddings 22 hours 52.25 -1.25 -2.34%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 67.42 -0.78 -1.14%
Graph down West Texas Sour 22 hours 56.00 -1.31 -2.29%
Graph down Eagle Ford 22 hours 59.95 -1.31 -2.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 59.95 -1.31 -2.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 58.50 -1.25 -2.09%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 53.50 -2.25 -4.04%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 69.70 -2.13 -2.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 6 minutes Renewable Energy Capacity Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 2 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 2 days .
  • 2 hours The U.S. Is Not Ready For An All-Electric Future
  • 2 days Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 3 days Electric vehicle market growth is a blessing for some metals — and not a big worry for oil
  • 2 days Nord Stream - US/German consultations

Breaking News:

UAE: Oil Demand Has Already Increased To 95 Million Bpd

Middle East Oil Producers Race To Pump Crude And Sell Assets

Middle East Oil Producers Race To Pump Crude And Sell Assets

Both Saudi Arabia and the…

India Oil Demand Slumps By 20% In May Amid COVID Crisis

India Oil Demand Slumps By 20% In May Amid COVID Crisis

Fuel demand in India continues…

Colombia’s Oil Industry Is On The Brink Of Collapse

Colombia’s Oil Industry Is On The Brink Of Collapse

Colombia’s oil industry is yet…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

There Is Light At The End Of The Tunnel For Argentina’s Oil Industry

By Matthew Smith - May 20, 2021, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Protests and civil dissent are once again sweeping across Latin America, a region infamous for its political instability and economic inequality. While Colombia’s security crisis is threatening the strife-torn country’s petroleum industry, Argentina’s hydrocarbon sector is recovering after striking healthcare workers lifted blockades in the Neuquen province at the end of last month. By early April 2021, striking healthcare workers demanding higher wages as they managed Argentina’s COVID-19 crisis, were blockading the sprawling Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas deposit in Neuquen. That province is at the heart of Argentina’s hydrocarbon sector - pumping over a third of Argentina’s total crude oil production and half of its natural gas. Neuquen contains the vast Vaca Muerta shale formation, which is recognized as the world’s second-largest shale gas deposit, holding 16 billion barrels of oil and 308 trillion feet of recoverable natural gas. The EIA estimated that only around 4% of the shale oil and gas play is developed, while S&P Platts believes that less than 10% of the Vaca Muerta is in full-scale development. This lack of development is preventing the shale formation from reaching its potential despite exploration, development, and production activities having commenced nearly a decade ago. Prior to the roadblocks, Argentine government data (Spanish) showed crude oil and natural gas output was steadily climbing. March 2021 oil production averaged 496,871 barrels daily, which was 12% higher than a month earlier although 4% lower compared to the same month in 2020. Natural gas production fell by 0.06% month over month and almost 10% year over year to 719,966 barrels of oil equivalent daily.

Related: $70 Oil Could Put The Brakes On China’s Crude Buying Spree
 The blockades prevented fuel and other supplies from reaching oil industry operations in the Vaca Muerta, which is seen by Buenos Aires as a silver bullet for Argentina’s chronic economic woes, slowing development, and production. There were signs that before the healthcare workers’ strike, oil industry operations in the Vaca Muerta were returning to pre-pandemic levels. Data from S&P Global Platts shows that by March 2021 there were 733 fracturing stages, which was a new record exceeding the March 2019 peak of 712 and 7% greater than the 685 stages reported a month earlier. While health workers have lifted the blockades, there are signs that they had a marked impact on operations in the Vaca Muerta and Argentina’s economically crucial hydrocarbon production.

While Buenos Aires has yet to release April 2021 oil industry data, hydrocarbon production in Latin America’s third-largest economy is expected to decline for that month because of the blockades mounted by healthcare workers. According to oil industry estimates, reported by Argus Media, the roadblocks immobilized 45 drill rigs and cost the industry at least $25 million. The latest Baker Hughes rig count, which is a reliable de-facto indicator of oil industry activity, shows there were 33 operational rigs at the end of April 2021 or six less than a month earlier. That it is the lowest rig count since December 2020, illustrating the impact the health worker roadblocks had on oil industry operations in the Vaca Muerta. This indicates hydrocarbon production for April 2021 will fall compared to the first three months of the year where it averaged just over 1.2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. Those events will only slow the development of the Vaca Muerta which the national government views as a panacea for Argentina’s myriad economic afflictions.

Related: Colombia’s Oil Industry Is On The Brink Of Collapse

Before the pandemic and the latest political turmoil in Argentina, the petroleum industry was alarmed by Peronist Alberto Fernandez winning the presidency in 2019. There were fears that under a Peronist President that there would be a return to heavy-handed regulation, in a country that is a perennial meddler in energy markets, and that oil nationalism would reemerge. In response to growing petroleum industry concerns, which were magnified by the March 2020 oil price crash and COVID-19 pandemic, Buenos Aires has focused on favorable regulatory reform for the economically crucial industry. This is particularly important in light of the debt crisis national oil company YPF faced earlier this year because of the 2020 sovereign debt default and restructuring. President Fernandez announced in a speech to congress (Spanish), earlier this year, that his government was focusing on energy sector reform which is designed to attract additional urgently required investment and boost production as well as exports. By mid-April 2021 Argentina’s energy minister stated the government was drafting a bill to introduce further incentives for oil companies which would ultimately lead to higher oil and natural gas production. According to the minister, that bill was set to go before Congress in early May 2021. Among the proposals considered were establishing an oil price floor and ceiling, which would reduce the impact of weaker prices on energy companies operating in Argentina while preventing an oil bull market from roiling economic growth. 

There are signs that Argentina’s burgeoning oil boom is gaining momentum, particularly with Brent trading at $67 per barrel - well above the Vaca Muerta’s average breakeven price of $45 to $50 per barrel. The recent turmoil which interrupted operations in the Vaca Muerta, which was only a short-term glitch impacting April 2021 production, appears to have ended. For as long as oil prices remain high exploration and development activities as well as production will keep growing.

By Matthew Smith for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Asia’s Physical Oil Market Strengthens In Sign Of Rising Demand

Next Post

Oil Demand Set To Surge As Travel Picks Up
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 
Hackers Behind U.S. Pipeline Attack Say They Lost Access To Ransom Money

Hackers Behind U.S. Pipeline Attack Say They Lost Access To Ransom Money
IEA Drops Bombshell Report On Oil And Gas

IEA Drops Bombshell Report On Oil And Gas
The UK’s Brilliant Plan To Repurpose Abandoned Coal Mines

The UK’s Brilliant Plan To Repurpose Abandoned Coal Mines
Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand

Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com