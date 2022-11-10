The EU’s Embargo On Russian Oil Will Be A Boon For OPEC

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 86.33 -0.14 -0.16%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 93.67 +1.02 +1.10%
Graph up Murban Crude 16 mins 92.25 +0.83 +0.91%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 6.169 -0.070 -1.12%
Graph down Gasoline 16 mins 2.561 -0.005 -0.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.10 -3.46 -3.55%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.22 -2.77 -2.89%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 82.02 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.561 -0.005 -0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 89.29 -2.51 -2.73%
Graph down Murban 2 days 93.58 -2.33 -2.43%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 88.56 -3.49 -3.79%
Graph down Basra Light 346 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 95.74 -3.68 -3.70%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 94.10 -3.46 -3.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 94.10 -3.46 -3.55%
Chart Girassol 2 days 94.79 -3.35 -3.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.22 -2.77 -2.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 18 hours 57.65 +0.38 +0.66%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 64.58 -3.08 -4.55%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 87.98 -3.08 -3.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 86.23 -3.08 -3.45%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 83.38 -3.08 -3.56%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 80.08 -3.08 -3.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 80.08 -3.08 -3.70%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 81.38 -3.08 -3.65%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 90.33 -3.08 -3.30%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 79.68 -3.08 -3.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.50 -3.00 -3.51%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 76.25 -3.00 -3.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 96.53 -2.79 -2.81%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 80.96 -3.08 -3.66%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 82.31 -3.08 -3.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 82.31 -3.08 -3.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 82.50 -3.00 -3.51%
Chart Kansas Common 24 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 94.64 -3.08 -3.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 5 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days Wind droughts
  • 12 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 4 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 5 days "Russia Accuses The British Navy Of Blowing Up Nord Stream Pipelines" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 13 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 3 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 3 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

Oil Executives Warn G7 Price Cap Could Lead To Stranded Tankers

Biden’s Rocky Relationship With Big Oil And OPEC

Biden’s Rocky Relationship With Big Oil And OPEC

U.S. President Joe Biden has…

Oil Tankers To See Biggest Demand Surge In Decades

Oil Tankers To See Biggest Demand Surge In Decades

Demand for oil tankers carrying…

How Russian Crude Makes Its Way To The U.S. Through A Loophole

How Russian Crude Makes Its Way To The U.S. Through A Loophole

A recent investigation by the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The EU’s Embargo On Russian Oil Will Be A Boon For OPEC

By Haley Zaremba - Nov 10, 2022, 5:00 PM CST
  • The current oil market climate is complex, to say the least.
  • Europe is preparing to enact its embargo on Russian oil and refiners are scrambling for alternatives.
  • Many searching for new sources of crude have landed on Middle Eastern producers as a potential alternative.
Join Our Community

While the world has slapped a wide variety of sanctions on Russia in the wake of Vladmir Putin’s illegal invasion and partial annexation of Ukraine, most of them have been relatively toothless. To hit Russia where it hurts, the world has to stop buying energy from the oil and gas titan. But slapping energy sanctions on the Kremlin while Europe was dependent on Russian oil and gas to keep the lights on would have been a pyrrhic victory at best. Finally, Europe is in a position to start getting serious about energy sanctions, but securing enough extra energy supply to replace Russian imports will be no easy feat.

Indeed, as Europe has inched closer to easing its energy dependence on Russia and has ramped up its sanctions on Russian energy bit by bit, the Kremlin has hit back hard, and European markets are still reeling. In early September when G7 countries agreed to impose a price cap on Russian oil, Russia responded by shutting off the flow of gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline completely within a matter of hours, citing suspiciously timed maintenance.

While this overnight loss of crucial energy supplies worsened an already dire energy crisis in Europe, it also galvanized the development of new energy sources and trading partners. In fact, while Europe’s energy crisis remains serious, it has not been as devastating as many experts predicted. Energy demand has fallen in response to skyrocketing prices, and alternative energies have risen to the occasion. As part of the effort to replace Russian energy imports, 18 out of 27 countries in the European Union set new records for solar power generation this year. In the wake of these developments, Europe is ready to throw down the gauntlet. In less than a month European Union nations will no longer be legally allowed to purchase seaborne cargo from Russia as the bloc continues to ramp up sanctions against the Kremlin. 

While the boost in solar energy is hopeful news for Europe and for the climate, however, this added production capacity will only cover a fraction of the energy needed to fill the massive void left by Russia in Western energy markets. While the result will be an economic downturn for both the European Union and Russia, there will be a major winner: the Middle East. Already, oil refineries around the world are rushing to secure deals and guarantee supplies of crude oil from the Middle East for the coming year. 

However, some of the refineries scrambling to secure term contracts may be denied their requests, as OPEC+ has already agreed to impose a major production cut, much to the West’s dismay. Starting this month, OPEC+ will cut production quotas by a whopping two million barrels per day. While the United States has publicly condemned the move, saying that the oil cartel is propping up Russia, OPEC nations had legitimate economic self-interest in propping up oil prices. Worried that a coming global recession and continued lockdowns in China will decrease oil demand, OPEC member nations are trying to protect themselves from next year’s potential losses. 

As a result, oil importing countries are looking at a complex picture: on the one hand, global oil demand could fall considerably in the coming year; on the other hand, if Europe starts snapping up Middle East crude, it could lead to “intensifying competition for spot cargoes from the US, North Sea and even the Persian Gulf.” That’s according to World Oil, who report that Europe’s sudden interest in non-Russian oil could lead to difficulties for Asian importers. According to that report, “cargoes from the North Sea and Kazakhstan are also getting increasingly snapped up by Europeans, leaving fewer options for those Asian refiners that have shunned Russian barrels.”

All of this is to say that the outlook for oil markets in 2023 is complex, to say the least. Indeed, the current economy is throwing out all kinds of mixed messages and confusing indicators that have even top-level experts confused about which way the winds are blowing. With all this uncertainty in the air, it’s a tough climate for big energy decisions. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How Russian Crude Makes Its Way To The U.S. Through A Loophole
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Collapse Of Asia’s Largest Aluminum Producer Leaves Massive Hole In Market

Collapse Of Asia’s Largest Aluminum Producer Leaves Massive Hole In Market
Four Reasons Why The U.S. Is Grappling With A Diesel Shortage

Four Reasons Why The U.S. Is Grappling With A Diesel Shortage
Guyana’s Offshore Drilling Bonanza Is Just Getting Started

Guyana’s Offshore Drilling Bonanza Is Just Getting Started
Fed Action Caps Crude Prices

Fed Action Caps Crude Prices
Accidental Discovery May Optimize Hydrogen Production Process

Accidental Discovery May Optimize Hydrogen Production Process



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com