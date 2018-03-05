Shell Outsmarts Competition In The Gulf Of Mexico

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 62.65 +0.08 +0.13%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.62 +0.08 +0.12%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.708 +0.004 +0.15%
Mars US 3 hours 61.47 +1.37 +2.28%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.58 -0.65 -1.04%
Urals 20 hours 61.52 +0.95 +1.57%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.24 -0.04 -0.06%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.24 -0.04 -0.06%
Bonny Light 20 hours 66.51 +1.65 +2.54%
Mexican Basket 4 days 54.22 +0.10 +0.18%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.708 +0.004 +0.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 61.23 +1.10 +1.83%
Murban 20 hours 64.58 +1.10 +1.73%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 61.06 +1.65 +2.78%
Basra Light 20 hours 60.88 +1.20 +2.01%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 65.53 +1.64 +2.57%
Bonny Light 20 hours 66.51 +1.65 +2.54%
Bonny Light 20 hours 66.51 +1.65 +2.54%
Girassol 20 hours 65.96 +1.65 +2.57%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.58 -0.65 -1.04%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 39.77 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 30.75 +0.26 +0.85%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 62.00 +0.26 +0.42%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 62.25 +0.26 +0.42%
Sweet Crude 4 days 56.55 +0.31 +0.55%
Peace Sour 4 days 49.75 +0.26 +0.53%
Peace Sour 4 days 49.75 +0.26 +0.53%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 56.00 +0.26 +0.47%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 62.50 +0.26 +0.42%
Central Alberta 4 days 51.25 +0.26 +0.51%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 63.24 -0.04 -0.06%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 59.00 +1.25 +2.16%
Giddings 20 hours 52.75 +1.25 +2.43%
ANS West Coast 5 days 64.75 -0.67 -1.02%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 56.52 +1.32 +2.39%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 60.47 +1.32 +2.23%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 60.47 +1.32 +2.23%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 59.02 +1.32 +2.29%
Kansas Common 4 days 51.50 +0.25 +0.49%
Buena Vista 4 days 67.26 +0.26 +0.39%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour S&P 500 companies expected to buy back $800 billion of their own shares
  • 1 hour Russian influence on energy markets-Report
  • 1 hour Trump Announces Tariffs, EU Threatens Retaliation
  • 2 hours Ford To Temporarily Layoff About 2,000 Hourly Employees At Michigan
  • 12 hours China Adds Brunei To New Silk Road - Oil, Influence And “Belt and Road” Initiative
  • 9 hours Step forward or blackmail? DJT: Tariffs On Steel and Aluminum Will Only Come Off If New Fair NAFTA Agreement Is Signed.
  • 1 day Belgian Tax Authority Going After Crypto Investors
  • 46 mins Former Opel CEO Buys Tesla and BMW i3 After Trying to Make His Company go All-electric
  • 11 hours Germany To Start Work On Trade, China, Syria's War
  • 11 hours South Australia At 73% Renewables By 2020/21
  • 1 hour Transhumanism Anyone?
  • 3 days HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 15 hours Zuckerberg Sold Nearly $500 Mln Facebook Stock In February
  • 3 days EU Countries Are Signing New Legislation To Remove Geo Blocking From Online Shopping
  • 3 days Venezuela's New Bitcoin: An Ingenious Plan or Worthless Cryptocurrency?
  • 2 days India - The Fastest Growing GDP In The World!

Breaking News:

Supermajors Showing Interest In Greek Oil And Gas

Alt Text

EIA’s Shocking U.S. Oil Production Predictions

The latest Annual Energy Outlook…

Alt Text

Frac Sand Shortage Threatens Shale Boom

A shortage of frac sand…

Alt Text

Exxon Withdraws From Most Russian Exploration Projects

Oil major ExxonMobil has decided…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Shell Outsmarts Competition In The Gulf Of Mexico

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 05, 2018, 4:00 PM CST Offshore

Mexico’s latest deepwater auction in the Gulf of Mexico at the end of January was a success. It was a success for Shell, too: the Anglo-Dutch oil major snapped up 9 out of the 19 awarded blocks and bid aggressively on the deepwater blocks closest to the U.S. maritime border.

Shell’s aggressive bidding, especially on the blocks in the Perdido area next to the U.S. border, puzzled some analysts and observers.      

