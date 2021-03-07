The Crisis Isn't Over For Oil Refiners

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 67.55 +1.46 +2.21%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 70.88 +1.52 +2.19%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.707 +0.006 +0.22%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 66.39 +2.41 +3.77%
Graph up Opec Basket 5 days 62.15 +0.18 +0.29%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.099 +0.034 +1.66%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 63.63 +1.58 +2.55%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 63.63 +1.58 +2.55%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 67.69 +1.57 +2.37%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 59.24 +1.27 +2.19%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.707 +0.006 +0.22%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 66.53 +3.60 +5.72%
Graph up Murban 3 days 67.42 +4.10 +6.48%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 65.51 +1.68 +2.63%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 69.75 +2.92 +4.37%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 68.40 +1.78 +2.67%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 67.69 +1.57 +2.37%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 67.69 +1.57 +2.37%
Chart Girassol 3 days 68.42 +1.45 +2.17%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 62.15 +0.18 +0.29%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 54.26 +2.53 +4.89%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 52.43 +2.60 +5.22%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 62.83 +2.55 +4.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 64.23 +2.55 +4.13%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 61.43 +3.00 +5.13%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 60.53 +3.50 +6.14%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 60.53 +3.50 +6.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 61.53 +3.15 +5.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 65.33 +3.10 +4.98%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 60.53 +3.50 +6.14%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 63.63 +1.58 +2.55%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 62.50 +2.25 +3.73%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 56.25 +2.25 +4.17%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 62.57 -0.84 -1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 60.04 +2.26 +3.91%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 63.99 +2.26 +3.66%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 63.99 +2.26 +3.66%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 62.50 +2.25 +3.73%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 51.50 +1.50 +3.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 67.67 +1.53 +2.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 15 mins IS SAUDI ARABIA SENDING A MESSAGE TO BIDEN
  • 36 mins America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 9 hours Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 days Here we go - again: plug-in hybrids cost motorists more than what they were told
  • 5 hours Texas Supply Chain Massacre
  • 2 days Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 2 days “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 3 days An exciting development in EV Aviation: Volocopter
  • 4 days Former BP Exec "Biden not in war against oil" . . Really ?

Breaking News:

Surprise OPEC+ Cuts Rollover Depresses Already Weak Oil Tanker Market

Oil Prices Falter On Colossal Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Falter On Colossal Crude Inventory Build

Oil prices fell on Wednesday…

How India’s Hunger For Oil Could Transform The Middle East

How India’s Hunger For Oil Could Transform The Middle East

India’s rapidly growing oil demand…

Is This The Beginning Of The End For Ecuador's Oil Industry?

Is This The Beginning Of The End For Ecuador's Oil Industry?

The appalling state of Ecuador’s…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Crisis Isn't Over For Oil Refiners

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 07, 2021, 7:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Refiners and integrated oil firms continue to struggle with low refining margins, as a part of global oil demand—jet fuel consumption—is still enormously depressed by international travel restrictions. 

Margins for middle distillates, which include jet fuel, have improved since the worst effect of the pandemic last year. But the crisis in the airline industry and the pressure on refiners to curb jet fuel supply amid still very low demand could accelerate permanent closures of refineries geared to produce more middle distillates than gasoline, especially in Europe and Asia. 

New refinery capacity in the Middle East and Asia also pressures older refineries, which yield more middle distillates, into risking permanent closures due to unprofitable or uncompetitive low-profit-margin operations. A current glut of diesel supply in Asia also depresses margins, while crude oil prices above $65 a barrel make raw materials more expensive. 

The COVID-19 shock to oil demand has already resulted in idled capacity and permanent closures of refineries worldwide, including in the United States. Even with closures of 1.7 million bpd capacity announced by November 2020, “there remains significant structural overcapacity,” the International Energy Agency (IEA) said at the end of last year. 

More refinery closures are in the cards, analysts say, given the newly built capacity and the loss of jet fuel demand which is not expected to recover to pre-COVID levels until 2023. 

Sure, refining margins have increased in recent months compared to the worst from the spring of 2020, as Reuters market analyst John Kemp says

Related Video: Goldman Calls $70 Oil in Q2, But Jet Fuel Is The Joker

“Good to see refining margins improve here in January a little bit, strengthening a little bit, which is good, but still a long ways off what historical numbers would be,” BP’s chief executive Bernard Looney said on the Q4 earnings call last month.

Yet, the current crisis is an existential threat to smaller and less efficient refineries in Europe and Asia that were struggling to turn profits even before the pandemic. 

Even oil majors acknowledge that some sites have become permanently uneconomical amid depressed refining margins, fierce regional competition, and expectations of declining road fuel demand in the long term. 

For example, ExxonMobil and BP announced in the span of just a few months closures of their respective refineries in Australia. They now plan to convert them into fuel import terminals.  

Due to its geographical position, Australia has lost the competition in the refining business as small and old refineries cannot rival the booming oil processing capacity in Asia, particularly China and India.   

Globally, refining faces a tough—and potentially long—way to recovery, said Wood Mackenzie’s Vice President Oils Research, Ann-Louise Hittle, and Alan Gelder, Vice President Refining, Chemicals & Oil Markets. 

“Refinery closures or restructuring were a key feature of 2020 across Europe, Asia and the Americas, but did little to lift margins in the face of the collapse in demand,” they wrote in January. WoodMac’s experts see refinery utilization levels globally staying low this year, “so the threat of refinery rationalisation remains.” 

This year, more than 1 million bpd of refining capacity is expected to be completed in the Middle East and Asia, and these newly-built sites might prompt further rationalization in Europe and across Asia, according to WoodMac.

In Europe, 1.4 million bpd of refining capacity is under serious threat of closure by 2023 at the latest, according to a Wood Mackenzie analysis from the middle of last year. 

From Europe to Asia and the Americas, smaller and older refineries could fall victims to the structural overcapacity exacerbated by the COVID crisis. Newer and larger refineries integrated with petrochemicals could pose too overwhelming competition for smaller sites in the post-pandemic oil demand patterns.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

India: OPEC+ Decision Could Derail Oil Demand Recovery
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Flirts With $70 After The OPEC+ Surprise

Oil Flirts With $70 After The OPEC+ Surprise
New Battery Tech Could Make Solar Energy Storage Even Cheaper

New Battery Tech Could Make Solar Energy Storage Even Cheaper
Oil Soars Despite Largest Ever Crude Build

Oil Soars Despite Largest Ever Crude Build
India: OPEC+ Decision Could Derail Oil Demand Recovery

India: OPEC+ Decision Could Derail Oil Demand Recovery
Oil Prices Falter On Colossal Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Falter On Colossal Crude Inventory Build



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com