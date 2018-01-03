Saudi Oil Exports To China Hit One-Year Low

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 61.88 +0.25 +0.41%
Brent Crude 25 mins 67.84 +1.27 +1.91%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.018 +0.010 +0.33%
Mars US 24 mins 62.78 +1.16 +1.88%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.83 +0.36 +0.56%
Urals 7 days 64.27 -0.05 -0.08%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.40 -0.11 -0.17%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.40 -0.11 -0.17%
Bonny Light 17 hours 68.07 +1.05 +1.57%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.72 +0.53 +0.94%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.018 +0.010 +0.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 17 hours 63.83 -0.20 -0.31%
Murban 17 hours 66.63 -0.20 -0.30%
Iran Heavy 17 hours 64.58 +1.20 +1.89%
Basra Light 17 hours 63.19 +1.01 +1.62%
Saharan Blend 17 hours 68.39 +1.32 +1.97%
Bonny Light 17 hours 68.07 +1.05 +1.57%
Bonny Light 17 hours 68.07 +1.05 +1.57%
Girassol 17 hours 67.32 +1.05 +1.58%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.83 +0.36 +0.56%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 82 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 82 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 82 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 82 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 82 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 82 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 82 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 82 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 82 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 65.40 -0.11 -0.17%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 58.00 +1.00 +1.75%
Giddings 17 hours 51.75 +1.00 +1.97%
ANS West Coast 8 days 65.54 -0.29 -0.44%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 55.58 +1.26 +2.32%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 59.53 +1.26 +2.16%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 59.53 +1.26 +2.16%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 58.08 +1.26 +2.22%
Kansas Common 2 days 50.50 +0.50 +1.00%
Buena Vista 6 days 68.17 +0.58 +0.86%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories
  • 2 hours Gas Pipeline Fire Causes Blackouts In Nigeria
  • 3 hours Sunoco’s Mariner East 2 Pipeline Gets A Halt Construction Order
  • 3 hours Gazprom Gas Exports Rise To Record High In 2017
  • 5 hours Hong Kong Ship Seized By South Korea Carried Bunker Fuel
  • 7 hours Dominion Energy, SCANA To Merge In $7.9B All-Stock Deal
  • 8 hours China Bans Sales Of Fuel Inefficient Cars
  • 23 hours New Pipeline Doubles Russian Oil Supply To China
  • 1 day Iran Oil Exports Hit 777 Million Barrels In 2017
  • 1 day BP To Book $1.5B One-Off Charge From U.S. Tax Reform
  • 6 days Libya's Damaged Pipeline Will Come Back Online In January
  • 6 days Eni Begins Drilling For Oil Offshore Alaska
  • 6 days 2017 Is The UK’s Greenest Electricity Generation Year Ever
  • 7 days Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw
  • 7 days Exxon To Start Exporting Vaca Muerta Gas
  • 7 days Forties Starts Pumping At 50% Capacity
  • 7 days Shell Expects To Book A $2.5 Billion Charge Due To U.S. Tax Reform
  • 7 days Gazprom’s Power Of Siberia To Start Pumping In 2 Years
  • 8 days The Return Of Oil’s Most Important Pipeline
  • 8 days China Becomes World’s Second-Largest LNG Importer
  • 8 days U.S. And China Agree On North Korea Sanctions Enforcement
  • 12 days Oil Firms To Boost Drilling In Norway’s Mature Offshore Areas In 2018
  • 12 days Russia Sees OPEC & Co Exit Oil Cuts Pact Very Smoothly
  • 12 days Crystallex Looks To Take Control Of Citgo
  • 12 days New FERC Head Hints At Gas Pipeline Approval Changes
  • 12 days Mexico Strikes Oil-Trading Deal With Trafigura
  • 13 days Canada’s Inflation Rises On Higher Gasoline Prices
  • 13 days A $1.7 Billion Natural Gas Pipeline To Ease The Permian Glut
  • 13 days Nigeria Streamlines Oil Operations With Automation
  • 13 days Germany’s Oil And Gas Use Rises In 2017
  • 13 days Saudi-U.S. Nuclear Talks To Start In Weeks
  • 13 days U.S. Bank Freezes $22B Assets Of Kazakhstan’s Oil Fund
  • 13 days Forties Pipeline To Return To Operation In January
  • 13 days BP, Rosneft Team Up On Arctic Gas Exploration
  • 14 days Saudi Arabia Expects To Finalize First Nuclear Reactor Contracts In 2018
  • 14 days BP CEO: 2017 Was A “Turning Point” For The Company
  • 14 days Small Portion Of Alaska Wildlife Refuge Opens For Drilling
  • 14 days Barclays Bearish On Oil Prices In 2018
  • 14 days Russia’s Tatneft Operated In Crimea Despite U.S. Sanction Risk
  • 14 days Eni, Shell To Stand Trial Over Alleged Corruption In Nigeria