But Shell knew something that its competitors did not. Six months earlier, Shell had made a large deepwater oil discovery on the U.S. side of the Perdido area. Since oil firms are not legally obliged to announce discoveries, Shell postponed the announcement of the discovery until the day of the Mexican auction, as it wanted to secure the adjacent blocks in the Mexican waters.

While the cat was out of the bag as early as in July 2017, Shell issued the official announcement about the Whale discovery in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico on January 31, 2018—the day on which Mexico held its deepwater auction and all bids had already been submitted.

In the six months following the Whale discovery­­—which Shell described in the January release as “one of its largest U.S. Gulf of Mexico exploration finds in the past decade”—the oil major had the time to additionally study the geology of the Whale. It was also such good fortune that Mexico was offering Perdido areas in its deepwater auction. So Shell—hoping that the Mexican blocks would have geological characteristics similar to Whale’s and could hold more oil—moved on to secure most of the adjacent blocks.

Commenting on the timing of the Whale announcement, Andy Brown, Upstream Director at Shell, told Reuters:

“Post the Whale discovery we had some geological insights. It is not by accident we didn’t announce it until the day of the bid.”

Related: Chevron: We Will Survive Under Any Climate Change Scenario

In the Mexican auction, the Shell-led consortia grabbed five of the six awarded blocks in the Perdido area. Shell also won four more blocks in the Cuencas Salinas area.

“The proximity and technical similarity of this opportunity to our leading position in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico will allow us to benefit from and build upon decades of experience, complementing our position in the region,” Andy Brown said in the company press release regarding the Mexican auction.

On the same day, announcing the Whale discovery, Shell said that Whale—operated by Shell with a 60-percent interest and co-owned by Chevron with 40 percent—is adjacent to the Shell-operated Silvertip field and lies some 10 miles from the Shell-operated Perdido platform.

As early as in July 2017, Wood Mackenzie said that Shell confirmed it made a first discovery in the Western GoM in two years at the Whale prospect. According to the energy consultancy, the quick cycle time and the utilization of existing infrastructure could bring the breakeven oil price to around US$30 a barrel Brent.

While Shell has not yet released resource estimates for the Whale discovery, two industry sources close to the exploration efforts told Reuters that recoverable resources could be up to 700 million barrels of oil.

Since the Whale discovery last year, Shell has acquired specialized seismic data about Whale and the adjacent Mexican blocks, a source at an oil services company told Reuters.

“Even for us it was surprising the way Shell bid during Mexico’s deepwater auction. They really wanted the blocks close to the border, which indicates there must be a link between the formation in the U.S. and in Mexico,” the source said.  

Related: Iran Could Lose 500,000 Bpd If Trump Trashes Deal

Shell’s announcement of the Whale discovery on the day of the Mexican auction solved the mystery as to why the oil major had bid so aggressively to get the blocks closest to the U.S. border.

Shell needs to replenish its oil reserves, and deepwater is a priority in its upstream operations. Offshore Mexico and Brazil are crucial for the company’s plans. Shell has recently expanded its presence in Brazil’s prolific and promising pre-salt area. Worldwide, Shell produced more than 710,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) from its deepwater business in Q3 2017, and some 330,000 boed of that production came from Brazil, the company said in October. Announcing the Whale discovery this January, Shell said that it expected its global deepwater production to exceed 900,000 boed by 2020 from already discovered, established areas.

The Whale discovery in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and the potential for more discoveries in Mexican waters could help Shell to boost its deepwater oil reserves and production in the coming decade.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Canadian Crude Could Remain ‘Cheap’ For Years To Come
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

EIA’s Shocking U.S. Oil Production Predictions

EIA’s Shocking U.S. Oil Production Predictions
Something Unexpected Just Happened In LNG Markets

Something Unexpected Just Happened In LNG Markets

 One Of The World’s Largest Crude Storage Facilities Has Been Emptied

One Of The World’s Largest Crude Storage Facilities Has Been Emptied

 Trump’s Trade Wars Could Spark A Massive Drop In Oil

Trump’s Trade Wars Could Spark A Massive Drop In Oil

 Oil Prices Head Lower As Crude, Gasoline Inventories Rise

Oil Prices Head Lower As Crude, Gasoline Inventories Rise

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com