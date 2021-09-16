Saudi Arabia Hikes July Crude Oil Exports To Six-Month High

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 15 mins 72.61 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.63 +0.17 +0.23%
Graph down Natural Gas 15 mins 5.335 -0.125 -2.29%
Graph up Heating Oil 15 mins 2.211 +0.006 +0.26%
Graph down Gasoline 15 mins 2.181 -0.025 -1.15%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 62.75 -9.48 -13.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 62.75 -9.48 -13.12%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.22 +2.07 +2.87%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 73.29 +1.31 +1.82%
Chart Mars US 15 mins 72.26 +1.05 +1.47%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.181 -0.025 -1.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 72.14 +0.04 +0.06%
Graph up Murban 2 days 73.16 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 70.57 +2.22 +3.25%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 74.83 +1.14 +1.55%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 75.52 +2.31 +3.16%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 74.22 +2.07 +2.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.22 +2.07 +2.87%
Chart Girassol 2 days 74.57 +1.94 +2.67%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 73.29 +1.31 +1.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 68.31 +12.08 +21.48%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 60.61 +2.15 +3.68%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 71.61 +2.15 +3.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 73.01 +2.15 +3.03%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 69.66 +2.15 +3.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 68.11 +2.15 +3.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 68.11 +2.15 +3.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 69.46 +2.15 +3.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 71.21 +2.15 +3.11%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 68.21 +2.15 +3.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 62.75 -9.48 -13.12%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.00 +2.00 +2.99%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.75 +2.00 +3.29%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 73.81 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 66.56 +2.15 +3.34%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 70.51 +2.15 +3.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.51 +2.15 +3.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.00 +2.00 +2.99%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 60.00 -0.75 -1.23%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.00 -1.90 -2.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 3 hours And now, hybrid electric locomotives...
  • 17 hours The unexpected loss of output from wind turbines compels UK to turn to an alternative; It's not what you think!
  • 19 mins World’s Biggest Battery In California Overheats, Shuts Down
  • 2 hours The Painful Death of Coal
  • 15 hours China Sees Opportunity As Venezuela’s Oil Industry Hits Rock Bottom
  • 5 days Ozone layer destruction driving global warming

Breaking News:

Libya Oil Exports Return To Normal Following Major Protests

U.S. Coast Guard To Investigate Over 350 Potential Oil Spills Caused By Ida

U.S. Coast Guard To Investigate Over 350 Potential Oil Spills Caused By Ida

Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on…

Can Iran Overcome U.S. Sanctions And Become A Top Oil Producer?

Can Iran Overcome U.S. Sanctions And Become A Top Oil Producer?

Iran is looking to ramp…

Oil Prices Jump On Record Production Plunge, Major Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Record Production Plunge, Major Gasoline Draw

Oil prices erased earlier losses…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Arabia Hikes July Crude Oil Exports To Six-Month High

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 16, 2021, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports rose to above 6 million barrels per day (bpd) in July, to the highest volume in six months, as the OPEC+ alliance continued to ease their supply cuts.

The world’s largest oil exporter saw its crude exports hit 6.327 million bpd in July, up by around 360,000 from June, data from the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI) showed on Thursday.

The July crude export levels were the highest since January this year, when the Kingdom’s exports averaged 6.582 million bpd, according to JODI, which compiles self-reported data from the countries. January was also the last time when the Saudis exported more than 6 million bpd, before this past July.

In June, Saudi crude oil exports averaged 5.965 million bpd, JODI data showed last month, as the world’s top oil exporter, and the entire OPEC+ group continued to ease the cuts amid recovering global demand.

In July, total Saudi oil exports—including crude oil and total oil products—rose further month-on-month by 327,000 bpd to 7.65 million bpd, according to JODI.  

In January 2021, the Saudis surprised the market with the decision for a unilateral cut of 1 million bpd, while the OPEC+ group was only slightly easing the cuts due to the concessions to Russia and Kazakhstan.

At the following OPEC+ meeting in early March, Saudi Arabia surprised the market yet again, saying it would keep the extra cut into April instead of only in February and March as originally planned. OPEC+ decided not to ease the cuts in April—except for a combined 150,000 bpd increase for Russia and Kazakhstan—as the group was looking to tighten the market and keep its powder dry until it sees tangible proof of rebound in global oil demand.

Starting in August, OPEC+ plans to add 400,000 bpd of supply every month until all 5.8 million bpd remaining cuts are restored.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Can Iran Overcome U.S. Sanctions And Become A Top Oil Producer?

Next Post

China Back To Stockpiling Crude As Refinery Runs Hit 15-Month Low
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China’s Oil Sale Is A Clear Message To OPEC+

China’s Oil Sale Is A Clear Message To OPEC+
Oil Prices Climb On Shocking OPEC Report

Oil Prices Climb On Shocking OPEC Report
Why Bank Of America Thinks Oil Prices Are Heading To $100

Why Bank Of America Thinks Oil Prices Are Heading To $100
Global Oil Supply Set To Overtake Demand

Global Oil Supply Set To Overtake Demand
China’s Futile Attempt To Send Oil Prices Lower

China’s Futile Attempt To Send Oil Prices Lower



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com