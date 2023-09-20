Saudi Energy Minister Sets Record Straight On Oil Prices

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 5 hours 90.28 -0.92 -1.01%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 93.53 -0.81 -0.86%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 95.41 -0.59 -0.61%
Graph down Natural Gas 14 mins 2.725 -0.008 -0.29%
Graph down Gasoline 15 mins 2.610 -0.010 -0.36%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 93.26 -0.31 -0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 93.26 -0.31 -0.33%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 97.17 +0.44 +0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.00 +0.07 +0.07%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 90.45 -0.90 -0.99%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.610 -0.010 -0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 94.58 -0.08 -0.08%
Graph down Murban 2 days 96.48 -0.14 -0.14%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 94.67 +0.52 +0.55%
Graph down Basra Light 660 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 96.39 +0.62 +0.65%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 97.17 +0.44 +0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 97.17 +0.44 +0.45%
Chart Girassol 2 days 98.19 +0.48 +0.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.00 +0.07 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 113 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 72.18 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 92.63 -0.10 -0.11%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 90.88 -0.10 -0.11%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 86.68 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 84.98 -0.10 -0.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 84.98 -0.10 -0.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 85.48 -0.10 -0.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 94.08 -0.10 -0.11%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 84.98 -0.10 -0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 93.26 -0.31 -0.33%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 87.68 -0.28 -0.32%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 81.43 -0.28 -0.34%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 96.42 +1.72 +1.82%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 87.08 -0.28 -0.32%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 87.68 -0.28 -0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 87.68 -0.28 -0.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 87.75 -0.25 -0.28%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 81.50 -0.25 -0.31%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 96.15 -0.03 -0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 55 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Can Solar Panels Regenerate Prairies?
  • 3 days Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock
  • 7 days Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness

Breaking News:

Despite Oil’s Rally, Fed Holds Off On Rate Hike

At What Level Will Saudi Arabia And Russia Stop Pushing Oil Prices Higher?

At What Level Will Saudi Arabia And Russia Stop Pushing Oil Prices Higher?

OPEC+ production cuts have tightened…

What’s Behind The Surge In Investment In North Sea Oil And Gas?

What’s Behind The Surge In Investment In North Sea Oil And Gas?

Norway and the UK have…

Oil Reaches New 2023 High

Oil Reaches New 2023 High

The per barrel price for…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Energy Minister Sets Record Straight On Oil Prices

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 20, 2023, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Saudi Arabia's energy minister, Abdulaziz bin Salman, clarifies that the ongoing extra production cut aims at market stability and not raising prices.
  • Despite the Kingdom's claims, oil prices have surged to a 10-month high of $95 a barrel, with market indications of potential tightening.
  • The International Energy Agency (IEA) predicts a supply deficit for the year, with the Saudi minister criticizing the IEA's long-term fossil fuel demand projections.
Join Our Community
Prince Abdulaziz

The ongoing extra production cut by Saudi Arabia is intended to stabilize the oil market and prevent high volatility in times of uncertainty, not to "jack up" prices, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said this week in his first comments since the Kingdom extended the supply cuts until the end of the year.   

"It's not about . . . jacking up prices, it's about making the decisions that are right when we have the data," the minister told the World Petroleum Congress in Calgary, Canada, as carried by the Financial Times

Early this month, Saudi Arabia said it would extend its 1 million barrels per day (bpd) voluntary production cut through December. The move, which is on top of the Saudi share of around 500,000 bpd in the ongoing OPEC+ cuts, reinforces "the precautionary efforts made by OPEC Plus countries with the aim of supporting the stability and balance of oil markets," the Kingdom said

Its energy minister, the most influential official among the OPEC+ producers, reiterated on Monday that the reason for the extra cut was "market stability," not attempts to drive oil prices higher with a tightening market. 

"We want to be proactive and cautious. We do not target prices, but rather reduce volatility," Saudi Gazette quoted Abdulaziz bin Salman as saying.  Related: Oil Prices Fall Back As Traders Take Profits

"The jury's still out" about the many uncertainties in the oil market, including China's oil demand, Europe's economy, and the interest rate hikes globally, the minister added, noting that the current forecasts of a large deficit in the fourth quarter may not materialize and he would believe it when he sees it. 

"It's always better to go by my motto, which is, 'I believe it when I see it.' When reality comes around as it's been forecast, Hallelujah, we can produce more," the Saudi official said. 

Despite Saudi Arabia's insistence that it is not "jacking up" oil prices, the market is already showing signs of tightening, and prices have shot up to a 10-month high of $95 a barrel Brent as both market participants and major forecasters see a large deficit for the rest of the year. 

While Saudi Arabia deflects the blame for higher prices, the fact is that the Kingdom needed oil at higher levels than in the second quarter to balance its budget for 2023. 

Back in early May, the IMF said that Saudi Arabia needed oil prices at $80.90 per barrel to balance its budget this year. 

Brent averaged just above $75 a barrel in May and $74.84 in June, right before the Saudis began the unilateral 1-million-bpd production cut in July.  

At current oil production levels of around 9 million bpd and the same spending on projects, the Kingdom's breakeven oil price rises to $95 a barrel, Bloomberg Economics estimated earlier this year. 

In terms of breakeven prices, so far, so good for Saudi Arabia. Brent did hit $95 per barrel earlier this week and could make a run to $100, analysts say, although they note that a move in the triple digits is unlikely to be sustainable due to the demand destruction and inflation it could bring. 

The Saudi cuts also prompted analysts and the International Energy Agency (IEA) to warn of a large deficit for the rest of the year. 

"[F]rom September onwards, the loss of OPEC+ production, led by Saudi Arabia, will drive a significant supply shortfall through the fourth quarter," the IEA said last week in its closely-watched Oil Market Report for September.  

Saudi Arabia's Abdulaziz bin Salman insists on "I believe it when I see it," and criticized the IEA for its longer-term demand forecasts, claiming the "beginning of the end of fossil fuels" this decade.  

"They have moved from being a forecaster and assessor of the market to one practicing political advocacy," the Saudi minister said, referring to the IEA. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, rising oil prices reflect tight markets due to none other than the Saudi cuts, analysts say. 

"The oil market will likely be tight throughout the winter and despite some potential fireworks from the Fed, crude just wants to head higher," Ed Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, wrote in a Tuesday note. 

"It looks like some hints of economic resilience has energy markets willing to tolerate $90 a barrel oil, which is translating into a rally to test the $100 a barrel level."  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Alberta's Big Bet: Ditch Emissions, Not Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

An Apparently Unstoppable Oil Price Rally

An Apparently Unstoppable Oil Price Rally
New Sanctions Heighten Tensions Between Turkey And The U.S.

New Sanctions Heighten Tensions Between Turkey And The U.S.
Why Oil Could Top $100 In Q4 2023

Why Oil Could Top $100 In Q4 2023
A Look At Warren Buffett’s Favorite Oil Stock

A Look At Warren Buffett’s Favorite Oil Stock
Oil Prices Fall Back As Traders Take Profits

Oil Prices Fall Back As Traders Take Profits

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com