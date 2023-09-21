Standard Chartered Sees Lower Oil Inventory Draw In Q4

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 89.69 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 93.30 -0.23 -0.25%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 95.45 +0.04 +0.04%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.622 +0.012 +0.46%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 2.615 -0.005 -0.19%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.90 -1.36 -1.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.90 -1.36 -1.46%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 96.05 -1.12 -1.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.82 -1.18 -1.22%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 88.83 -0.23 -0.26%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.615 -0.005 -0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 93.45 -1.13 -1.19%
Graph down Murban 2 days 95.31 -1.17 -1.21%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 93.54 -1.13 -1.19%
Graph down Basra Light 661 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 95.14 -1.25 -1.30%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 96.05 -1.12 -1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 96.05 -1.12 -1.15%
Chart Girassol 2 days 97.38 -0.81 -0.82%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.82 -1.18 -1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 114 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 71.36 -0.82 -1.14%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 91.81 -0.82 -0.89%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 90.06 -0.82 -0.90%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 85.86 -0.82 -0.95%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 84.16 -0.82 -0.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 84.16 -0.82 -0.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 84.66 -0.82 -0.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 93.26 -0.82 -0.87%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 84.16 -0.82 -0.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.90 -1.36 -1.46%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 86.76 -0.92 -1.05%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 80.51 -0.92 -1.13%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 96.42 +1.72 +1.82%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 86.16 -0.92 -1.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 86.76 -0.92 -1.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 86.76 -0.92 -1.05%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 86.75 -1.00 -1.14%
Chart Kansas Common 18 hours 80.00 -0.50 -0.62%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 95.23 -0.92 -0.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Can Solar Panels Regenerate Prairies?
  • 4 days Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock

Breaking News:

Morgan Stanley Says All Oil Signals Flashing Tightness

China’s Influence In Oil Markets Grows With BRICS Expansion

China’s Influence In Oil Markets Grows With BRICS Expansion

The latest building block in…

China’s Strong Oil Imports At Odds With Economic Data

China’s Strong Oil Imports At Odds With Economic Data

While it has been reporting…

At What Level Will Saudi Arabia And Russia Stop Pushing Oil Prices Higher?

At What Level Will Saudi Arabia And Russia Stop Pushing Oil Prices Higher?

OPEC+ production cuts have tightened…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Standard Chartered Sees Lower Oil Inventory Draw In Q4

By Alex Kimani - Sep 21, 2023, 5:00 PM CDT
  • StanChart has predicted a Q4 call on OPEC at 28.8 mb/d, saying it expects global inventories to draw by 1.3 mb/d in Q4, lower than its earlier estimate at 2.1 mb/d.
  • The most bearish Q4 view is that by U.S.-based Energy Information Administration.
  • Hedge funds now placing the most bullish wagers in more than a year.
Join Our Community
Barrels

The oil price rally continues to display strong momentum as tightness in the physical markets shows no sign of easing. The past seven trading days have all seen new year-to-date-highs set for front-month Brent, with the latest hitting a 10-month high above $95 per barrel (bbl). According to commodity analysts at Standard Chartered, there have been higher intraday highs over the past eight trading days and for 16 of the past 18 trading days, with WTI recording a similar pattern. 

The oil price rally has also been accompanied by a sharp drop in volatility with prices pointing in one direction--higher. According to StanChart, realized annualized 30-day Brent volatility stood at a 26-month low of 16.2% at settlement on 18 September; with volatility having  been lower on only two days since the start of 2020. StanChart estimates that gl;obal oil markets are facing a 3 million barrels per day deficit.

However, projecting the oil price outlook just a few months out is proving to be a challenge, with prognostications by different experts varying by quite wide margins. Interestingly, the most bearish Q4 view is that by U.S.-based Energy Information Administration (EIA), which has forecast a Q4 call on OPEC and inventories (i.e., the level of OPEC output that would keep global inventories unchanged) of 27.8 mb/d, a level within the range of estimates of OPEC output in July. The OPEC Secretariat survey of secondary sources puts OPEC output at 27.45 mb/d, the International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates it at 27.96 mb/d and the EIA estimate is 27.03 mb/d. In effect, the EIA forecast implies a roughly balanced market with a significant possibility of a surplus should demand fall or OPEC output move higher. Related: Chevron Agrees To Terms That Could End Strike At LNG Facilities

In contrast, the OPEC Secretariat has forecast a Q4 call on OPEC of 30.7 mb/d, an additional 2.9 mb/d above the EIA estimate evenly split between a higher demand forecast and a lower non-OPEC supply forecast. In effect, the OPEC Secretariat forecast implies a very high probability of a large global stock draw. The IEA has a Q4 call on OPEC  forecast between the two extremes at 29.0 mb/d, a 0.9 mb/d downwards revision in the latest report. 

Meanwhile, StanChart has predicted a Q4 call on OPEC at 28.8 mb/d, saying it expects global inventories to draw by 1.3 mb/d in Q4, lower than its earlier estimate at 2.1 mb/d. StanChart says it expects the draws to continue through H1-2024, with the call on OPEC increasing 0.8 mb/d q/q to 29.6 mb/d in Q1 and increasing a further 0.5 mb/d q/q to 30.1 mb/d in Q2 2024.

Ultra Bullish Hedge Funds

It’s looking increasingly likely that the oil bulls will have the last laugh, if ongoing bets by money managers are any indication.

Back in June, we reported that legendary oil trader Pierre Andurand had seen his hedge fund suffer the worst-ever loss after the oil prices reversed course. Andurand’s main Andurand Commodities Discretionary Enhanced Fund, which makes leveraged bets, lost more than half of its value in the first half of the year, a sharp contrast to the more than sevenfold return it recorded in the previous three years. 

The fund, which Andurand runs with no set risk limits, suffered catastrophic losses after Andurand earlier this year predicted that oil prices may exceed $140 a barrel by the end of 2023. Unfortunately, elevated inventory levels, rising supplies by Russia, Iran and Venezuela, weak global demand and sub-par recovery by the Chinese economy lay waste to Andurrand’s bets. 

Meanwhile, short sellers were running amok in the oil futures market, with commodity analysts at Standard Chartered at one point reporting that speculative short volumes were more than six times larger than those after the collapse of Lehman Brothers and Bear Stearns in 2008. 

Luckily for the bulls, the oil price outlook has improved quite dramatically, with hedge funds now placing the most bullish wagers in more than a year after the extension of cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia have sent crude surging 30 per cent since mid-June. Money managers are now the most bullish on U.S. crude since June 2022.

At least two oil experts have predicted that Brent prices will cross above $100 per barrel in the final quarter of 2023, though neither is confident that price level is sustainable. Brent was trading at $94.11 per barrel in Wednesday’s intraday session.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

California's Lawsuit Against Oil Giants: Righteous Or Ridiculous?
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

An Apparently Unstoppable Oil Price Rally

An Apparently Unstoppable Oil Price Rally
New Sanctions Heighten Tensions Between Turkey And The U.S.

New Sanctions Heighten Tensions Between Turkey And The U.S.
Oil Prices Fall Back As Traders Take Profits

Oil Prices Fall Back As Traders Take Profits
Longevity Of $100 Oil Comes Down To Who’s Right About The Saudis

Longevity Of $100 Oil Comes Down To Who’s Right About The Saudis
A Look At Warren Buffett’s Favorite Oil Stock

A Look At Warren Buffett’s Favorite Oil Stock

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com