The Correlation Between Oil Prices And Inflation Isn’t Straightforward

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 79.72 +1.66 +2.13%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 86.39 +1.89 +2.24%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.90 +2.51 +3.01%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 2.514 +0.084 +3.46%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 2.504 +0.056 +2.30%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 80.94 -1.63 -1.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 80.94 -1.63 -1.97%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.09 +2.14 +2.55%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.78 +0.92 +1.12%
Chart Mars US 2 days 78.22 +1.51 +1.97%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.504 +0.056 +2.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 82.66 +0.10 +0.12%
Graph up Murban 3 days 84.46 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 80.67 +2.49 +3.18%
Graph down Basra Light 440 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 81.72 -2.75 -3.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 86.09 +2.14 +2.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.09 +2.14 +2.55%
Chart Girassol 3 days 86.73 +2.42 +2.87%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.78 +0.92 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 62.26 +2.31 +3.85%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 56.81 -0.41 -0.72%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 80.21 -0.41 -0.51%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 78.46 -0.41 -0.52%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 75.61 -0.41 -0.54%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 72.31 -0.41 -0.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 72.31 -0.41 -0.56%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 73.61 -0.41 -0.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 82.56 -0.41 -0.49%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 71.91 -0.41 -0.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 80.94 -1.63 -1.97%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 74.75 -0.25 -0.33%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 68.50 -0.25 -0.36%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 78.06 +1.16 +1.51%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 70.59 -0.41 -0.58%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 74.54 -0.41 -0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 74.54 -0.41 -0.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 74.75 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 18 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 82.97 -0.41 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours E-car Sales Collapse
  • 5 days Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 4 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 4 days "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"

Breaking News:

Russian Oil Price Cap Is Meeting Objectives: G7

How Bulgaria Became The World's Third-Largest Buyer Of Russian Oil

How Bulgaria Became The World's Third-Largest Buyer Of Russian Oil

Bulgaria, currently the third-largest buyer…

Russian Oil Exports Plunged By 820,000 Bpd Last Week

Russian Oil Exports Plunged By 820,000 Bpd Last Week

Russia’s crude oil exports plunged…

Russia And India Boost Energy Ties

Russia And India Boost Energy Ties

The top executives at the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Correlation Between Oil Prices And Inflation Isn’t Straightforward

By Alex Kimani - Feb 12, 2023, 4:00 PM CST
  • A new study has found that high gas prices have a much lower impact on U.S. core inflation than earlier assumed.
  • U.S. inflation has been falling since mid-2022 and currently stands at a more palatable 6.5%.
  • Much of the increase in inflation triggered by rising crude prices occurs in the first month after the rise in crude prices but is only short-lived.
Join Our Community

For decades, the conventional wisdom in macroeconomics has been that high oil and gas prices are frequently the leading cause of high inflation. In fact, many analysts have blamed the two major oil price shocks of the 1970s for high inflation during the decade. The argument has been that oil prices and inflation are connected in a cause-and-effect relationship, therefore, as oil prices climb, inflation tends to follow in the same direction higher and vice-versa. This is supposedly the case because oil is a major input in the economy, and if input costs rise, so should the cost of end products. 

But a new study has found that high gas prices have a much lower impact on U.S. core inflation than earlier assumed. A deep dive into the latest wave of high inflation in the United States reveals that the relationship between high energy prices and inflation is hardly straightforward nor is it supported by available data.

After an incessant climb to multi-decade highs, U.S. inflation has been falling since mid-2022 and currently stands at a more palatable 6.5%.

Source: Y-Charts

According to a study by the Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR), the share of motor-fuel spending in the consumer basket in the U.S. is ~4%, far less than the shares for food or shelter. Moreover, a 1% increase in the price of crude translates to a mere 0.6% increase in the price of gasoline, further lessening the impact of crude prices on inflation. 

CEPR goes on to say that much of the increase in inflation triggered by rising crude prices occurs in the first month after the rise in crude prices but is only short-lived.  

According to CEPR, past attempts at quantifying the inflationary effects of energy price shocks often relied on empirical methods that have been demonstrated to be invalid. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By using state-of-the-art vector autoregressive models, however, the organization has found that whereas a one-time unexpected increase in gasoline prices does cause a sharp increase in U.S. headline consumer price inflation (CPI), the response only persists for two months before becoming indistinguishable from zero. 

Related: U.S. Oil Drilling Activity Picks Up Amid Rising Crude Prices

CEPR concludes that there is no evidence of persistent increases in inflation due to rising gasoline prices or of delayed periodic inflation spikes, as wages are renegotiated.

Source: CEPR

So, how would U.S. inflation have evolved after June 2019 if gas prices had remained at previously low levels? Well, CEPR has modeled this and found that inflation would only be moderately lower. For instance, in May 2022, higher gas prices added ~1.2 percentage points to the 12-month headline consumer price index inflation rate compared with an actual rate of 8.5%, an impact CEPR says can be safely ignored.

ADVERTISEMENT

Source: CEPR

U.S. Deflation

There’s an emerging school of thought that says that economists should be more worried about possible deflation in the U.S. rather than the current inflation.

Last February, maverick stock picker Cathie Wood of ARK Invest (NYSEARCA: ARKK)  told a webinar that advances in technology will likely push productivity rates higher, outweighing any gains in wages.

“We have a very strong point of view that productivity gains we will witness over the next five to 10 years will be astonishing. We think productivity will increase 5%-plus, and we won’t have an inflation problem,” she said.

Wood remains one of the few prominent fund managers who say that deflation, rather than inflation, will be a driving force in the U.S. economy and stock market over the next few years. ARK Invest has become famous for being something of a contrarian by betting on high-valuation, high-growth stocks that soared during the early stages of the pandemic.

Back in December, in an opinion piece in Politico, Dartmouth College economics professor David Blanchflower called the Fed’s reliance on interest rate hikes “guessenomics on zero data”, further predicting that a period of deflation might be the end result.  EasyKnock Inc. CEO Jarred Kessler says that deflation may be at hand, telling Benzinga, “I haven’t seen real deflation in my or my parents’ lifetime, but as bad as the economy we’re looking at is, we may experience a deflationary period ahead.” 

According to Kessler, government stimulus programs are to blame for the current economic woes, and people will start drawing on their home’s equity again because “there aren’t a lot of options left” after credit card debt recently surged to 18-year high.

Another jarring sign: Bloomberg says the rental markets could be deflating, with home and apartment rental markets having dropped sharply over the past 90 days while vacancies are rising.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Saudi Arabia And Russia Face Off Over Chinese Oil Market Share
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?
The First Major Oil Supply Disruption Of 2023

The First Major Oil Supply Disruption Of 2023
A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas

A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas
Engineers Reveal Flow Battery Cell Breakthrough

Engineers Reveal Flow Battery Cell Breakthrough
Climate Crisis Tide Turns For Big Oil

Climate Crisis Tide Turns For Big Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com