Breaking News:

Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

Alt Text

Oil Prices Steady After EIA Reports Crude Draw

Oil prices rose slightly on…

Alt Text

Shale Growth Hides Underlying Problems

While shale growth has been…

Alt Text

Saudi Arabia Eyes 80% Jump In Oil Revenues By 2023

Saudi Arabia sees oil revenues…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Oil Exports To China Hit One-Year Low

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 03, 2018, 12:00 PM CST oil storage

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports en route to China in December were 20 percent lower compared to November, which would be the lowest level of Saudi crude sales to China in 2017, early Bloomberg tanker tracking data showed on Wednesday.

According to the tanker tracking figures, less than 3.5 million tons of crude oil, or 25.6 million barrels of oil, left Saudi Arabia en route to Chinese ports in December.

The route takes around 20 days to complete, and China will publish its December country-by-country crude oil imports data around January 22, which would confirm whether the Saudis had in fact drastically cut crude shipments to China last month.

For December, the Saudis had cut total crude oil exports by 120,000 bpd from just above 7 million bpd in November, reducing shipments to all regions, including a 10-percent reduction of oil exports to the U.S.

Saudi Arabia will cut crude oil exports to Asia by more than 100,000 bpd in January compared to December, while keeping its shipments to Europe and the U.S. at the December levels, the Saudi Energy Ministry said at the beginning of December.

China, on the other hand, boosted its crude oil imports in November 2017 to 9.01 million bpd—the second highest on record, according to data provided by China’s General Administration of Customs. Related: Is ISIS About To Attack Libyan Oil?

In the detailed country-by-country import data, China said last week that Russia held onto its no.1 spot as the biggest crude oil supplier for a ninth month running, with Saudi Arabia second.

China’s crude oil imports from Russia rose by 11 percent on the year in November, to 1.26 million bpd, while second-placed Saudi Arabia saw its crude oil sales down 7.8 percent annually to 1.056 million bpd.

Russia was also the biggest oil supplier to China between January and November, with sales rising 15.5 percent on the year to 1.2 million bpd, and overtaking Saudi Arabia by 159,000 bpd.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Russia Boosts 2017 Crude Oil Production To 30-Year High

Next Post

Can Norway Survive Without Big Oil?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh G Salameh on January 03 2018 said:
    Saudi Arabia had previously announced that it was cutting its exports to China and Asian countries in support of higher oil prices under the OPEC/non-OPEC agreement to cut production.

    However, Saudi oil exports to China could drop further if Saudi Arabia refuses to accept the Chinese yuan (petro-yuan) for its crude oil exports.

    China hopes to launch in early 2018 a crude oil futures contract on the Shanghai Energy Exchange (INE) denominated in petro-yuan.

    China is now trying to persuade Saudi Arabia to start accepting the yuan for its crude oil. If Riyadh wants to avoid losing more oil market share in the Chinese market, it may have to agree to petro-yuan sales. However, Saudi Arabia will find itself with difficult choices: lose the Chinese oil market or spark the anger of Washington.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil-Rich Venezuela Is Out Of Gasoline

Oil-Rich Venezuela Is Out Of Gasoline
U.S. Shale Can’t Offset Record-Low Oil Discoveries

U.S. Shale Can’t Offset Record-Low Oil Discoveries

 Iranian Crisis Could Send Oil To $100

Iranian Crisis Could Send Oil To $100

 What Drove WTI Above $60?

What Drove WTI Above $60?

 There Aren’t Enough Truckers In Texas

There Aren’t Enough Truckers In Texas

Most Commented

Is Oil About To Collapse?

Is Oil About To Collapse?

 EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

 Why Isn't Wall St. Backing The Next Shale Boom?

Why Isn't Wall St. Backing The Next Shale Boom?

 Are NatGas Prices About To Explode?

Are NatGas Prices About To Explode?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com