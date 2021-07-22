Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 32 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours China Producing Half of the Worlds Electrical Vehicle Batteries is Experiencing Explosive Pollution
  • 21 hours California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone
  • 2 days Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 2 hours Colonial pipeline hack
  • 13 hours Survival of Oil and Gas industry.
  • 2 days Natural Gas Cleaning Costs

Breaking News:

Startup Unveils Frugal Iron-Based Energy Storage

U.S. Shale On Track For One Of Its Best Years Ever

U.S. Shale On Track For One Of Its Best Years Ever

Rising oil prices are likely…

Houston Scrambles To Remain The Energy Capital Of The U.S.

Houston Scrambles To Remain The Energy Capital Of The U.S.

Oil bankers in the heart…

Permian To Drive U.S. Shale Production Increase In August

Permian To Drive U.S. Shale Production Increase In August

U.S. shale oil production will…

Saudi Arabia Wants To Pump ‘Every Last Molecule Of Oil’

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 22, 2021, 9:00 AM CDT
After two weeks of impasse, the recent OPEC+ agreement has put Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman in the spotlight again for the power he yields on the global oil market.

Abdulaziz bin Salman, like the other oilmen in Saudi Arabia, still believes that it will be the Kingdom that will pump the last barrel of oil, and it will be the Kingdom that will benefit from shrinking investments in oil and gas globally as international oil majors and governments continue to pledge net-zero emissions by 2050.  

Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, one of the most influential – if not the most influential – figures in the oil market, believes that the Saudis will pump every last drop of oil.

“We are still going to be the last man standing, and every molecule of hydrocarbon will come out,” Abdulaziz bin Salman said at a private event, a source familiar with the meeting told Bloomberg News’ Javier Blas.

The energy minister is not the only top official to express the belief that Saudi Arabia will have a future in oil despite the net-zero and peak oil demand narratives.

Before net-zero emissions became the latest fad in oil markets, Amin Nasser, president and chief executive officer of Saudi oil giant Saudi Aramco, said in January 2019 that Saudi Arabia would pump the last barrel of oil.

“There will continue to be growth in oil demand … We are the lowest cost producer and the last barrel will come from the region,” told CNN Business’ Emerging Markets Editor John Defterios on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2019.

That was more than a year before the market crash of March and April 2020, when Saudi Arabia briefly broke up the OPEC+ pact with Russia.

During the past two weeks amid the latest disagreement within OPEC+, Abdulaziz bin Salman was key in the negotiations with the UAE, which wanted its baseline production level revised up.

“Consensus building is an art,” Abdulaziz bin Salman said after the deal was announced, declining to say how the consensus was built.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on July 22 2021 said:
    Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman is one of the world’s most influential decision makers in the global oil business nowadays. The power he wields on the global oil market and inside OPEC+ matches the power of another Saudi legend the late Sheikh Ahmad Zaki Yamani.

    So when he says that the Kingdom will pump every last drop of oil, he is to be believed. However, the last barrel of oil won’t come from Saudi Arabia. It will come from Iraq and Venezuela and possibly the Russia Arctic.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Most Popular

China’s Changing Policies Could Create A Huge Oil Demand Deficit

China’s Changing Policies Could Create A Huge Oil Demand Deficit
The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode

The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode
Goldman Sachs Raises Oil Price Forecast Following OPEC Deal

Goldman Sachs Raises Oil Price Forecast Following OPEC Deal
Oil Prices Crash After OPEC+ Reaches Deal To Ease Cuts

Oil Prices Crash After OPEC+ Reaches Deal To Ease Cuts
Oil Suffers Double Whammy In Weakest Week Since March

Oil Suffers Double Whammy In Weakest Week Since March



